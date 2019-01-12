DuPage County scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 11

hello

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald DuPage County office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com, calling (847) 427-4430, or faxing results to (800) 675-7708.

When faxing results, please make sure that results are legible, and include names and statistics for all teams involved.

Boys basketball

Friday's results

Bishop McNamara 62, IC Catholic Prep 40

Hinsdale South 72, Proviso East 57

Lincoln-Way East 59, Naperville Central 55

Oak Park-River Forest 59, York 30

Benet 53, Nazareth 44

Nazareth -- Fritzsche 4 0-0 10, Eraci 0 0-0 0, Pearson 8 1-2 21, Doss 1 3-3 5, Dar. Hanson 1 2-2 4, Dai. Hanson 0 0-0 0, Love 0 0-0 0, Scales 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-7 44.

Benet -- Dollard 0 0-0 0, Casmere 2 0-2 4, Engels 2 2-2 8, Tchoua 2 4-9 8, Crothers 7 0-0 14, O'Mara 0 1-2 1, Tomshack 1 0-0 3, Hickey 2 6-6 12, Eschenbach 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 13-21 53.

Nazareth 10 10 9 15 --44

Benet 9 10 16 18 --53

3-point baskets: N: Pearson 4, Fritzsche 2. B: Engels 2, Hickey 2, Tomshack, Eschenbach. Fouled out: N: Fritzsche.

Bartlett 46, West Chicago 37

West Chicago -- Haroon 1 1-3 3; Roldan 1 1-5 3; Wilkens 3 0-1 9; Ricci 1 4-4 7; Nelson 5 2-3 15. Totals 10 8-16 37.

Bartlett -- Stuenkel 3 0-0 7; Angell 3 1-3 7; Mansk 1 1-2 4; Jurina 2 4-5 8; Gates 5 4-5 15; Wolf 1 3-3 5. Totals 15 13-18 46.

West Chicago 12 5 8 14 --37

Bartlett 9 12 6 19 --46

3-point baskets: WC: Wilkens 3, Ricci, Nelson 3. B: Stuenkel, Mansk, Jurina 2, Gates. Fouled out: None.

downers Grove South 66, Willowbrook 60

Downers South -- Furman 2 0-0 4; Brown 4 1-2 9; Gamble 4 5-6 16; Eagins 5 4-4 19; Hooker 4 3-5 11; Gory 1 0-0 2; Jablonski 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 14-19 66.

Willowbrook -- Stubblefield 9 8-10 29; Sa.Tumilty 1 3-5 6; Gaines 5 0-0 10; Flak 1 1-2 3; Bentsen 2 1-2 6; Sc.Tumilty 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-19 60.

Downers South 12 11 23 20 --66

Willowbrook 16 8 12 24 --60

3-point baskets: DGS: Eagins 5. W: Stubblefield 3, Sa.Tumilty. Bentsen. Fouled out: None.

Fenton 59, St. Edward 42

Fenton -- Reed 2 1-2 6; Bozeman 7 1-1 15; King 2 4-7 8; Sosa 2 0-0 6; Rule 3 8-8 14; Yoakum 1 4-7 6; Wilson 2 0-1 4. Totals 19 18-26 59.

St. Edward -- D.Hill 2 0-1 5; Gonnella 1 1-2 3; E.Hill 4 5-5 16; Godfrey 1 0-0 2; McGuire 2 0-0 4; Parks 4 0-0 10; Franklin 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 6-9 42.

Fenton 10 19 11 19 --59

St. Edward 6 11 10 15 --42

3-point baskets: F: Reed, Sosa 2. SE: D.Hill, E.HIll 3, Parks 2.

Fouled out: F: Bozeman. SE: D.Hill.

Glenbard West 57, Hinsdale Central 44

Glenbard West -- Williams 3 4-4 13; Taylor 7 11-12 26; Lindstrom 1 0-0 3; C.Phillips 3 1-1 7; Richmond 1 0-0 2; D.Phillips 0 2-2 2; Huff 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 20-21 57.

