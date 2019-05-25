Softball: Koshy's HR rallies Grayslake Central in regional final

Elisa Koshy's 3-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning helped rally Grayslake Central's softball team to an 8-5 win over 11th-seeded Prairie Ridge for the championship of the Class 3A Vernon Hills regional Saturday.

No. 3 Grayslake Central (24-7-1), which trailed 4-2 before Koshy's blast, advances to the Wauconda sectional and will play No. 10 Marian Central in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

Koshy finished 3-for-4 with 4 RBI, and Ashlynn Coleman had a pair of RBI for the Rams.

Antioch 12, Johnsburg 0: At Lakes, Abby Pyburn had a triple, double and 4 RBI, and the top-seeded Sequoits won their own Class 3A regional final in five innings.

It's the seventh regional championship in a row for Antioch (27-5-1), which will play No. 4 Marengo in Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. Wauconda sectional semifinal.

Pyburn, Ashlyn Sundell and Rilee Schreiner (double, 2 RBI) were all 2-for-3. Tori Elizondo added a double, and Jeri Bonaguidi allowed 4 hits with 5 strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort. The Sequoits scored 9 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

McHenry 4, Grant 1: At Cary-Grove, the third-seeded Warriors won the Class 4A regional final.

Becca Fabry's seventh-inning homer accounted the Bulldogs' only run. Juliana Reynolds suffered the loss, despite allowing just 3 hits and 1 earned run in 6 innings.

Megan Mitchell was 2-for-3 for No. 7 Grant (16-17-1).