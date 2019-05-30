 
Prep Sports

Deadline nears for Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Event

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/30/2019 4:28 PM
      Kylie Graves of Elgin High School speaks after receiving the Heart and Soul Award as part of the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates last year. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Athletes who will be honored at the 2018-19 Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards on June 13 must RSVP within the next week to reserve their tickets for the annual dinner honoring outstanding athletic achievement.

Reservations can be made at online at https://events.dailyherald.com/prep-sports-awards/ through June 7. Admission is by invitation only, and tickets are free for the honorees, who can purchase additional tickets ($20) to the dinner and ceremony.

In addition to honoring championship teams, individuals and coaches this school year, five individual awards for boys and girls sports will also be presented: Heart & Soul Award; Spirit of Sportsmanship Award; Overcoming Obstacles Award; Sweet Moments Awards; and Beyond the Bench Award.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

More than 75 high schools nominated 10 athletes (five boys and five girls) to represent them at the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards this year.

For further information, contact Katrin Polomsky at kpolomsky@dailyherald.com.

