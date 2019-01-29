Which Chicago Blackhawks might Bowman attempt to deal?

hello

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat won't be going anywhere at the trade deadline. Associated Press

When I solicited questions for a reader Q&A on Twitter and Facebook last week, at least half the queries had to do with who the Blackhawks might trade before the Feb. 25 deadline.

Rather than go through them individually, I thought it best to address the situation as a whole.

First things first: Other than Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, there shouldn't be another untradable player on the roster.

And yes, that includes Jonathan Toews. That may sound like blasphemy to some of you, but the Hawks' $10.5 million captain is almost 31, and if a team comes at GM Stan Bowman with a sensational offer, he'd be crazy not to entertain it.

Now, is that likely at this point of the season? No. Most players dealt at the deadline are on expiring deals, or perhaps a promising restricted free agent like Ryan Hartman last season.

Honestly, the Hawks don't have a great deal to offer, but if Bowman wants to get creative -- and a bit gutsy -- then there are a few moves he might make. Here's a closer look at the possibilities:

Decent chance

Marcus Kruger:

Anybody in need of a fourth-line center who can help kill penalties figures to give up a fifth- or sixth-round pick for the 28-year-old veteran. The Hawks have upped his playing time recently, likely in an effort to prove he has what it takes to help a team.

Possible

Erik Gustafsson and Carl Dahlstrom:

It may seem crazy to trade Gustafsson, who is quarterbacking the Hawks' red-hot No. 1 power-play unit. But remember: Bowman should listen to almost any offer, especially if he can get a team to overpay for Gustafsson or Dahlstrom. The Hawks are expecting Adam Boqvist, Ian Mitchell and/or Nicolas Beaudin to be ready in the next year or two, and clearing space for any or all of them should be a top priority.

A team in need of power-play help could add Gustafsson and stash him on the third D pairing. Dahlstrom, meanwhile, has proved more than capable of handling a variety of assignments and could help solidify a second or third pairing.

Dominik Kahun:

With a year left on his entry-level deal, a team would have to wildly overpay for Bowman to pull the trigger on moving this impressive young forward. But if someone does, it's definitely worth considering.

Chris Kunitz and John Hayden:

There are rumors teams are watching these two forwards closely. Personally, I'd be shocked if either is moved, but we'll throw them in the "possible" category just because apparently a few GMs are desperate.

Unlikely

Artem Anisimov:

Plenty of fans have been asking if the Hawks will attempt to trade Anisimov, who carries a $4.55 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season. The reason it's unlikely now is because Anisimov has a modified no-trade clause in which he can name 10 teams that he can be sent to. After this season, that clause goes away, which means Bowman can negotiate with the entire league if he wishes to make a move.

On the one hand, I can see that happening because Bowman probably wants to clear as much cap space as possible to land high-level free agents. On the other hand, how many opposing GMs are going to want a 31-year-old center who at times struggles to stay healthy? Finally, if Bowman does ink Artemi Panarin to a long-term deal, Anisimov is also a great fit between Panarin and Kane.

Brent Seabrook or Duncan Keith:

Both veterans would have to waive no-movement clauses, which is unlikely. Also, Seabrook's hefty contract might be too much for any GM to take on.

Connor Murphy:

Murphy's played much better in his second season and has three years remaining on a deal that carries a $3.85 million cap hit. If Bowman wants to move Murphy, it's more likely to happen in June. <

Brandon Saad:

Same as Murphy above (except for the contract, of course, which runs for two more seasons and carries a $6 million cap hit).

Cam Ward:

GMs overvalue experience, so it wouldn't shock me if a team in need of a backup goalie gave up a fifth- or sixth-round pick for Ward. Goalies aren't often moved at the trade deadline, so don't count on this happening.

• Twitter: @johndietzdh