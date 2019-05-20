Softball: Prospect's Depa fires no-hitter

hello

Senior Emalee Depa fired a no-hitter as Prospect's softball team won its home play-in game of the Warren regional, 17-0, over No. 19 Lake Forest in four innings Monday.

Depa struck out seven as the No. 15 Knights raised their record to 10-16 and will face No. 3 Warren on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Madeline Borkowski (3-for-3, HR, 2B), Alexandra Garnmeister (2-for-3), Adeline Wantuch (2-for-2) and Katie Annen (2-for-2) were multiple hitters for Prospect while teammate Amanda Pinter also had a homer. Depa, Cassie Cunniff and Kathryn Keehn had doubles.

Conant 4, Larkin 3: No. 16 Conant scored 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 victory over No. 17 Larkin at the St. Charles East regional play-in game.

The Cougars will face the top-seeded Saints at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Julia Flaishaker threw a 6-hitter with 2 strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Cougars (5-19). Ali Falcone was 2-for-3 while Emma Wokurka, Emily Taucher, Tara Lovas and Morgan Long each had 1 hit.

Wheeling 6, Highland Park 2: Nicole Niznik (3-for-4, 2 RBI), Danni Moser (3-for-5), Lexi Blumka (2-fo-r5), Nikki Ferraro (2-for-4) and Peyton LaCaeyse (2-for-3) were multiple hitters for No. 18 Wheeling in the Glenbrook South regional play-in game over the No. 15 Giants.

Giuliana Geati went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI while freshman Julia Konrath earned the win, tossing a 3-hitter with 1 strikeout.

The Wildcats (4-20) play No. 2 Libertyville in Tuesday's semifinal.

Leyden 15, Niles North 0 (4 inn): Tara Mackey (2-for-4, 2B), Bre Deutscher (2-for-3, 2 runs), Meghan Fontanetta (2-for-2, 3 runs) and Clarissa Messina (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI) led the offense for the No. 4 Eagles, who won the semifinal of their own regional.

Emma Bertsche earned the win on the mound with a 2-hitter and 3 strikeouts.

Leyden will face the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 5 Lane Tech and No. 11 Maine South in Saturday's 11 a.m. championship at the Ballpark in Rosemont.

Emma Bertsche earned the win on the mound with a 2-hitter and 3 strikeouts.

St. Viator 12, Northside Prep 2 (5 inn): Allison Ardito (3-for-3, HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 runs), CeCe Kaiser (2-for-3), Mary Naughton (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI), Cassidy Gibson (2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI). Marissa Zannon (2-for-2, 2 runs) led the offense for No. 14 St. Viator over No. 18 Northside Prep in the regional play-in of the Lions' own regional.

Morgan Bielfedlt belted a 3-run homer for the Lions (6-18).

Gianna Saverino earned the win with a 2-hitter and 2 strikeouts.

"After Allison hit a home run to lead off the first inning l felt so much better because l just knew we would be all right," Saverino said. "It really helped me to relax."

St. Viator meets No. 2 Richmond-Burton on Tuesday at 4:30.

Wheaton North 10, Hoffman Estates 1: Emily Grossi belted a home run for No. 19 Hoffman Estates and teammates Gracie Velazquez went 2-for-3 in the play-in game against No. 14 at the St. Charles North regional.

Brianna Venegas and Yaya Nieves each had a hit for the Hawks (3-27).