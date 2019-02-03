Super Bowl odds and ends: Betting on Gladys Knight's anthem, Trump's tweets

The sun sets behind Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Friday. Associated press

The Los Angeles Rams poses for a team photo during walkthrough at the Mercedes Benz Stadium for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday. Associated press

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is lit up ahead of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Saturday. Associated press

Frank Egdmann, of Kiel, Germany, takes a photo of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Saturday. Associated press

ATLANTA -- Odds and ends from today's Super Bowl:

Foo Fighters surprise?

Dave Grohl was still floating from the Foo Fighters' star-studded show the night before as he walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"An amazing night," the Foo Fighters frontman told The Associated Press. "Great show. An absolute blast."

Asked if he was planning a surprise appearance at the halftime show, Grohl smiled. "I can't do any press. Sorry about that, but we're lucky enough to be able to come to the game today. It's a beautiful day. I love this city and I'm looking forward to it."

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are the featured acts at halftime, but the Super Bowl show is renowned for last-minute, surprise guests.

The Foo Fighters played a sold-out show Saturday night before 8,500 in Atlantic Station. Queen drummer Roger Taylor sat in for a cover of "Under Pressure." Tom Morello and Zac Brown came out for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," and stayed onstage when Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane's Addiction, played "Mountain Song."

Grohl, walking to the game with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, was looking forward to a fun night.

"Hopefully somewhere where there's cold beer and jalapeno peppers," he said with a grin.

Betting on Gladys Knight, Trump

Money might have been made on whether Gladys Knight hit some long notes today.

The over-under for Knight's rendition of the national anthem was set at 110 seconds by Bovada -- one of many side-action wagers available for today's Super Bowl, the most heavily bet event of the year.

She actually took 121 seconds to sing it.

The color of the first bag of Doritos featured during a Super Bowl commercial? The favorite is red at 3-2.

If you believe President Trump's tweet count will be higher than the number of Tom Brady touchdown passes, then you can wager $140 to win $100.

Oh, also: New England was a 2 1/2-point pick to beat Los Angeles.

Rams owner already lost

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke got off to a losing start to Super Bowl Sunday.

Arsenal, the London soccer team owned by Kroenke since 2011, lost 3-1 at Manchester City in the Premier League.

The defeat could prove costly for Kroenke, with Arsenal down to sixth in the standings and three points adrift of the four spots to qualify for the lucrative Champions League European competition.

Arsenal has 13 games of the 38-match Premier League season remaining. Kroenke has faced criticism from Arsenal fans about the lack of investment in the team.

Atlanta's big new stadium

The city of Atlanta had to wait 19 years and build a $1.5 billion stadium to get its third Super Bowl.

Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay is confident it won't take nearly that long for the big game to return to the A-T-L for the fourth time.

McKay says the city and team made it clear that Mercedes-Benz Stadium was constructed with the idea of hosting multiple Super Bowls, not just a single title game.

He expects Atlanta to become a regular part of the Super Bowl rotation with cities that are warmer in the winter, such as Miami, New Orleans, Phoenix and perhaps Los Angeles. He points to all the downtown facilities that are within walking distance of each other, including the stadium, numerous hotels, the Georgia World Congress Center, State Farm Arena and Centennial Olympic Park. All played major roles in this week's Super Bowl activities.

Atlanta hosted the college football championship game last year, and the NCAA men's Final Four will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020. The city is also expected to have a major role in soccer's 2026 World Cup.

McKay says: "On the big-event scale, we can be as good a host as anybody, because we have the airport and we have the footprint to really deliver. I hope that's what this week shows."

It's a record for Belichick

No matter what happens in today's Super Bowl, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be on top of the record book.

He has already coached in more Super Bowls than any other coach (nine going on 10) and already has more wins than any other coach (five with a chance for six).

If the Patriots lose, Belichick will also find himself sharing space the top of the 'L' column with his fourth loss. There are some pretty good names there, though: Don Shula, Bud Grant, Marv Levy and Dan Reeves.

Rematch history

Today's game between the Rams and Patriots marks the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history.

Good news for the Patriots: The team that won the previous matchup is 4-3. New England defeated the Rams, then in St. Louis, 20-17 back in 2002.

Pittsburgh and Dallas have met three times. Pittsburgh won the first rematch, a 35-31 thriller in Super Bowl 13. Then, 17 years later, Dallas defeated the Steelers 27-17.

Other rematches:

--Redskins 27, Dolphins 17 in Super Bowl 17; a rematch of Miami's perfection-capping victory in Super Bowl 7.

--Giants 21, Patriots 17 in Super Bowl 46; a rematch of New York's win, which spoiled New England's run at an undefeated season, four years earlier.

--Cowboys 30, Bills 13 in Super Bowl 38; a rematch of Dallas' crushing of the Bills the previous year.

--Eagles 41, Patriots 33 in Super Bowl 52; a rematch of New England's win in Super Bowl 39.