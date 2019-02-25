Blackhawks big move on trade deadline? Activating Corey Crawford

The trade deadline came and went Monday with the Blackhawks electing to stand pat, but the team made plenty of noise by activating goalie Corey Crawford off injured reserve and assigning Collin Delia to Rockford.

The Hawks' next game is at Anaheim Wednesday. Crawford has not played since suffering a concussion against San Jose Dec. 16.

Overall, it was a pretty quiet across the league, although Columbus made plenty of noise over the last few days.

For weeks, many figured the Blue Jackets would trade soon-to-be unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, but they instead bolstered their roster by acquiring forwards Matt Duchene and Wheaton's Ryan Dzingel, defenseman Adam McQuaid and goalie Keith Kinkaid.

The biggest name on the board -- Mark Stone -- went to the Vegas Golden Knights about 15 minutes before the 2 p.m. deadline. Erik Brannstrom, a high-quality D-man prospect who was playing for the Chicago Wolves, was sent to Ottawa as part of the deal.

Stone, who has 28 goals and 34 assists this season, was reportedly going to sign an eight-year extension worth about $9 million per year with Vegas.

Minutes after the deadline, it was announced that Nashville acquired Philadelphia forward Wayne Simmonds in exchange for Ryan Hartman and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020. The Predators also acquired Mikael Granlund from Minnesota in exchanged for Kevin Fiala.

As for the Hawks, General Manager Stan Bowman said early last week he wasn't interested in acquiring a rental player, which came as no surprise as his team isn't ready to compete for the Stanley Cup.

"I'm interested in doing hockey trades, but I'm not trying to look for a guy that's only got a couple months left," Bowman said. "I'm not looking for a rental, no. I'm not burning down the phones (for) those guys."

With all the depth in their system, there was some thoughts the Hawks could move Erik Gustafsson or another defenseman. Henri Jokiharju, Adam Boqvist, Nicolas Beaudin, Ian Mitchell, Blake Hillman, Chad Krys and others could fight for a roster spot next season. It's not a bad situation for Bowman to be in, though, as any of them could beat out a Gustav Forsling, Carl Dahlstrom or Slater Koekkoek.

It also wouldn't have shocked anyone if the Hawks dealt veteran forward Marcus Kruger or if a GM came calling for goalie Cam Ward.

Bowman is scheduled to meet with the media shortly after the deadline.

Dallas bolstered its roster by trading for Mats Zuccarello and D-man Ben Lovejoy, but Zuccarello suffered what is believed to be a broken arm against the Blackhawks Sunday. He is expected to miss about four weeks.

Other moves included:

• Winnipeg acquiring Kevin Hayes (14G, 28A) from the Rangers.

• San Jose acquiring Gustav Nyquist (16G, 33A) from Detroit.

• Colorado trading for Florida's Derick Brassard (10G, 9A).

