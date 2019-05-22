Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, May 22
Baseball
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4A
Willowbrook regional
willowbrook 11, bartlett 5
Bartlett 000 020 3 -- 5-6-4
Willowbrook 091 010 x --11-8-2
3B: W: Jaloszynski, Yanotti. WP: Mintz; LP: Gargano.
Schaumburg regional
south elgin 10, schaumburg 5
Schaumburg 000 302 0 --5-12-1
South Elgin 302 302 x --10-9-3
2B: S: Unger, Kiszka; SE: Gallagher, Baker.
3B: SE: Downing, Kapraun. HR: S: D'Orazio; SE: Doty.
WP: Teschke; LP: Slome.
Deerfield regional
lake forest 7, prospect 6
Prospect 200 030 01 --6-11-4
Lake Forest 121 100 02 --7-10-3
2B: P: Brancato, Burgh, Donohue, Kiel, Preissing; LF: Davis, Morrison. HR: P: Preissing. WP: Vallone; LP: Preissing.
Fremd regional
buffalo grove 11, glenbrook north 10 (8 inn)
Glenbrook North 100 102 60 --10-13-2
Buffal Grove 012 043 01 --11-13-5
2B: GbkN: Fitzpatrick; BG: Adams. 3B: BG: Paul.
HR: GbkN: Fitzpatrick, Fitzharris. WP: Paul; LP: McRae.
Warren regional
warren 9, grayslake North 4
Grayslake North 200 002 0 --4-5-2
Warren 210 024 x --9-8-0
2B: W: Rentas, Devries. HR: GLN: (1). WP: Scanlon; Sv: Vondruska; LP: .
Dundee-Crown regional
barrington 18, larkin 1
Larkin 010 0 -- 1- 2-1
Barrington 743 4 --18-19-0
2B: L: Erdman; B: Elliott, Christoffer. 3B: B: Christoffer.
HR: B: Seagrist 3, Christoffer, Raynor.
WP: Nowicki; LP: Hubbard.
Lane Tech regional
maine south 3, leyden 2
Leyden 010 010 000 --2-5-1
Maine South 000 001 001 --3-6-0
2B: L: Tokarz; MS: Sacor. WP: Inserra; LP: Vega.
Maine West regional
Oak Park-River Forest 15, Whitney Young 0
Fenwick regional
Jones 10, Maine East 4
Boys lacrosse
Wednesday's results
Hoffman Estates sectional
Barrington 9, Schaumburg 8
Prairie Ridge 15, Cary-Grove 9
Lake Forest sectional
Lake Forest 7, Glenbrook South 6
Game 9: St. Viator vs. Glenbrook North, 7 p.m.
Loyola Academy sectional
Loyola 20, Maine South 3
New Trier 15, Evanston 5
Mid-Suburban League
final standings
1st, Barrington 4-1, 2nd, Schaumburg 4-1, 3rd, Fremd 4-1, 4th, Hoffman Estates 2-3, 5th, Palatine 1-4, 6th, Conant 0-5.
All-Conference
Barrington: Nathan Nguyen, Ethan Beyrer, Grant Smith, Kevin Keck, Matthew Bischof, Kevin Twohig.
Conant: Aaron Drawer, Andrew Bittner.
Fremd: Jack Hipchen, Michael Mileski, Dylan Michalak, Noah Walker.
Hoffman Estates: Anar Tumurbaatar, Nate Fisher, Zach Nashalman.
Palatine: Rand Paddack, Peter Russchenberg.
Schaumburg: Mark Dewees, Nickalas Woodworth, Jonathan Sorg, Jacob Rainey, Lucas Dudek.
Coach of the Year: Joe Garofalo (Hoffman Estates).
Boys volleyball
Wednesday's results
Regional finals
Lake Forest regional
Barrington d. Lake Forest 22-25, 25-15, 25-21
Maine East regional
Glenbrook North d. Hersey 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
South Elgin regional
palatine d. West chicago 25-27, 25-23, 25-19
Attack: P: McLennan 15 klls, Jones 11kills, Splaleto 8 kills, Rinella 3 kills, Matijevic 3 kills, Green 2 kills; WCh: Heuer 11 kills, Wagner 8 kills, Kulesza 6 kills, Howard 5 kills, Osielski 3 kills. Serving: P: Rinella 2 aces; WCh: Heuer ace. Setting: P: Rinella 11 assists, McLennan 4 assists, Jones 3 assists: WCh: Kulesza 3 assists, Osielski 4 assists, Wagner 2 assists, Goeckner 2 assists. Digs: P: Splaleto 8, Rinella 9, Matijevic 2, Lambke 5; WCh: Heuer, Wagner 3, Kulesza 3, Howard 3, Enger 5. Blocks: P: McLennan, Rinella 3, Matijeic 3, Green; WCh: Heuer, Wagner 2, Kulesza, Howard 3, Osielski, Goeckner 3.
