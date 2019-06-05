Chicago Wolves can't get past Checkers goalie

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago Wolves center Gage Quinney takes a shot against Charlotte Checkers' goalie Alex Nedeljkovic in the first period of Game 3 of the Calder Cup finals at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Wednesday.

Duncan Keith may have won the Conn Smythe Trophy when the Blackhawks captured the Stanley Cup in 2015, but we all know who the most valuable player was during the Final.

It was Corey Crawford. And it wasn't even close as the Hawks' netminder turned aside 80 of 82 shots in Games 4-6 victories over the Lightning.

No matter what a frustrated Tampa Bay squad did at the end of that series, nothing was getting past Crawford.

Four years later, the Chicago Wolves can definitely relate because they are going up against a human wall of a goaltender in Charlotte's Alex Nedeljkovic during the Calder Cup Finals.

Nedeljkovic completely stymied the Wolves during the Checkers' 4-1 victory Wednesday night in Game 3 at the Allstate Arena by turning away 38 shots, 15 of which came in the first period.

The Checkers are up two games to one in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Rosemont.

The Wolves fell behind 1-0 after just 1:51, but pretty much dominated the final 16 minutes of the opening period. Coach Rocky Thompson's squad, playing without the suspended Curtis McKenzie, had three golden opportunities to score only to be denied by the 6-foot, 190-pound Nedeljokovic.

The most impressive save came with about 2:20 remaining after league MVP Daniel Carr zipped a perfect pass to linemate Brooks Macek. As Macek unleashed a wicked one-timer, Nedeljkovic lunged to his left and somehow kept the puck out of the net.

Nedeljkovic also stood tall on a pair of attempts by Gage Quinney -- one on a breakaway with 15:48 remaining and the other on a one-timer from about 20 feet away with nine minutes left.

After that, it was all Checkers as they took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, then went up 3-0 on a short-handed goal 9.5 minutes later.

Macek scored the Wolves' goal -- on their 36th shot -- with 5:11 remaining. Thompson pulled goaltender Oscar Dansk (23 saves) with 3:53 to go, and the Checkers put the game away with an empty-netter 48 seconds later.

Nedeljkovic was taken in the second round of the NHL draft by Carolina in 2014. He was named the AHL's most outstanding goaltender this season after going 34-9-5 with a 2.26 goals-against average.

Former Blackhawks forward Tomas Jurco registered the primary assist on Charlotte's second goal. He has 7 goals and 9 assists in 16 postseason games.

