Machado still the big story as White Sox open spring training

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- In late January, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn met with reporters in frigid Chicago and was dogged by questions about Manny Machado.

The calendar has moved into mid-February, and this time Hahn was surrounded by the press in the much warmer climes of Arizona.

Wednesday was the first official day of spring training -- Sox pitchers and catchers were on the field at Camelback Ranch beginning the lengthy process of getting ready for the upcoming season.

Several position players were also in camp early, but the big story wasn't about the reporting date.

It remained the signing date -- specifically when Machado was coming off the free-agent market and joining the White Sox.

If Hahn knows, he's not saying. Actually, the Sox GM would be in violation of the collective bargaining agreement if he did any hand-tipping.

Last month, Hahn did admit he'd be disappointed if the White Sox failed to land Machado. He took any emotion out of the equation Wednesday.

"I'm not going to get into any conversations whatsoever about where things sit with any free agent," Hahn said. "It doesn't serve us any good to send messages through the media. We talk directly."

The Sox can talk to Machado and his agent, Dan Lozano, all they want -- and maybe they are.

They can offer the 26-year-old star infielder a monster contract, and the latest reported deal of eight years for $250 million is enticing.

While those figures have been met with some skepticism, there is little doubt the White Sox remain squarely in the mix for Machado.

It's never a good idea turning to social media for clues, but Rawlings supplies Machado's gloves. The sporting goods giant posted photos Tuesday of Machado's gloves for the upcoming season, and they are black and white.

"I like the color scheme of black and white," Hahn said, obviously referring to the Sox's colors. "Is he signing with the (Oakland) Raiders? Look, we try to be disciplined with our focus. We tried not to spend too much time trolling around Instagram looking for clues."

Need another clue? There was an obvious one in the White Sox's clubhouse.

New first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso and outfielder Jon Jay have checked in early, and they are both close with Machado, who is married to Alonso's sister.

Alonso's locker is in the corner, and Jay's is right next door. The locker next to Jay's is vacant.

"I demand an empty locker next to me," Jay said. "Just kidding. It just worked out that way."

In all seriousness, Jay would be thrilled if Machado joins the Sox.

"You get a player of the Manny caliber, they're going to bring a lot to the table," Jay said. "It goes for a lot of players in this league, whether it's Bryce Harper or Manny or whoever's still out there of that caliber. You're getting an absolute stud.

"I have no idea what Manny's doing or what his family's doing. It's the same thing I've said the whole time -- it's a private manner that he and his family will deal with. I've dealt with free agency and even my best friends, I don't talk to about that stuff because it's a private manner and you never know what's going to happen. There are a lot of emotions involved."

Alonso said he spoke with Machado on Tuesday.

"We didn't talk about baseball," he said. "One hundred percent, I can tell you that."