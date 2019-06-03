The final girls soccer Top 20
Girls soccer
Team Comment
1. Naperville North (15-5-4) Won fourth Class 3A championship
2. Barrington (22-2-1) PK loss denies Fillies 3rd straight 3A title
3. Benet (24-3-1) Class 2A champion
4. St. Charles North (19-2-2) Four losses in three years
5. Stevenson (22-2-2) The best season in program history
6. St. Charles East (22-6-0) All-state accolades for Griffin goal
7. Fremd (14-5-3) Back line, all-state GK Norris will be back
8. Conant (16-3-2) Celarek, Hoye, Ocampo all return
9. Wauconda (19-3-2) Second place in Class 2A, a program best
10. Waubonsie Valley (17-3-2) Warriors return almost everyone in 2020
11. Batavia (17-5-2) Salyers was clutch all spring
12. Neuqua Valley (11-5-4) Miller is someone to watch
13. Hersey (12-8-3) Sena, Stefaniak part of strong group
14. WW South (14-5-2) Eleven Tigers have graduated
15. Cary-Grove (14-3-1) Stayart's sophomore year was special
16. Prospect (12-10-5) Terrific senior class moves on
17. Glenbard East (18-5-2) Upset in own regional by Whitney Young
18. Warren (13-9-3) Great late-season and postseason run
19. Vernon Hills (9-8-5) Stopped by Wauconda
20. Lisle (18-3-2) Fourth place in Class 1A