Lopez clears hurdle in White Sox's 5-2 loss to Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Associated Press

The final result Sunday afternoon wasn't what the White Sox wanted -- a 5-2 loss to rookie slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

But before Guerrero snapped a 1-1 tie with a 2-run homer off reliever Kelvin Herrera in the eighth inning, Reynaldo Lopez cleared an important hurdle that often trips up developing starting pitchers.

Struggling with his command throughout the game, Lopez found himself in hot water during the fourth inning.

A Guerrero leadoff single and walks to Justin Smoak and Freddy Galvis loaded the bases and brought Billy McKinney to the plate with two outs.

Lopez fell behind 3-0 to Toronto's left fielder, but he kept his composure and came back to strike out McKinney.

Being able to work out of jams is a must for front-line starters, and Lucas Giolito has figured out how to successfully pitch through traffic this season.

Lopez followed suit against the Jays in the 38-pitch fourth inning.

For the game, the right-hander went 6 innings and allowed 1 run on 4 hits. Over his last two starts, Lopez has given up 2 earned runs on 6 hits in 13⅔ innings.

Jose Abreu had both of the Sox's RBI.

In the fourth inning, Yoan Moncada led off with a triple against Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton and scored on Abreu's groundout.

In the eighth, Abreu's double scored Charlie Tilson.