St. Viator regional
Wheeling d. Maine South 25-23, 22-25, 25-13
Attack: W: Moser 32-37 22 kills, Baranowski 17-18 10 kills, Thomas 12-16 6 kills, Tsogtbaatar 4-6 3 kills, Urueta 3-6 kill, Ciepiela 2-5 kill, McCoy 2-2 kill, Hernandez 1-1. Serving: W: Hernandez 14-14 ace, Moser 9-13 ace, Baranowski 10-12 ace, Urueta 8-8 ace, Thomas 8-9, Tsogtbaatar 7-11. Setting: W: Tsogtbaatar 47-47 25 assists, Urueta 26-26 15 assists, Hernandez 7-7 2 assists. Digs: W: Hernandez 13, Urueta 9, Thomas 6, Tsogtbaatar 5, Baranowski 3, Moser 2. Blocks: W: Baranowski 4, Ciepiela, Urueta.
Softball
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4A
Glenbard East regional
Rolling Meadows 3, Addison Trail 2 (10 inn)
Addison Trail 000 002 000 --2-4-3
Rolling Meadows 000 002 001 --3-5-1
2B: AT: Ruffolo; RM: (1). WP: Zimmermann; LP: Domek.
Fremd regional
fremd 10, glenbard North 2
Glenbard North 001 000 1 --2- 5-1
Fremd 009 010 x --10-13-1
2B: F: Brauer. HR: GbdN: Scheitler; F: DiVito.
WP: Hiller; LP: Scheitler.
St. Charles East regional
schaumburg 14, streamwood 9
Schaumburg 080 320 1 --14-19-3
Streamwood 101 113 2 -- 9-10-1
2B: Str: Freedman, Dietrich, Crocilla. HR: Str: Freedman, Dietrich; Sch: Rainey 2, Torosian. WP: Nielsen; LP: Crocilla.
St. Charles North regional
St. Charles North 1, Glenbard West 0
Glenbard West 000 000 0 --0-5-3
St. Charles North 010 000 --1-3-0
2B: GbdW: Ciero. WP: Ellis; LP: Small.
Niles West regional
LOYOLA ACAD. 16, MAINE EAST 0
Maine East 0( 0)0 0 -- 0- 1-3
Loyola Ac. 3(11)2 x --16-13-1
2B: LAc: Barry, Michi 2. 3B: LAc: Molloy. WP: Barry; LP: Adler.
Maine West regional
York 3, Maine West 0
Leyden regional
Maine South 9, Lane Tech 6
Glenbrook South regional
Glenbrook North 4, Glenbrook South 2
Glenbrook North 020 002 0 --4-5-0
Glenbrook South 020 000 0 --2-2-2
2B: GBS: Kapsimalis WP: ; LP: Nash.
Warren regional
grayslake North 7, buffalo grove 6
Buffalo Grove 300 300 0 --6-7-2
Grayslake North 120 200 2 --7-9-1
2B: BG: Craig; GLN: Standerski, Hughes, Moore.
HR: BG: Fontanetta. WP: Fontanetta; LP: Kram.
Stevenson reional
carmel 11, stevenson 1
Stevenson 000 10 -- 1- 4-1
Carmel 210 41 --11-10-0
HR: C: Swiatkowski. WP: Schuda; LP: Edelheit.
Palatine regional
deerfield 3, mundelein 2
Deerfield 001 100 0 --2-3-1
Mundelien 001 020 x --3-6-1
2B: M: Pellettiere; 3B: M: Lambert, Shanahan;
WP: Buckner; LP: Parpala.
