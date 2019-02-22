Blackhawks call up Jokiharju from Rockford

With Brent Seabrook still nursing an abdominal injury and Carl Dahlstrom questionable to face Colorado, the Blackhawks Friday recalled rookie defenseman Henri Jokiharju from Rockford.

Jokiharju, who was assigned to the IceHogs Jan. 31, had a goal and 8 assists in nine games for Rockford. He scored his first pro goal in his IceHogs debut Feb. 1.

"He's playing a lot and getting a little bit of swagger back to his game," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "(He's) making a few more plays than maybe he was here, and that's what we need from him. He's got to make plays -- it's part of how he shows he can help the team win."

Colliton wasn't sure if Jokiharju would play against the Avs, and also not sure if the call-up would be short-term.

"Based on Dahlstrom (ill) not being here this morning, we needed that extra body," Colliton said.

Seabrook, who did participate in the morning skate, will miss a third straight game.

Close call

At first Drake Caggiula couldn't open his right eye. And when he did, his vision was blurry.

"Scary," is the way the Blackhawks' forward described the aftermath of stick-to-the-face incident in Detroit Wednesday. It occurred when Jonathan Toews' stick went behind Caggiula's face mask and into his eye in the first period of the Hawks' 5-4 OT victory.

Caggiula did not return and had trouble seeing out of the eye until the next morning. After that, all was well and he will be able to play against the Avalanche Friday night.

Crawford update

Corey Crawford took part in the morning skate before the Blackhawks hosted Colorado Friday and hopes to take the return-to-play concussion test over the weekend.

"I feel good," Crawford said. "Just another practice to try and get ready, get some timing."

Crawford is going on the upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Anaheim.

Slap shots

Heading into Friday's games, the Blackhawks had four of the top six point leaders in the NHL since Jan. 20: Patrick Kane (27), Alex DeBrincat (22), Dylan Strome (20) and Jonathan Toews (19). Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko were tied with DeBrincat.

Patrick Kane (920 career points) needs 4 more to move past Steve Larmer for fourth place in Blackhawks history. Stan Mikita (1,467), Bobby Hull (1,163) and Denis Savard (1,096) hold the top three spots. Kane also has the most career points among U.S.-born players in their first 12 seasons. He passed Joe Mullen (919 from 1981-93) in Detroit Wednesday.

Alex DeBrincat is tied with Jeremy Roenick for most hat tricks (4) in team history before turning 22. Bobby Hull (5) holds the record. DeBrincat also has the second-most hat tricks in the NHL since the beginning of last season, behind only Washington's Alex Ovechkin (6).