 
MLB

AP source: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal

 
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/28/2019 2:21 PM
  • A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

NEW YORK -- A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper's agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

