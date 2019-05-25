Baseball: Moe, Grayslake Central roll in own regional final

Coby Moe pitched 6 scoreless innings, Nic Presutti homered, and Grayslake Central's baseball team shut out Lakes 9-0 in the Class 3A Grayslake Central regional final Saturday.

The second-seeded Rams, who beat No. 10 Lakes for the fourth time this season, scored in five of six innings. It was their third regional championship in a row.

Grayslake Central (26-7) advances to its own sectional and will play No. 3 Carmel (18-8) in semifinal action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Moe struck out eight and scattered 3 singles in winning his seventh game on the season. GC scored early and often, plating 3 runs after two out in the first inning and doing the same in the second. Marcus Maristela was the catalyst in both innings, getting things started with a single and then reaching on an error. Moe, Nate Mieszkowski and Nate Twardock had RBI in the first inning, while Antonio Crews, Mieszkowski and Twardock again had RBI in the second.

Later in the game, Presutti hammered his third homer of the season, and Gabe Lobeman doubled. GC had 6 hits but took advantage of 11 walks by Lakes pitchers.

Carmel 10, Richmond-Burton 7: At Richmond-Burton, Lukas Galdoni allowed 2 runs over 6 innings and helped himself at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a home run and 6 RBI, as the Corsairs captured the Class 3A regional championship.

Dylan Paquette earned the save, and Sean Lynch homered twice and drove in 3 runs, and Drew Wiegman added a 2-for-3 effort with 2 runs scored.

No. 3 Carmel (18-8) advances to the Grayslake Central sectional and will play No. 2 Grayslake Central (26-7) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Highland Park 11, Mundelein 9: At Stevenson, the postseason magic continued for the 15th-seeded Giants, who scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh to stun the Mustangs and win the Class 4A regional final.

Jeremy Frankel had a homer, double and 3 RBI for Highland Park (17-15), which advances to the St. Viator sectional and will play No. 3 Lake Forest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boomers Stadium.

No. 11 Mundelein (15-14) trailed 5-0 after a half inning and was down 7-1 until scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull even. The Mustangs broke the tie with 2 runs in the sixth.

Christian Diaz was 3-for-4 for Mundelein.

Crystal Lake South 12, Vernon Hills 0: At Crystal Lake South, the fourth-seeded and host Gators won their own Class 3A regional final in five innings, limiting the Cougars to 2 hits.

No. 5 Vernon Hills finished 18-13.

Prairie Ridge 8, Antioch 0: At Cary-Grove, the top-seeded Wolves won their own Class 3A regional final.

Prairie Ridge (27-9) will play No. 4 Crystal Lake South at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Grayslake Central sectional semifinals.