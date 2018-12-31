Wolves lose 3-1 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Chicago Wolves closed out the 2018 portion of their AHL schedule with a 3-1 loss to the Iowa Wild on Monday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Center T.J. Tynan scored with 58 seconds left to pull the Wolves within 2-1, but they couldn't get the equalizer that would enable the team's 11-game point streak to continue.

The Wolves (20-10-3-1) still hold a 1-point edge over Iowa (18-8-3-4) for first place in the Central Division race, but the Wild hold a slight edge in points percentage as they have played one fewer game.

Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (12-5-2) saw his six-game winning streak come to a close despite stopping 20 of 22 shots. Iowa's Kaapo Kahkonen (9-4-4) posted 20 saves for the win.