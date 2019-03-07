Feder: ESPN 1000 betting on Mike North sports gambling show

You didn't really think Mike North was retiring from radio, did you?

Nineteen months after he announced he was quitting sports radio for good, Mike North is joining ESPN Radio flagship WMVP 1000-AM as host of a weekly show on sports betting, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this week, North and Carmen DeFalco will host "The Odds Couple" from 6 to 7 p.m. Fridays. DeFalco will continue to co-host from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays on ESPN 1000 with John Jurkovic.

