Cubs fall behind early in loss to Reds; Bryant leaves after collision

Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward, right, and right fielder Kris Bryant (17) take a moment after colliding while chasing a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds'c Eugenio Suarez (7) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Chicago. Bryant was charged with an error on the play. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs were not in Sunday's game from the get-go. They fell behind the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 in the first inning on the way to a 10-2 loss at Wrigley Field.

Cubs right fielder Kris Bryant left the game in the sixth when he collided with center fielder Jason Heyward as they chased a flyball off the bat of Eugenio Suarez. Bryant was charged with an error for bumping Heyward as Heyward attempted to catch the ball.

Bryant walked off the field under his own power. There was no immediate word given about his condition or the nature of the injury.

The Reds took two of three in the weekend series as the Cubs fell to 30-21 for the season. On the homestand, the Cubs went 3-4 against the Reds and Phillies.

Jose Quintana started for the Cubs and pithed 5⅓ innings, giving up 12 hits and 6 runs, 5 earned.

The Reds hit 4 singles and scored twice in the first inning. They added another run in the third and 4 in the sixth.

In the ninth inning, the Cubs used backup catcher Victor Caratini to pitch. He gave up a walk and 2 hits including a 2-run homer to Curt Casali.