Rozner: Good luck projecting a White Sox postseason lineup

White Sox General Manager and Vice-President Rick Hahn speaks during opening night of SoxFest at Hilton Chicago on Friday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Michael Kopech meets the media during opening night of SoxFest at Hilton Chicago on Friday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

As the White Sox enter the third year of a rebuild, there is growing impatience among those who have remained faithful, a perversely positive development considering it is far too soon to be looking for the finish line.

This is the fault of GM Rick Hahn, who, through a series of trades and international signings, has moved up the timeline.

In theory, at least.

The Cubs won the World Series in their fifth year, reaching the NLCS with a surprising run in Year 4.

This has some White Sox fans thinking about the possibilities in 2019.

If the past is prologue, and not merely cruel deception, you can understand the excitement in some corners and anxiety in others.

If the Cubs shocked everyone, including themselves in the fourth year, could the Sox do it in Year 3?

Seems ridiculous to even broach the subject.

There is so much to be determined, but it's already in the consciousness with most believing 2020 could have genuine possibilities, especially if Michael Kopech is healthy and develops appropriately.

The Cubs always seem to be the comparison, like it or not. That being the case, it may be helpful to look back at the beginning of 2015, keeping in mind the Sox don't seem to be at a comparable point.

But even then, the Cubs' Opening Day lineup included Starlin Castro at short, Tommy La Stella at second, Mike Olt at third, Chris Coghlan in left, Jorge Soler in right and David Ross behind the plate because Jon Lester was on the hill.

By the time they played the Wild Card Game that October, Kris Bryant started in left, Kyle Schwarber in right, La Stella at third, Addison Russell at short, Castro at second and Miguel Montero was catching Jake Arrieta after his Cy Young season.

When they won Game 7 of the World Series 13 months later, Ben Zobrist started in left, with Jason Heyward in right, Bryant at third, Javy Baez at second, Willson Contreras was catching Kyle Hendricks and the miraculously-healed Schwarber was the DH.

So many changes in the span of two seasons, and a strong reminder of how quickly a roster can shift as teams begin to figure out which young players are ready for prime time and what free agents can make a difference.

Sox fans seem to be enjoying the process, but would like to know what the lineup is going to look like in July and August, not to mention Opening Day of 2020.

Good luck figuring it out now as even Hahn doesn't have those answers. It's the players who make those decisions for you.

Nick Madrigal is apparently on a fast track, so does that mean he pushes Yoan Moncada from second to third? What if Tim Anderson regresses, does Madrigal wind up at short? Could Anderson play the outfield? And does that mean Eloy Jimenez would have to play right?

Ah, but there's that Manny Machado monster out there, and what would his presence at third mean for everyone mentioned above?

If Luis Robert is all that they hope, center field is not a question, but who will be at first, DH and catcher?

On the pitching side, provided health, the Sox are loaded: four starters here or on the way with ace stuff, and more still developing.

A year ago, Alec Hansen was in that conversation, but an early injury led to a strange 2018 and his name was barely heard at SoxFest. The team expects him to bounce back in 2019. If he does, the conversation expands again.

The future bullpen? Also many candidates, bolstered by some who may not find space in the rotation or possess enough depth of stuff to remain as starters.

More than anything, the White Sox could use a year of good health after some terrible luck in 2018, giving them a chance to see these players develop and start to get a handle on who will be here, when they'll get here and what they might be when given the opportunity.

Not even half the names of those with a chance have been mentioned here, and there's not half a chance any current projection will be close to what the final roster will look like if Sox fans are fortunate enough to witness a playoff team in the next few years.

Patience will absolutely be necessary for a front office looking far ahead.

White Sox fans, you are under no such obligation.

