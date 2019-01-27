Rozner: Madrigal's presence looms large for White Sox

Nick Madrigal is as polarizing among White Sox fans as launch angle is among baseball fans.

Welcome to the big leagues, circa 2019.

In a long conversation last year, World Series-winning manager Alex Cora spoke of a "humble approach" with runners in scoring position, and how there was still a need in the game for contact hitters and baserunners.

Not that he doesn't love home runs. Who doesn't, right?

Joe Maddon enjoys the long ball as well. Be crazy not to. But Maddon, as you know, has consistently battled against launch angle and the inability of modern players to drive in runs without the home run.

Situational hitting, as it were.

Tampa went to a lineup last year with fewer strikeouts and more contact, with an increase in groundballs and line drives, contrary to most current thinking.

This inexpensive approach led Tampa to 90 victories in the difficult A.L. East in 2018, though their pitching certainly had a lot to say about that surprise season.

So now along comes the 21-year-old Madrigal, the fourth pick in the 2018 draft by the Sox, a high-average, high-OBP and low OPS hitter, projected as a leadoff man for the South Siders, maybe even late this season.

He puts the ball in play consistently and doesn't strike out much, characteristics that aren't very popular in baseball today.

"You are who you are as a player. Some guys hit home runs and some guys need to get on base for those home runs," Madrigal said at SoxFest over the weekend. "I'm one of those guys who needs to be on base.

"Different teams have different styles of play. I was raised to put the ball in play and good things can happen. I think of myself as a 'baseball player.' It's something I'll carry with me for a long time."

In his final minor league stop of 2018 in High-A Winston-Salem, Madrigal hit .306 in 98 at-bats with a .355 on-base and an OPS of .702.

Could he develop power at some point? It's happened with other players of his size (5-foot-7, 170 pounds), but he doesn't seem all that concerned about it so early in his pro career.

"I feel like I got a lot of attention for that last year, being a contact guy," Madrigal said. "I've never really thought too much of it. That's a part of my game, something I've always had.

"I've always hit toward the top of the order. I always thought if you hit near the top, you shouldn't strike out. You should put the ball in play.

"I know moving forward, I'm gonna strike out. It's not something I'm worried about when I go up to the plate. It's part of baseball. But putting the ball in play, I feel like that's who I am."

The Sox see Madrigal as an all-around talent, a potential Gold Glover at second or short who can help at the top of the lineup.

They don't care that he's not a power guy or a big guy. That's not why they drafted him.

"It's not something I've thought about for a very long time," Madrigal said of his height. "Even when I was younger, I've always been one of the smaller guys out there.

"I feel like I work harder than most guys. I have to. Baseball is one of those sports where it doesn't matter how big you are, how strong you are.

"Once you stand out there, it's just you against the pitcher. Some people think you have an advantage with a smaller strike zone.

"But it's something I really don't think about."

What he's probably thinking about is where he'll play once he reaches the majors. Madrigal shifted from short to second as Oregon State was winning the College World Series last year, an unselfish move to benefit the club, and he played second for the Sox in the minors.

So where does Yoan Moncada wind up? Will Manny Machado be at third? Can Tim Anderson do again what he did the last two months of the season at short?

All reasonable questions.

"I really don't have a preference," Madrigal said. "Growing up I played a lot of shortstop. In college, I played a lot of second base. I feel comfortable at second and I feel comfortable at short. It really doesn't matter to me at all."

Third base seems unlikely, but …

"Yeah I could. I've taken grounders at third," Madrigal said. "I feel comfortable there. A groundball is a groundball. Third base, it's a quicker reaction time, but with some reps I could get that down."

This will be fascinating to watch over the next year or three as Madrigal continues to develop and likely makes a quick break for the big leagues.

Will he become Jose Altuve or flame out like Gordon Beckham? Something in between would be a win for the White Sox.

What's certain is the diminutive Madrigal does not lack for confidence and the team's belief in him is not at all small.

That's a decent place to start.