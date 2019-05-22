Baseball: Seagrist's big day powers Barrington past Larkin

John Seagrist blasted 3 home runs and had 7 RBI Wednesday as Barrington rolled over Larkin 18-1 in the Class 4A Dundee-Crown baseball regional.

The Broncos (29-7) are scheduled to play the winner of Thursday's game between McHenry and Dundee-Crown at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the regional title.

Also contributing to Wednesday's win for Barrington were Rayth Petersen (3 hits, 2 RBI), Clark Elliott (2 hits, 2B), A.J. Christoffer (3 hits, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI), Max Raynor (2 hits, HR, 2 RBI) and Johnny Podlesnik (2 hits).

Lake Forest 7, Prospect 6: At the Class 4A Deerfield regional, Lake Forest walked off the Knights with 2 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after Prospect had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning. Tyler Priessing (2B. HR, 5 RBI), Ethan Burgh (2 hits, 2B, RBI), Jacob Kiel (3 hits, 2B), Kevin Donohue (2B) and Ed Brancato (2B) led Prospect, which finished the season 16-14-1.

Maine South 3, Leyden 2: Timmy O'Brien's fielder's choice grounder scored Ben Sacor, who had walked, with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Hawks (20-14) advanced to Saturday's championship game of the Class 4A Lane Tech regional, where they will play either Lane or Niles West. Sacor had 2 hits including a double for Maine South. Michael Yager was the winning pitcher, going four innings in relief and allowing just 2 hits. Cole Wilson had 2 hits and Christian Tokarz added a double for Leyden (13-18).