Chicago Cubs rally in ninth, top Phillies 3-2

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game winning RBI-single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Chicago.

Jose Quintana turned in his Chicago Cubs-leading sixth quality start of the season Tuesday night.

For a while, it looked like it might not do the Cubs much good. They gave up a 1-0 lead in the seventh against the Philadelphia Phillies and trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Kris Bryant led off the home ninth against Juan Nicasio with a walk and advanced to third on Anthony Rizzo's double to the right-field corner. Willson Contreras flied out to short right field, forcing the runners to hold. The Phillies then walked Jason Heyward intentionally to load the bases.

Albert Almora Jr. grounded into a game-tying fielder's choice on a little tap back to Nicasio, who was too late to force Bryant at the plate.

Javier Baez, who did not start a second straight night because of a bruised heel, singled on the first pitch he saw as a pinch hitter to give the Cubs a 3-2 victory.

An RBI groundout by Contreras gave Quintana a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Zach Eflin, but just as they did in Monday's loss, the Cubs couldn't put the Phillies away.

They left the bases loaded in the first and missed other scoring chances for much of the game.

One night after Yu Darvish turned in a quality start in a 5-4 10-inning loss to the Phillies, Quintana was even better, working 6 innings of 2-hit shutout ball, throwing 100 pitches. He lowered his ERA from 3.68 to 3.30.

The beleaguered Carl Edwards Jr. relieved Quintana in the seventh and gave up a soft single just inside the left-field line to start the inning.

Scott Kingery grounded into a 6-4 forceout on a slow-developing play between Cubs shortstop Addison Russell and second baseman Daniel Descalso. Maikel Franco doubled over the head of Kyle Schwarber in left field, putting runners on second and third.

Edwards did a good job fielding a grounder off the bat of pinch hitter Odubel Herrera and tossing to first to get him and holding the runners.

At that point, Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned to Brandon Kintzler out of the bullpen. Andrew McCutchen grounded a single up to the middle to score both baserunners.

The Cubs ran into some bad luck in the fourth. With two outs, Schwarber worked a walk. Bryant hit what looked to be a run-scoring double down the left-field line. The Phillies challenged the call, contending that the ball bounced up over the basket and off the message board. That's how replay officials saw it, and Schwarber had to go back to third base. Rizzo struck out to end the inning.

As far as the bullpen goes, Maddon is sticking with his relievers, including Edwards, who spent time in the minor leagues this season. Maddon said it's just a matter of confidence for Edwards and that getting him out there is the best way for him to regain it.

"If he starts beating up lefties on their hands, you know he's right, because that means the cutter is that effective," Maddon said.