CLASS 3A
St. Viator regional
Woodstock Marian 4, Harvard 2
Girls lacrosse
Wednesday's results
St. Charles East sectional
St. Charles East 18, Schaumburg 4
St. Viator sectional
Glenbrook South 20, Glenrbook North 3
Barrington 12, St. Viator 8
Resurrection sectional
Loyola 18, Evanston 3
New Trier 20, Maine South 7
Other score:
Hoffman Estates 13, Conant 9
Upcoming events
today
Baseball
Willowbrook regional
Game 3: York vs. Elk Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Schaumburg regional
Game 3: Batavia vs. Lake Park, 4:45 p.m.
Deerfield regional
Game 3: Lake Zurih vs. Deerfield, 4:30 p.m.
Fremd regional
Game 4: Fremd vs. Hersey, 4:30 p.m.
Warren regional
Game 3: Palatine vs. St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.
Dundee-Crown regional
Game 3: McHenry vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.
Lane Tech regional
Game 3: Lane Tech vs. Niles West, 4:30 p.m.
Maine West regional
Game 3: Maine West vs. Evanston, 4:30 p.m.
Fenwick regional
Game 2: Glenbrook South vs. Jones, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
State finals hosted by Hersey
Boys track
IHSA State meet at O'Brien Field, Eastern Illinois Univ.
Softball
CLASS 4A
Niles West regional
Game 3: Taft vs. Niles West, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
St. Viator regional
Richmond-Burton vs. Woodstock Marian, 4:30 p.m.
FRIday, MAY 24
Baseball
Fenwick regional
Game 3: Niles Notre Dame vs. Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Hoffman Estates sectional
Game 11: Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest sectional
Game 10: Lake Forest vs. TBA, 6 p.m.
Loyola Acad.sectional
Game 11: Loyola Acad. vs. New Trier, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
State finals, hosted by Hersey
Boys track IHSA State meet at O'Brien Field, Eastern Illinois Univ.
Boys volleyball
Sectional semifinals
Fremd sectional
Glenbard West vs. Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.
Palatine vs. St. Charles East, 6:30 p.m.
Glenbrook North sectional
Loyola Acad. vs. Glenbrook North, 5:30 p.m.
New Trier vs. Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.
Harlem sectional
Rockford Boylan vs. Barrington, 5:30 p.m.
Deerfield vs. Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
CLASS 4A
Fremd regional
Game 3: South Elgin vs. Fremd, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles East regional
Game 4: St. Charles East vs. Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m. St. Charles North regional
Game 4: Lake Park vs. St. Charles North, 4:30 p.m.
Niles West regional
Game 4: Loyola Acad. vs. XX, 4:30 p.m.
Glenbrook South regional
Game 4: Libertyville vs. Glenbrok North, 4:30 p.m.
Palatine regional
Game 4: Palatine vs. Deerfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
St. Charles East sectional
Game 6: St. Charles East vs. Hoffman Estates, 5 p.m.
St. Viator sectional
Game 7: Glenbrook South vs. Barrington, 7 p.m.
Stevenson sectional
Game 8: Stevenson vs. Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Resurrection sectional
Game 8: Loyola Acad. vs. New Trier, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
CLASS 3A
New Trier sectional finals
New Trier vs. Glenbrook South, 6 p.m.
Rockford Guilford sectional finals
Barrington vs. Cary-Grove, 5 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Antioch sectional finals
Wauconda vs. Vernon Hills, 5 p.m.
Saturday, MAY 25
Baseball
Class 4A
Willowbrook regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Schaumburg regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Deerfield regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Fremd regional
Game 5: winners games 3 and 4, 11 a.m.
Warren regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Dundee-Crown regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Lane Tech regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 10 a.m.
Maine West regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Fenwick regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 12 p.m.
Boys tennis
State finals hosted by Hersey
Boys track
IHSA State meet at O'Brien Field, Easern Illinois Univ.
Boys volleyballtrack
Fenwick Regional
Game 4: winners games 2 and 3, 12 p.m.
Softball
CLASS 4A
Glenbard East regional
Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Maine West regional
Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Leyden regional
Game 3: Winners games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
Barrington regional
Game 3: Winners games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
Warren regional
Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Stevenson regional
Game 3: Winners games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
Palatine regional
Game 4: Winners games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
CLASS 3A
St. Viator regional
Game 4: Winners, games 2 and 3, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Buffalo Grove sectional finals
Stevenson vs. Fremd, 11 a.m.
Schaumburg sectional finals
St. Charles North vs. St. Charles East, 2 p.m.