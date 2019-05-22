Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, May 22

Baseball

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4A

Willowbrook regional

willowbrook 11, bartlett 5

Bartlett 000 020 3 -- 5-6-4

Willowbrook 091 010 x --11-8-2

3B: W: Jaloszynski, Yanotti. WP: Mintz; LP: Gargano.

Schaumburg regional

south elgin 10, schaumburg 5

Schaumburg 000 302 0 --5-12-1

South Elgin 302 302 x --10-9-3

2B: S: Unger, Kiszka; SE: Gallagher, Baker.

3B: SE: Downing, Kapraun. HR: S: D'Orazio; SE: Doty.

WP: Teschke; LP: Slome.

Deerfield regional

lake forest 7, prospect 6

Prospect 200 030 01 --6-11-4

Lake Forest 121 100 02 --7-10-3

2B: P: Brancato, Burgh, Donohue, Kiel, Preissing; LF: Davis, Morrison. HR: P: Preissing. WP: Vallone; LP: Preissing.

Fremd regional

buffalo grove 11, glenbrook north 10 (8 inn)

Glenbrook North 100 102 60 --10-13-2

Buffal Grove 012 043 01 --11-13-5

2B: GbkN: Fitzpatrick; BG: Adams. 3B: BG: Paul.

HR: GbkN: Fitzpatrick, Fitzharris. WP: Paul; LP: McRae.

Warren regional

warren 9, grayslake North 4

Grayslake North 200 002 0 --4-5-2

Warren 210 024 x --9-8-0

2B: W: Rentas, Devries. HR: GLN: (1). WP: Scanlon; Sv: Vondruska; LP: .

Dundee-Crown regional

barrington 18, larkin 1

Larkin 010 0 -- 1- 2-1

Barrington 743 4 --18-19-0

2B: L: Erdman; B: Elliott, Christoffer. 3B: B: Christoffer.

HR: B: Seagrist 3, Christoffer, Raynor.

WP: Nowicki; LP: Hubbard.

Lane Tech regional

maine south 3, leyden 2

Leyden 010 010 000 --2-5-1

Maine South 000 001 001 --3-6-0

2B: L: Tokarz; MS: Sacor. WP: Inserra; LP: Vega.

Maine West regional

Oak Park-River Forest 15, Whitney Young 0

Fenwick regional

Jones 10, Maine East 4

Boys lacrosse

Wednesday's results

Hoffman Estates sectional

Barrington 9, Schaumburg 8

Prairie Ridge 15, Cary-Grove 9

Lake Forest sectional

Lake Forest 7, Glenbrook South 6

Game 9: St. Viator vs. Glenbrook North, 7 p.m.

Loyola Academy sectional

Loyola 20, Maine South 3

New Trier 15, Evanston 5

Mid-Suburban League

final standings

1st, Barrington 4-1, 2nd, Schaumburg 4-1, 3rd, Fremd 4-1, 4th, Hoffman Estates 2-3, 5th, Palatine 1-4, 6th, Conant 0-5.

All-Conference

Barrington: Nathan Nguyen, Ethan Beyrer, Grant Smith, Kevin Keck, Matthew Bischof, Kevin Twohig.

Conant: Aaron Drawer, Andrew Bittner.

Fremd: Jack Hipchen, Michael Mileski, Dylan Michalak, Noah Walker.

Hoffman Estates: Anar Tumurbaatar, Nate Fisher, Zach Nashalman.

Palatine: Rand Paddack, Peter Russchenberg.

Schaumburg: Mark Dewees, Nickalas Woodworth, Jonathan Sorg, Jacob Rainey, Lucas Dudek.

Coach of the Year: Joe Garofalo (Hoffman Estates).

