The final girls soccer Top 20

Girls soccer

Team Comment

1. Naperville North (15-5-4) Won fourth Class 3A championship

2. Barrington (22-2-1) PK loss denies Fillies 3rd straight 3A title

3. Benet (24-3-1) Class 2A champion

4. St. Charles North (19-2-2) Four losses in three years

5. Stevenson (22-2-2) The best season in program history

6. St. Charles East (22-6-0) All-state accolades for Griffin goal

7. Fremd (14-5-3) Back line, all-state GK Norris will be back

8. Conant (16-3-2) Celarek, Hoye, Ocampo all return

9. Wauconda (19-3-2) Second place in Class 2A, a program best

10. Waubonsie Valley (17-3-2) Warriors return almost everyone in 2020

11. Batavia (17-5-2) Salyers was clutch all spring

12. Neuqua Valley (11-5-4) Miller is someone to watch

13. Hersey (12-8-3) Sena, Stefaniak part of strong group

14. WW South (14-5-2) Eleven Tigers have graduated

15. Cary-Grove (14-3-1) Stayart's sophomore year was special

16. Prospect (12-10-5) Terrific senior class moves on

17. Glenbard East (18-5-2) Upset in own regional by Whitney Young

18. Warren (13-9-3) Great late-season and postseason run

19. Vernon Hills (9-8-5) Stopped by Wauconda

20. Lisle (18-3-2) Fourth place in Class 1A