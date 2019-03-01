4 OTs! LaVine leads Bulls past Hawks in record-breaking game

The Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, a couple of offensive-minded teams, set out to break the scoreboard at State Farm Arena. Trae Young and Zach LaVine put up big numbers as the teams battled into multiple overtimes.

In his first two games against the Bulls this season, Trae Young shot a dismal 16.7 percent from the field.

The Bulls' defense hasn't shut down many people this season, so it seemed logical the Atlanta Hawks rookie was due for a big game.

Young put on a show. So did Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr. and just about everyone else who took the floor at State Farm Arena.

The Bulls and Hawks played an epic four overtimes and threatened to short-circuit the scoreboard. The Bulls finally won 168-161 in a game that was exhausting to watch. They've now won five of their last six games.

"Obviously a great game, a classic-type game," coach Jim Boylen told reporters after the game. "There were big plays all over the place. It's hard to remember all of them. Big moments all over the place on both sides. But we hung in there."

Young finished with 49 points and 16 assists. He just missed becoming the first NBA rookie to score 50 points in a game since Allen Iverson in 1997. LaVine set a career-high for the second time in four games, finishing with 47 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds.

"We were trying (to guard Young)," Boylen said. "We were throwing guys at him. We tried to tag-team him a little bit. He played great. I thought he was all-pro tonight. Got to give him credit. We switched him, we blitzed him, we threw the kitchen sink at him pretty much."

Porter contributed 31 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen shook off another slow start to produce 31 points and 17 boards. Backup center Alex Len was Atlanta's second-leading scorer with 24 points.

The Bulls set a franchise record for points in a game. The previous mark was 156 in a 4-OT win over Portland on Mar. 16, 1984.

According to ESPN, it was the third time in NBA history both teams scored above 160 in the same game. The record for highest-scoring game was set in 1983 when Detroit beat Denver 186-184 in triple overtime. The Bulls also set franchise records for 3-pointers made (21) and attempted (48).

This game was exciting most of the way, but got real sluggish in the second and third overtimes as players on both teams grew tired. The Bulls finally survived, taking the lead for good with 1:59 left in the fourth overtime when Markkanen was fouled behind the 3-point line and hit all 3 free throws.

Young hit what appeared to be a dagger 3-pointer to break a tie with 2.2 seconds left in regulation. But the Bulls caught a break when Porter was fouled on a last-gasp 3-point attempt. The newest Bull went 3-for-3 at the foul line with 0.2 seconds on the clock and the game headed to overtime.

The Bulls seemed to have things in control during the first overtime, but missed 2 free throws in the final two minutes. With the chance to build on a 2-point lead, LaVine had his shot blocked by Len. That left enough time for Young to break past the Bulls' double-team and hit a tying, driving lay in with 1.0 seconds left.

The Bulls had to make a comeback in the second OT, trailing by 5 points with 2:25 left. LaVine's dunk cut the deficit to 3 and after a couple of defensive stops, LaVine found Ryan Arcidiacono in the corner for the tying 3 with 24.2 seconds remaining. The Bulls had a chance to win, but Porter's driving scoop wouldn't fall while coach Jim Boylen screamed for a foul.

The Bulls actually should have wrapped up this one in the fourth quarter. They led by as many as 13 and were up 106-95 with 8:55 left.

That's when the Bulls' poor decisions began to kick in. Atlanta went on a 15-5 run with mostly Bulls reserves on the floor. With LaVine and Porter waiting to check in, Shaq Harrison missed an ill-advised 3-pointer with time on the shot clock.

The Bulls led 116-110 with 4:27 left after Wayne Selden Jr. dove for a defensive rebound, keeping it alive for a LaVine fast break. But Atlanta rolled up 11 straight points, taking advantage of a couple of LaVine turnovers.

Young's drive put the Hawks ahead 121-116 with a minute left. Porter then took things into his own hands, hitting a 3-pointer, then grabbing a defensive rebound and going coast to coast to tie the score with 24.3 seconds left in regulation.

These teams will line it up again on Sunday afternoon at the United Center, with tipoff at 2:30 p.m.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls