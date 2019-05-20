Boys volleyball: Grayslake Central nets first postseason win

Isaac Dahlstrom had 6 kills, and Grayslake Central's boys volleyball team earned the program's first state tournament win by capturing a 25-15, 25-20 decision over 15th-seeded Huntley in the Antioch regional quarterfinals Monday.

No. 3 Grayslake Central will play No. 5 Grayslake North in Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

Kaleb Patrick added 2 aces and 8 digs for Grayslake Central, Ethan Bond had 5 kills, and Steve Reinoso dished out 18 assists.

Grayslake North d. Antioch: At Antioch, Jarod Hesse had 10 kills and 9 digs, Nicholas LeBaron added 7 kills and 9 digs, and the fifth-seeded Knights beat the 15th-seeded Sequoits 28-26, 25-19 in the regional quarterfinal.

Grayslake North (18-18) also received contributions from Nathan Atwell (5 kills), Ein Atwater (4 kills), Teddy Gedville (57-of-59 setting, 24 assists), Sam Inmon (14 digs), Rowdy Kram (2 aces) and JJ Delgado (2 aces).

Stevenson d. Libertyville: At Libertyville, Gavin Meng and Thomas Finn pounded 8 and 7 kills, respectively, as the fourth-seeded Patriots won the regional quarterfinal.

Justin Ross added 4 kills for Stevenson (27-8), which will play No. 5 Lake Zurich in Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal. Andrew Keevins lofted 20 assists, and Will Sorenson served 2 aces.

Vernon Hills d. North Chicago: At Lake Forest, Cedric Bennett had 7 kills and 2 blocks, as the sixth-seeded Cougars beat the 13th-seeded Warhawks 25-22, 25-13 in the regional quarterfinal.

Vernon Hills (18-18) will play No. 3 and host school Lake Forest in Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

The Cougars' other contributors included Mitchell Protus (9 assists, 3 digs), Tony Mischiara (3 aces), Ryan Ellis (3 kills on 4 attempts, 3 blocks) and Ryan Pristas (4 digs, 1 ace).

Warren d. Carmel: At Libertyville, Taylor Vander Jeugdt had 6 kills, 9 assists and 7 digs, and the ninth-seeded Blue Devils beat the seventh-seeded Corsairs 25-22, 25-17 in the regional quarterfinal.

Warren (14-22) also received contributions from Alex Cretors (5 kills, 2 digs), Jesse Knuckles (2 kills, 7 digs), Blake Diehl (4 kills, 3 digs) and Andrew Wagan (15 assists, 4 digs).

Lake Zurich d. Mundelein: At Libertyville, the fifth-seeded Bears won the regional quarterfinal 25-20, 25-19.

No. 10 Mundelein (13-19) received 8 kills from Andrew Gibbons, while Andrei Varancic had 3 kills and 2 blocks. Marc Rey added 2 kills and 2 blocks.

Lake Zurich will play No. 4 Stevenson in Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal.