Robert clearing hurdles in race to become Chicago White Sox's center fielder

hello

Scot Gregor/sgregor@dailyherald.comEven though he has had to deal with an array of injuries the past few seasons, Luis Robert is likely to join the big-league Chicago White Sox at some point during the 2020 season.

There are 26 million reasons why Luis Robert is going to be the Chicago White Sox's starting center fielder in the not too distant future.

A young phenom in his native Cuba, Robert joined the Sox in May 2017 at the age of 19 for a club-record $26 million international signing bonus.

"He has the potential to be an impact center field for the long term, provides a special combination of power and speed that's unique in this game to get and he instantly becomes one of our top position-player prospects and one of the top outfield prospects in the game," said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn.

Getting Robert acclimated to play in the United States was the Sox's first hurdle.

Keeping the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder healthy is next up on the list.

Last spring, Robert sprained a ligament in his left thumb and opened the year on the disabled list. He missed the first two months of the season, played for a month and missed another month after reinjuring the same thumb.

Limited to 50 games overall, Robert combined to hit .269/.333/.360 with the AZL White Sox, low Class A Kannapolis and high A Winston-Salem.

"It was a season with a few bumps," Robert said through a translator earlier this spring. "But at the end, I think I finished the season strong. It was a learning experience, and I think right now I'm in a better position to have success this year."

The end actually came in the Arizona Fall League. With the thumb fully healed, Robert slashed .324/.367/.432 for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

"It was very important for me because I had an opportunity to get some at-bats there and perform at the level that I think I can do," Robert said. "It was very, very important for me and for my confidence."

Robert hurt his left thumb again last week on a headfirst slide into second base, but he was back in the White Sox's Cactus League lineup Monday.

Like multiple positions around the field, the Sox will go with veteran players in center field until Robert is ready to join the roster, likely at some point in 2020.

Jon Jay was signed to a one-year contract to help the White Sox lure Manny Machado. The two are close friends, but Machado wound up signing with the San Diego Padres.

Jay can still help the Sox this season, and he has spent the majority of his nine major-league seasons in center field.

"I'm going to show up to the ballpark every day and do what I can to help," said Jay, who combined to hit .268 with 19 doubles, 7 triples, 3 home runs and 40 RBI with the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks last season. "Just help guys with their careers, help them individually. I just prepare myself every day to help the team win however I can."

Adam Engel was the White Sox's regular center fielder in 2018, and he received Gold Glove consideration for his strong defensive skills.

The bat continued to be the problem, and Engel finished the season with a .235 average after hitting .166 in 2017.