Boys volleyball

Wednesday's results

Regional finals

Lake Forest regional

Barrington d. Lake Forest 22-25, 25-15, 25-21

Maine East regional

Glenbrook North d. Hersey 25-21, 24-26, 25-19

South Elgin regional

palatine d. West chicago 25-27, 25-23, 25-19

Attack: P: McLennan 15 klls, Jones 11kills, Splaleto 8 kills, Rinella 3 kills, Matijevic 3 kills, Green 2 kills; WCh: Heuer 11 kills, Wagner 8 kills, Kulesza 6 kills, Howard 5 kills, Osielski 3 kills. Serving: P: Rinella 2 aces; WCh: Heuer ace. Setting: P: Rinella 11 assists, McLennan 4 assists, Jones 3 assists: WCh: Kulesza 3 assists, Osielski 4 assists, Wagner 2 assists, Goeckner 2 assists. Digs: P: Splaleto 8, Rinella 9, Matijevic 2, Lambke 5; WCh: Heuer, Wagner 3, Kulesza 3, Howard 3, Enger 5. Blocks: P: McLennan, Rinella 3, Matijeic 3, Green; WCh: Heuer, Wagner 2, Kulesza, Howard 3, Osielski, Goeckner 3.

St. Viator regional

Wheeling d. Maine South 25-23, 22-25, 25-13

Attack: W: Moser 32-37 22 kills, Baranowski 17-18 10 kills, Thomas 12-16 6 kills, Tsogtbaatar 4-6 3 kills, Urueta 3-6 kill, Ciepiela 2-5 kill, McCoy 2-2 kill, Hernandez 1-1. Serving: W: Hernandez 14-14 ace, Moser 9-13 ace, Baranowski 10-12 ace, Urueta 8-8 ace, Thomas 8-9, Tsogtbaatar 7-11. Setting: W: Tsogtbaatar 47-47 25 assists, Urueta 26-26 15 assists, Hernandez 7-7 2 assists. Digs: W: Hernandez 13, Urueta 9, Thomas 6, Tsogtbaatar 5, Baranowski 3, Moser 2. Blocks: W: Baranowski 4, Ciepiela, Urueta.

Softball

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4A

Glenbard East regional

Rolling Meadows 3, Addison Trail 2 (10 inn)

Addison Trail 000 002 000 --2-4-3

Rolling Meadows 000 002 001 --3-5-1

2B: AT: Ruffolo; RM: (1). WP: Zimmermann; LP: Domek.

Fremd regional

fremd 10, glenbard North 2

Glenbard North 001 000 1 --2- 5-1

Fremd 009 010 x --10-13-1

2B: F: Brauer. HR: GbdN: Scheitler; F: DiVito.

WP: Hiller; LP: Scheitler.

St. Charles East regional

schaumburg 14, streamwood 9

Schaumburg 080 320 1 --14-19-3

Streamwood 101 113 2 -- 9-10-1

2B: Str: Freedman, Dietrich, Crocilla. HR: Str: Freedman, Dietrich; Sch: Rainey 2, Torosian. WP: Nielsen; LP: Crocilla.

St. Charles North regional

St. Charles North 1, Glenbard West 0

Glenbard West 000 000 0 --0-5-3

St. Charles North 010 000 --1-3-0

2B: GbdW: Ciero. WP: Ellis; LP: Small.

Niles West regional

LOYOLA ACAD. 16, MAINE EAST 0

Maine East 0( 0)0 0 -- 0- 1-3

Loyola Ac. 3(11)2 x --16-13-1

2B: LAc: Barry, Michi 2. 3B: LAc: Molloy. WP: Barry; LP: Adler.

Maine West regional

York 3, Maine West 0

Leyden regional

Maine South 9, Lane Tech 6

Glenbrook South regional

Glenbrook North 4, Glenbrook South 2

Glenbrook North 020 002 0 --4-5-0

Glenbrook South 020 000 0 --2-2-2

2B: GBS: Kapsimalis WP: ; LP: Nash.

Warren regional

grayslake North 7, buffalo grove 6

Buffalo Grove 300 300 0 --6-7-2

Grayslake North 120 200 2 --7-9-1

2B: BG: Craig; GLN: Standerski, Hughes, Moore.

HR: BG: Fontanetta. WP: Fontanetta; LP: Kram.

Stevenson reional

carmel 11, stevenson 1

Stevenson 000 10 -- 1- 4-1

Carmel 210 41 --11-10-0

HR: C: Swiatkowski. WP: Schuda; LP: Edelheit.

Palatine regional

deerfield 3, mundelein 2

Deerfield 001 100 0 --2-3-1

Mundelien 001 020 x --3-6-1

2B: M: Pellettiere; 3B: M: Lambert, Shanahan;

WP: Buckner; LP: Parpala.

