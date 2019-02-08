Could it be Cubs vs. Cards in London in 2020?

The London Olympic Stadium, shown here before the 2012 Olympics, will be the venue for a games in June between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The Associated Press said the Cubs are rumored to be among one of four teams considered to play there in 2020. Associated Press

Back in March of 2000, the Chicago Cubs flew across the Pacific Ocean for a historic two-game series against the New York Mets to open the season.

According to The Associated Press, the Cubs could be crossing the Atlantic in 2020 to take on their Gateway Arch rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.

The AP reported Major League Baseball is considering either a Cubs-Cardinals series or a series between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals to be played in London in June of 2020.

MLB will make its first foray into England this coming summer when the Boston Red Sox meet the New York Yankees June 29 and 30 at London's Olympic Stadium. That stadium has been reconfigured for Premier League soccer's West Ham United club to mixed reviews, mainly about distance from the stands to the field (or the "pitch," as soccer fans call it).

The NFL has made significant inroads in England, and a new stadium currently under construction for North London's Tottenham Hotspur club in the Premier League will be the host of regularly scheduled NFL games in the coming years.

Baseball has gained interest in Europe, particularly in Italy. The sport of cricket, a cousin of baseball, is immensely popular in England.

In 2000, the Cubs spent a week in Japan, playing exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants and the Seibu Lions before playing two regular-season games against the Mets.

The Yankees and Red Sox each will have two days off before their London series this summer and a day off after the series.

Baseball's collective-bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and June games in London.