Hinsdale Central -- Bitautas 1 0-1 2; Hoiberg 1 6-6 8; Lyne 1 0-1 2; Quast 2 1-1 5; Bradshaw 1 0-0 2; Isaacson 4 2-4 11; Parse 0 1-2 1; Rush 2 4-4 8; Northey 1 2-2 5. Totals 13 16-21 44.

Glenbard West 10 12 15 20 --57

Hinsdale Cent. 3 12 13 16 --44

3-point baskets: GW: Williams 3, Taylor, Lindstrom. HC: Isaacson. Fouled out: None.

Lake Park 62, Geneva 56

Geneva -- Mascari 7 3-3 20; McDonald 3 7-7 13; Johnson 3 2-2 8; Preston 1 3-6 5; Garth 2 0-0 4; Waldoch 1 0-0 2; Johlie 1 0-0 2; Sneed 1 0-0 2; Riley 0 0-0 0 Totals 19 15-18 56

Lake Park -- Sgarbossa 5 8-10 21; Montiel 6 6-7 18; Perry 4 2-3 11; Ellenbecker 3 3-4 10; Myers 1 0-0 2; Chaja 0 0-0 0; Goldsmith 0 0-0 0; Koch 0 0-0 0 Totals 19 19-24 62

Geneva 11 16 8 21 --56

Lake Park 7 11 20 24 --62

3-point baskets: G: Mascari 3. LP: Sgarbossa 3, Ellenbecker, Perry.

Lisle 70, Wilmington 39

Lisle -- Lascala 1 0-0 2; King 4 0-0 8; Basnight 5 2-2 12; Webb 7 3-3 17; Nigro 0 2-4 2; Martich 2 1-1 5; McGrath 5 0-0 12; Guerrero 2 0-0 4; Kowal 4 0-0 8. Totals 30 8-10 70.

Wilmington -- Shaw 8 0-2 18; Willias 0 0-1 0; Patterson 2 0-0 4; Rader 0 0-1 0; Holman 4 1-2 9; Hatten 1 1-2 3; Smith 2 1-1 6. Totals 17 3-9 39.

Lisle 21 22 22 5 --70

Wilmington 8 7 19 5 --39

3-point baskets: L: McGrath 2. W: Shaw 2. Fouled out: None.

Waubonsie Valley 53, Metea Valley 47

Waubonsie Valley -- Cannon 8 0-0 21; Skeete 3 5-6 11; Porter 0 6-6 6; Khanna 3 3-4 3; Woods 3 1-3 7; Gregorio 1 0-1 2; Schwieger 0 0-0 0; Marinelli 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 16-22 53.

Metea Valley -- Tan 0 0-0 0; Hess 4 0-0 9; Neal 4 0-1 8; Helwig 6 4-7 18; Morgan 0 1-4 1; Leavy 1 1-2 4; McBride 2 0-0 4; Petersen 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-14 47.

Waubonsie Vall. 12 6 17 18 --53

Metea Valley 16 11 5 15 --47

3-point baskets: WV: Cannon 5. MV: Helwig 2, Hess, Leavy, Petersen. Fouled out: None.

West Aurora 57, Glenbard South 27

Glenbard South -- Enright 0 0-0 0, Co. Hardtke 3 1-1 8, Powers 2 0-0 5, Harrington 1 0-0 2, Keith 0 0-0 0, Plaso 2 2-4 6, Ca. Hardtke 0 2-2 2, Pyle 0 1-2 1, Payton 0 0 2-2 2, Malik 0 1-2 1 Totals: 8 9-12 27

West Aurora -- Brown 2 2-4 8, Rogers 3 1-2 8, Salter, 6 0-0 12, Balfour 1 1-2 3, Walker 7 1-1 18, Motola 1 0-0 2, Bazos 1 1-2 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Mont 0 0-0 0, Shavers 0 1-2 1, Kalmas 0 0-0 0 Totals: 22 7-13 57

Glenbard South 0 10 11 6 --27

West Aurora 9 13 25 10 --57

3-point baskets: GS: Co.Hardtke, Powers. WA: Walker 3, Brown 2, Rogers. Fouled out: None.

