Softball: St. Francis wins first sectional since 2005

St. Francis had been waiting for a softball sectional plaque since 2005. That wait finally ended Saturday.

With a 3-0 victory against frequent playoff opponent Glenbard South at the Class 3A Benet sectional final, the Spartans broke their sectional jinx. They advanced to play in the supersectional against Lemont at 4 p.m. Monday at Rosemont Stadium.

"It's sweet," said longtime Spartans coach Ralph Remus. "I'm getting a little older here. There aren't that many chances to go. So it was a thrill for me. And this is a hardworking bunch of kids. They deserved it."

St. Francis (27-3) has won "10 or 11" consecutive regionals, Remus said, and been to the sectional final "at least four times," he added, including losing to Montini in the sectional final the last two years after beating the Raiders in the semifinals.

"We really wanted to beat this team," Spartans junior center fielder Kristina Sherwin said of Glenbard South. "They're such a good team. So much respect for them. They're great. It was a great game."

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out and Lucy Yunker on first base pinch-running for Kellyn Langton, Sherwin pulled a 3-2 pitch over the left-center field fence.

"I was talking to that ball the whole way, as soon as it went up," Remus said with a laugh. "Get out of here, get out of here, get out of here. I don't know, maybe that helped."

Or maybe it was the new bat Sherwin used.

"I've been in the cage every day this week working, so hopefully I could come (through) in the clutch for my team," Sherwin, a junior, said. "We deserve it. We worked so hard."

"That girl just got her barrel to it," Glenbard South coach Julie Fonda added. "(Raiders pitcher Daniella Little) threw a great low and outside pitch, and she just got it in the right spot. I don't think there was anything wrong with the pitch she threw. I don't think there's anything wrong with the pitch that was called. I think she got her barrel to it."

The Spartans scratched out an insurance run in the sixth. First baseman Tarin Malloy singled to right, stole second, then stole third and scored when the throw went into left field.

Meanwhile, Spartans pitcher Carlee Jo Clark (22-2) earned her third consecutive shutout victory. She struck out six and got some dramatic help from her defense.

"We made some terrific plays in the field that cut rallies off that you can't expect but you'll take them when you get them," Remus said.

Glenbard South tested St. Francis junior Kelly Griffin at third base often, and second baseman Bridge Rath made a diving stop of a shot that seemed destined for right field, then tossed the ball to first base from her stomach for the out.

"They're so good," Clark said. "We're really coming alive on defense, and we really want it and I think you can see it on the field."

Glenbard South finished 24-7. Pitcher Daniella Little struck out nine, giving her 608 varsity strikeouts, overtaking Jill Trzaska's school record of 604.

"She pitched a tremendous game. She had a tremendous season and a tremendous career," Fonda said of Little.