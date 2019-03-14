Scouting report: Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers

hello

Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen reacts Friday during the first half against the Detroit Pistons in Chicago. The Pistons won 112-104. Associated Press

By Mike McGraw

Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Staples Center

TV: WGN • Radio: WSCR 670-AM

Outlook: Even after trading top scorer Tobias Harris to Philadelphia, the Clippers (39-30) have made a jump in the standings. As of early Thursday, they led Sacramento by 4½ games for eighth place in the West. ... The Clips had a five-game win streak snapped Tuesday with a home loss to Portland. ... SG Lou Williams seems poised to snag another Sixth Man Award, averaging 20.3 points. SF Danilo Gallinari (19.3 ppg) skipped the Portland game with an ankle sprain, but might be back for this one. Backup C Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. ... The Bulls lost to the Clippers at the UC 106-101 Jan. 25 as Williams scored 31. ... The Bulls have lost six straight in the series, three in a row at L.A.

Next: Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m. Sunday at the Golden 1 Center