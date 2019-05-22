Softball: St. Charles North's Ellis shuts out Glenbard West

Gracee Ellis threw a 5-hit shutout leading No. 6 seed St. Charles North to a 1-0 win over No. 11 Glenbard West in the Class 4A St. Charles North regional semifinals on Wednesday.

The North Stars (10-13) will play No. 3 Lake Park in a regional final that has been moved up to 5 p.m. Thursday to beat forecasted bad weather.

Ellis struck out two and walked one.

The North Stars scored the only run of the game in the second inning. Anastasia Pappas singled, took second on a groundout and scored on an error.

Burlington Central 10, Elmwood Park 0: The Rockets (17-10) broke open a 0-0 game with five runs in the fourth and then scored five more in the fifth to end the victory in the Class 3A regional semifinals at Burlington.

The Rockets will play Crystal Lake South on Thursday for the regional championship. Abigail Sanders was the winning pitcher allowing 3 hits and 3 walks with 5 strikeouts.

Sanders also had 4 RBI. Reili Gardner drove in 2 runs and scored twice, and Peyton Curtis and Maissie Rabe both had 2 hits.

Kaneland 8, Rosary 0: Emilee Erickson threw a shutout for the Knights (29-6) who will play the winner of Thursday's Sandwich-Plano game in the Class 3A Kaneland regional championship game Saturday.

Rose Roach drove in four runs. She went 2-for-3 including a home run in the third inning. Donatela Sommesi also had a big game going 3-for-4.

Erickson struck out 15.

Brooke Cappararelli took the loss for Rosary despite striking out five. Chloe Saltijeral led Rosary with 2 hits.