CLASS 3A

St. Viator regional

Woodstock Marian 4, Harvard 2

Girls lacrosse

Wednesday's results

St. Charles East sectional

St. Charles East 18, Schaumburg 4

St. Viator sectional

Glenbrook South 20, Glenrbook North 3

Barrington 12, St. Viator 8

Resurrection sectional

Loyola 18, Evanston 3

New Trier 20, Maine South 7

Other score:

Hoffman Estates 13, Conant 9

Upcoming events

today

Baseball

Willowbrook regional

Game 3: York vs. Elk Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Schaumburg regional

Game 3: Batavia vs. Lake Park, 4:45 p.m.

Deerfield regional

Game 3: Lake Zurih vs. Deerfield, 4:30 p.m.

Fremd regional

Game 4: Fremd vs. Hersey, 4:30 p.m.

Warren regional

Game 3: Palatine vs. St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown regional

Game 3: McHenry vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

Lane Tech regional

Game 3: Lane Tech vs. Niles West, 4:30 p.m.

Maine West regional

Game 3: Maine West vs. Evanston, 4:30 p.m.

Fenwick regional

Game 2: Glenbrook South vs. Jones, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

State finals hosted by Hersey

Boys track

IHSA State meet at O'Brien Field, Eastern Illinois Univ.

Softball

CLASS 4A

Niles West regional

Game 3: Taft vs. Niles West, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

St. Viator regional

Richmond-Burton vs. Woodstock Marian, 4:30 p.m.

FRIday, MAY 24

Baseball

Fenwick regional

Game 3: Niles Notre Dame vs. Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Hoffman Estates sectional

Game 11: Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest sectional

Game 10: Lake Forest vs. TBA, 6 p.m.

Loyola Acad.sectional

Game 11: Loyola Acad. vs. New Trier, 5:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

State finals, hosted by Hersey

Boys track IHSA State meet at O'Brien Field, Eastern Illinois Univ.

Boys volleyball

Sectional semifinals

Fremd sectional

Glenbard West vs. Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Palatine vs. St. Charles East, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbrook North sectional

Loyola Acad. vs. Glenbrook North, 5:30 p.m.

New Trier vs. Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Harlem sectional

Rockford Boylan vs. Barrington, 5:30 p.m.

Deerfield vs. Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

CLASS 4A

Fremd regional

Game 3: South Elgin vs. Fremd, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles East regional

Game 4: St. Charles East vs. Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m. St. Charles North regional

Game 4: Lake Park vs. St. Charles North, 4:30 p.m.

Niles West regional

Game 4: Loyola Acad. vs. XX, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbrook South regional

Game 4: Libertyville vs. Glenbrok North, 4:30 p.m.

Palatine regional

Game 4: Palatine vs. Deerfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

St. Charles East sectional

Game 6: St. Charles East vs. Hoffman Estates, 5 p.m.

St. Viator sectional

Game 7: Glenbrook South vs. Barrington, 7 p.m.

Stevenson sectional

Game 8: Stevenson vs. Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Resurrection sectional

Game 8: Loyola Acad. vs. New Trier, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

CLASS 3A

New Trier sectional finals

New Trier vs. Glenbrook South, 6 p.m.

Rockford Guilford sectional finals

Barrington vs. Cary-Grove, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Antioch sectional finals

Wauconda vs. Vernon Hills, 5 p.m.

Saturday, MAY 25

Baseball

Class 4A

Willowbrook regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Schaumburg regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Deerfield regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Fremd regional

Game 5: winners games 3 and 4, 11 a.m.

Warren regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Dundee-Crown regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Lane Tech regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 10 a.m.

Maine West regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Fenwick regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 12 p.m.

Boys tennis

State finals hosted by Hersey

Boys track

IHSA State meet at O'Brien Field, Easern Illinois Univ.

Boys volleyballtrack

Fenwick Regional

Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 12 p.m.

Softball

CLASS 4A

Glenbard East regional

Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Maine West regional

Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Leyden regional

Game 3: Winners games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.

Barrington regional

Game 3: Winners games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.

Warren regional

Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Stevenson regional

Game 3: Winners games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.

Palatine regional

Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3A

St. Viator regional

Game 4: Winners, games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Buffalo Grove sectional finals

Stevenson vs. Fremd, 11 a.m.

Schaumburg sectional finals

St. Charles North vs. St. Charles East, 2 p.m.