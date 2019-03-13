DuPage County scoreboard for Wednesday, March 13

Boys basketball

INTERSTATE EIGHT CONFERENCE

ALL CONFERENCE TEAM

1ST TEAM

Coal City -- Austin Pultara; Payton Hutchings. Lisle -- Jay McGrath, Elisha Basnight. Manteno -- Trevor Moisant. Plano -- Demond Williams. Sandwich -- Jimmy Braddish, Carter Cech. Streator -- Mason Benning. Westmont -- Caden Anderson, Matt O'Lreay.

2ND TEAM

Coal City -- Jack Buton. Herscher -- Jack Holohan. Lisle -- Connor Webb. Manteno -- Tyler Irvin. Plano -- Griffin Cross. Reed-Custer -- Scott Scamen. Sandwich -- Luke Bell. Streator -- Grant Mascal. Westmont -- Michael Thompson.

SPECIAL MENTION

Coal City -- Zack Sandeno. Plano -- Ka'jon Smith. Streator -- Amarion Ford. Westmont -- Troy Schlicher.

Boys gymnastics

Wednesday's results

Naperville North 129.1, Lake Park 123.9

Floor excercise: Hunter (NN) 9.2; Scimea (LP) 9.0; Ranieri (LP) 8.7. Pommel horse: Loid (NN) 7.1; Scimeca (LP) 6.8; Rainieri (LP) 6.2. Still rings: Loid (NN) 7.7; Ranieri (LP) 7.5; Shipp (NN) 7.2. Vault: Hunter (NN) 9.1; Scimeca (LP) 8.5; Ranieri (LP) 8.2. Parallel bars: Scimeca (LP) 8.2; Ranieri (LP) 7.5; Lois (NN) 7.3; Mathusek (NN) 7.3. Horizontal bar: Ranieri (LP) 6.6; Loid (NN) 6.4; Mathusek (N) 5.8. All-around: Ranieri (LP) 44.7; Scimeca (LP) 44.2; Loid (NN) 43.8.

Boys water polo

Wednesday's results

St. charles North 9, Waubonsie Valley 6

Boys lacrosse

Wednesday's results

Glenbard West 12, Hinsdale Central 5

Girls soccer

Wednesday's results

Burlington Central 2, Naperville Central 1

Glenbard South 2, Streamwood 1

GS -- Haslett (Garippo); Haslett (Schutte).

Wheaton Academy 8, Marist 2

WA -- Goebel 2 goals

Girls water polo

Wednesday's results

St. charles North 14, Waubonsie Valley 2

St. Charles North 3 4 4 3 --14

Waubonsie Vall. 1 1 0 0 --2

Upcoming events

today

Baseball

Addison Trail at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Hancock at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep vs. Christian Liberty Academy at Early Bird Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Walther Christian at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.

Boys gymnastics

Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis

St. Laurence at Montini, 4:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Francis W. Parker. 4 p.m.

Boys water polo

Andrew at Metea Valley, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley at Fenwick Dan Lynch Classic, 5 p.m.

York at Mundelein, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Downers Grove South at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park, 5:30 p.m.

Nazareth at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Benet at Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at St. Charles East, 4:30 p.m.

Lisle at Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Regina Dominican, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Downers Grove North, York at Elk Grove Tournament, TBA

Downers Grove South at Lane, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbard East, Hinsdale South, IC Catholic Prep, Willowbrook at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA

Glenbard West, Metea Valley, at Wheaton North Falcon Tournament, TBA

Hinsdale Central at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Montini, 4:30 p.m.

West Chicago at DeKalb Tournament, 4 p.m.

Willows Academy at Timothy Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton

Fenton at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at Conant, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South Hornet Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Prospect at Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Addison Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track & field

DuKane Indoor Invite, 4:30 p.m.

DuPage Valley Conference Indoor Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls water polo

Metea Valley at Andrew, 6 p.m.

Mundelein at York, 6 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at St. Charles East, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Hoffman Estates at Benet, 6 p.m.

St. Francis at Glenbard West, 5:30 p.m.