Baseball: Glenbard South, Montini win in Class 3A

Glenbard South 15, Prosser 0:

The Raiders (24-13) exploded for 9 third-inning runs and cruised to victory in the Class 3A Clemente regional final. Jacob Cyrus went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles while Logan Barnick drove in 3 runs and Drew Vozza and Cooper Wilson had 2 RBI. Ryan Creevy struck out eight and allowed 3 hits in 4 innings.

Montini 10, Elmwood Park 0:

In a five-inning victory, Michael Sclafani struck out 13 and walked two in a 1-hitter for the Broncos (18-12), who claimed the Class 3A Montini regional championship. Sclafani also homered and drove in 3 runs. Ben Lah went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Plainfield Central 10, Naperville Central 7:

The Redhawks (8-24) led 6-3 in the top of the third inning, but Plainfield Central rallied with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning in the Class 4A Plainfield Central regional final. Nathan Brinker homered and had 2 RBI. Sam Hojnar went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and Danny Hughes added 2 hits.

St. Patrick 13, Timothy Christian 2:

The Trojans (6-21) fell in the Class 3A St. Patrick regional final.