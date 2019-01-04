The White Sox are still in the mix to sign Machado, Harper

Manny Machado met last month with the White Sox, who have reportedly offered him a long-term deal, according to USA Today. Associated Press

The White Sox sent out a news release Friday.

It wasn't "the" news release.

Instead, the head's up to the media concerned Sox single-game spring training tickets going on sale Monday.

The first Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, is Feb. 23, and the pressing question remains: Will Manny Machado be in camp with the White Sox?

If not Machado, Bryce Harper?

The White Sox have met with both of the premier free agents -- Machado in Chicago Dec. 17 and Harper in Las Vegas in late November.

According to USA Today, the Sox have offered Machado a contract. "It's characterized as a serious offer, likely closer to $200 million than $300 million, but not enough to sway Machado to board a flight from Miami to Chicago for a news conference," Bob Nightengale reported.

Machado and Harper are both believed to be seeking contracts in the 10-year, $300 million range, and Harper has reportedly turned down that exact offer from the Nationals, his former team.

The White Sox are entering the third season of a rebuild and they have plenty of payroll room to sign either player.

They have never paid more than $68 million on a contract -- that being the six-year Jose Abreu deal that expires after the 2019 season -- but general manager Rick Hahn has been consistent in his message on stepping up spending.

"We are allowed to have nice things," Hahn said at the winter meetings last month. "Part of the reason we did this (rebuild) was to put us in this position of going out and getting nice things long-term from the prospect and trade or free-agent market.

"That said, we don't want to create an unrealistic view of what we are trying to do this off-season. We made no secret there are a couple of intriguing long-term fits out there. We said we will do the best we can to see if that possibility can line up for the long term."

The feeling here remains the same on the Machado/Harper front.

If big-money teams like the Yankees, Dodgers and Phillies really want either player, they are going to get them.

If Machado or Harper are willing to take a little less and be the anchor of a team that is beginning to be infused with premium prospects, the Sox have a shot.

Stay tuned, and don't pay too much attention to social media.

For example, does Machado recently following the Yankees' YES Network on Instagram mean he's signing with New York?

Does Harper being spotted with Kris Bryant on New Year's Eve mean he's signing with the Cubs?

Other outlets have said they talked to "close friends" of Machado and Harper and made signing projections, so exercise caution as this drag outs.