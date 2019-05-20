Baseball: Glenbard North, Glenbard West, Naperville North win

Glenbard North 4, West Chicago 3:

The Panthers (11-20) advanced to the Class 4A St. Charles East regional semifinals when Jim Zay scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. Marc Muller had 2 RBI. Brandon Gonzales was the winning pitcher in relief of Spencer Salamone.

Glenbard West 10, Hoffman Estates 0:

A 5-run bottom of the fifth inning capped the victory for the Hilltoppers (17-11) in the Class 4A St. Charles East regional quarterfinals. Logan Ryan struck out nine and allowed 2 hits. Matt Shellady went 3-for-4 while Connor Brady went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI.

Naperville North 4, East Aurora 0:

Complete-game winning pitcher Logan Nardi fired a 2-hitter as the Huskies (16-13) moved on to the Class 4A Plainfield North regional semifinals.

Bolingbrook 3, Benet 0:

The Redwings (10-21) fell in the Class 4A Hinsdale Central regional quarterfinals after surrendering all 3 runs in the third inning.

Niles North 10, Fenton 6:

Angelo Mendoza drove in 2 runs and Nicholas DeSimone had 2 hits for the Bison (4-17), who lost in the Class 4A Niles North regional quarterfinals.