Wheaton North 55, St. Charles East 47

St. Charles East -- Craven 2 0-0 4; Matheny 1 1-2 3; Ortiz 9 2-4 23; Musial 1 0-0 3; Mitchell 4 0-0 9; A.Sullivan 1 3-5 5. Totals 18 6-11 47.

Wheaton North -- Brend 1 2-2 4; Schauer 5 10-11 21; Horner 3 3-3 11; Reng 2 6-7 10; Mueller 0 1-2 1; Jordan 1 0-0 3; Hayen 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 24-27 55.

St. Charles East 8 4 16 19 --47

Wheaton North 11 13 10 21 --55

3-point baskets: SCE: Ortiz 3, Musial, Mitchell. WN: Schauer, Horner 2, Jordan. Fouled out: None.

Wheaton Warrenville South 72, Glenbard North 45

WW South -- Streubing 6 1-1 15; Rachford 1 0-0 2; Kratz 4 0-0 12; Ives 5 0-0 14; Bastian 1 4-4 6; Sherman 2 4-6 8; Rogers 0 2-2 2; Cassin 0 0-0 0; Wagner 1 0-0 3; Ermer 0 0-0 0; Keating 1 0-0 2; Nielsen 0 0-0 0; Howard 2 4-5 8. Totals 23 15-20 72.

Glenbard North -- Hills 0 0-0 0; Jamison 1 1-2 3; Cusumano 5 2-2 14; Allen 0 0-0 0; McQuarter 2 0-0 5; Chepyator 0 0-0 0; VanPoucke 1 0-0 2; Zay 3 0-0 9; Laherty 3 3-3 10; Abushanab 1 0-0 2; Cole 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 6-9 45.

WW South 19 18 18 17 --72

Glenbard North 1 20 9 15 --45

3-point baskets: WWS: Streubing 2, Kratz 4, Ives 4. GN: Cusumano 2, McQuarter, Zay 3, Laherty. Fouled out: None.

Wrestling

Friday's results

Downers Grove South 64, Willowbrook 6

106: Ji.Nugent (DGS) f. Slinn 0:56; 113: Huerta (DGS) f. Yu 3:32; 120: Straus (DGS) f. Seymore 4:38; 126: Scheelk (W) d. J.Straus 5-2; 132: Cascella (DGS) d. Kapica 4-2; 138: Knoch (DGS) f. Mabutas 1:19; 145: Major (DGS) f. Pieniazek 1:17; 152: Schuessler (DGS) f. Biancalana 3:41; 160: Je.Nugent (DGS) d. W.Borri 4:36; 170: Garza (DGS) md. Gholston 18-5; 182: Brockie (W) d. Ganter 3-1; 195: Richardson (DGS) f. Peterson 4:54; 220: Lopez (DGS) win by forfeit; 285: Newill (DGS) d. L.Borri 4-2.

Glenbard North 57, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

106: Schuelke (GN) d. Woo 8-1; 113: Curran (GN) won by forfeit; 120: Waszak (WWS) d. Gilliam 11-4; 126: Duve (WWS) d. Chi 12-6; 132: Ziami (GN) p. Dorr 0:54; 138: Kradle (GN) p. Janiec 3:52; 145: Williams (GN) d. R.Tochimani 9-7; 152: Marre (GN) won by forfeit; 160: Wahrman (GN) d. Rising 9-2; 170: Pennington (GN) p. Dabney 0:30; 182: Assad (GN) won by forfeit; 195: Bashang (GN) p. Gonzales 4:39; 220: Smiley (GN) d. Kuhter 13-10; 285: Robertson (TN) d. Tochimani 7-6 OT.

