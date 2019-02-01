 
Bulls

Bulls trade for small forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot from Okalahoma City Thunder

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 2/1/2019 1:58 PM
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, then playing for Philadelphia, guards against former Bull Jimmy Butler in a 2017 game. Luwawu-Cabarrot joined the Bulls Friday from Oklahoma City.

The Bulls were back at it Friday, helping another team lower its luxury tax bill.

They acquired 6-foot-6 forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with cash considerations, in exchange for a protected 2020 second-round pick. In a related move, the Bulls cleared a roster spot by ending the Carmelo Anthony era, releasing the veteran forward after he spent 10 days on the Bulls' official roster.

Luwawu-Cabarrot, a native of France, was chosen with the No. 24 pick of the 2016 draft by Philadelphia. He was a rotation player for the 76ers during his first two seasons, averaging a career-best 6.4 points as a rookie. Last summer he was sent to Oklahoma City as part of the three-team deal that sent Anthony to Atlanta and Dennis Schroder to the Thunder.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has not gotten much playing time in OKC. He's played in 21 games, averaging 1.7 points in 5.9 minutes. His history as a 3-point shooter is not good, connecting on 31.7 percent.

The Bulls are planning to keep Luwawu-Cabarrot on the roster and give him a look. The Thunder was able to lower its luxury tax bill by sending him to the Bulls and including enough cash to cover the remainder of his $1.54 million salary for the season.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

