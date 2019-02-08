Tom Ricketts meets with Muslims in wake of father's racist emails
Updated 2/8/2019 7:28 PM
Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts met with representatives from the Muslim community at the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations for 90 minutes Friday afternoon, days after his father's Islamophobic emails were made public.
In a brief interview with the Sun-Times after the meeting, Ricketts said the get-together was "very positive" and that he was "glad we had the chance to get it done."
