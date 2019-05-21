Boys volleyball: Palatine, Barrington head to regional finals

Curtis McLennan had 20 kills and 7 digs and Thomas Lambke 17 digs Tuesday night to lead Palatine's boys volleyball team to a 25-18, 22-25, 26-24 win over Rolling Meadows in the semifinals of the South Elgin regional.

The Pirates (31-4) will take on West Chicago Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the championship. The Wildcats defeated Fremd 25-23, 25-20 in Tuesday's second semifinal.

Also contributing to Palatine's win Tuesday were Nate Jones (8 kills, 8 digs), Aaron Spaletto (7 kills, 7 digs), Ben Rinella (32 assists) and Timmy Matejevic (7 digs).

Barrington d. Highland Park: Gabe Hartke had 10 kills while Ben Ridgway added 7 kills and 2 blocks to lead the Broncos (26-10) to a 25-16, 25-19 win at the Lake Forest regional. Ved Anand added 5 kills and Kyle Vasquez had 24 assists for Barrington, which will play host Lake Forest on Wednesday for the regional title.