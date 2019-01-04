 
White Sox

Report: White Sox make formal offer to Machado

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 1/4/2019 8:45 AM
The Chicago White Sox have offered free agent Manny Machado a long-term contract, USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting.

The White Sox are among several teams that have met with the sought-after free agent shortstop.

Machado also has a contract offer from the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Nightengale.

