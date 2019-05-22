Feder: Cubs announce general manager for Marquee Sports Network

With the hiring of a seasoned sports and media executive as general manager, the picture became a little clearer Tuesday for the upcoming television home of the Chicago Cubs, Robert Feder writes.

Michael McCarthy, former president of MSG Network in New York and a former top official of the St. Louis Blues and the Milwaukee Bucks, was named general manager of Marquee Sports Network. The joint venture of the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group is set to launch in February 2020.

Since August McCarthy has been serving as a consultant for the Cubs in development of the new cable channel.

