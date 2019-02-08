Tom Ricketts meets with Muslims in wake of father's racist emails

hello

Tom Ricketts makes opening remarks during opening night of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention last month at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts met with representatives from the Muslim community at the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations for 90 minutes Friday afternoon, days after his father's Islamophobic emails were made public.

In a brief interview with the Sun-Times after the meeting, Ricketts said the get-together was "very positive" and that he was "glad we had the chance to get it done."

For the complete report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.