Waubonsie Valley 36, Metea valley 34

106: Broccardo (WV) won by forfeit; 113: Urgena (MV) d. Sullivan 5-2; 120: Calderon (MV) d. Defreitas by fall; 126: Bernardi (MV) won by forfeit; 132: Smart (MV) md. Sprout 12-0; 138: Hing (MV) d. Trevino by fall; 145: Galler (WV) d. Miller 8-5; 152: Torres (WV) d. Cogarrcz by fall; 160: Martinez (MV) d. Foster 8-5; 170: Alfaro (WV) d. Arroyo by fall; 182: LaBrabera (MV) won by forfeit; 195: St. Clair (WV) d. Burke by fall; 220: Carmody (WV) d. Aquirre by fall; 285: Millington (WV) d. Harl 10-3.

Upcoming events

TODAY

Boys basketball

Argo at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.

Batavia at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.

East Moline at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.

Glenbard North at Geneva, 7 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North Winter Classic, TBA

Kaneland at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.

Lake Park at St. Charles East, 7 p.m.

Naperville Central at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Wheaton North, 2:45 p.m.

Downers Grove North Winter Classic, TBA

Fenton at Elk Grove, 3:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at Geneva, 2:45 p.m.

Glenbard West at Proviso West, 1:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at York, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Park at St. Charles East, 2:45 p.m.

Lemont at Glenbard South, 1:30 p.m.

Leyden at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.

Lyons at Downers Grove South, 6 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 2:45 p.m.

Plainfield East at Metea Valley, 3 p.m.

St. Francis at Aurora Central Catholic, Noon

Timothy Christian at Lisle, 6:45 p.m.

Trinity at Montini, 6 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North, 2:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Addison Trail, Downers Grove North, Hinsdale Central, Naperville North, West Chicago at Batavia Invite, 9 a.m.

DeLaSalle at Hinsdale South, 9 a.m.

Downers Grove South at Grant, 8 a.m.

Fenton, Glenbard West, St. Francis, Wheaton Warrenville South at Homewood-Flossmoor Mega Duals, 9 a.m.

Glenbard East at Warren Quad, 9 a.m.

Glenbard North, Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley Mega Duals, 7 p.m.

Larkin, North Chicago, Proviso West, Vernon Hils at Glenbard South Quad, 9 a.m.

Montini at Oak Park-River Forest, 4 p.m.

Naperville Central at Mahomet Seymour Tournament, 9 a.m.

Naperville North, York at Kaneland Flott Invite, 9 a.m.

Waubonsie Valley at West Aurora Quad, 9 a.m.

Westmont at Lisle, 9 a.m.

Wheaton North at Sandburg, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming

Benet, Glenbard West at Highland Park Invite, 1 p.m.

Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale South, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie valley, York at Hinsdale Central Diving Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Fenton, St. Francis at IMSA Invite, 8 a.m.

Glenbard East, Glenbard North at Wheaton North Invite, 10 a.m.

Hinsdale Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at New Trier Trevian Relays, Noon

Metea Valley at Glenbrook South Titan Relays, Noon

Naperville Central at Sandburg Invite, 11 a.m.

Timothy Christian at Riverside-Brookfield Invite, Noon

West Chicago at Bartlett Mike Coleman Memorial, 9 a.m.

Girls bowling

Addison Trail, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale South, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, Willowbrook at Fenton Fred Green Classic (Wood Dale Bowl), 9 a.m.

Downers Grove North, Lisle, York at Hinsdale Central Invite (Suburbanite Bowl), 1 p.m.

Lake Park at Jacobs Invite (Liberty Lanes), 9 a.m.

Girls gymnastics

Downers Grove South, Glenbard North, Glenbard West, Naperville North at Fremd Invite, 1 p.m.

Fenton, Glenbard South, York at Niles North Invite, 11 a.m.

Lake Park, Metea/Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley Invite, 1 p.m.