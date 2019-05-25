Kronholm earns starting job after 1-1 draw with New York City FC

This time there was no hesitation from Chicago Fire coach Veljko Paunovic, no talk about a competition and a position being open from game to game.

Paunovic saw enough of new goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm in his first Fire action Saturday that there was no point to leaving any uncertainty about the starter for Wednesday's game at D.C. United.

"No, Kronholm is," Paunovic said after the Fire (4-5-5, 17 points) played to a 1-1 draw against visiting New York City FC on Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Paunovic's decision came as news to David Ousted, who had played every minute in the Fire's first 13 games this season, his first with the Fire.

"That's my first I hear of it, so no I haven't been told that. But like I said, my job now is to go in and work hard," Ousted said.

Kronholm was not available for comment after the game. The 33-year-old signed with the Fire on May 7.

The Fire roster still includes Richard Sanchez, last season's first-choice goalkeeper; Stef Cleveland, who is on loan to Lansing in USL League One; and Addison 15-year-old Gabriel Slonina, who remains years away from playing for the first team.

Meanwhile, the Fire's attack continued to struggle against good competition. The Fire took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute on a C.J. Sapong goal that initially was disallowed for offsides. That ruling was overturned on video replay.

Ironically, the goal came against Sean Johnson, whose departure from Chicago began the Fire's three-year quest to find a long-term regular it can have confidence in.

"Yeah, it helps (to have consistency in goal)," Fire defender Bastian Schweinsteiger said. "I mean, of course. But for me it's not a big thing, you know? We all have to do a good job on the field and the goalkeeper as well, of course."

New York's Alexandru Mitrita beat Kronholm with the tying goal in the 40th minute.

Ousted has 4 shutouts and a 1.31 goals against average this year. That includes 4 goals allowed in last week's 4-1 loss at San Jose.

"Disappointed, obviously. I think I have to be," Ousted said of his demotion. "I think I've played well in my beginning here. Obviously, I think we as a team had a collective off day and me as well in San Jose, and the coach chose something else. But my job now is to work hard and get myself back in the starting 11."