Bears activate guard Kyle Long ahead of Viking's game

As expected, the Bears have activated guard Kyle Long from injured reserve, and he could start Sunday's game against the Vikings in Minnesota.

Bears coach Matt Nagy had implied as much Friday after Long finished a week of practices that were "pretty much," full speed. Long has been out since suffering a foot injury in Week Seven.

"Just talking to him throughout the week, I feel pretty good with him playing most of the game," Nagy said. "But we've just got to see if that's where we're at, and if it is a pitch count.

No. 3 quarterback Tyler Bray was waived to make room for Long on the 53-man roster and is expected to be signed to the practice squad.

Long had been in a protective walking boot for several weeks until recently and only returned to practice a little over a week ago.

"I've just tried to take whatever's on my plate every day and do the most I can with it," Long said. "Like I've said a bunch of times, this training staff has been really great in keeping me as prepared as possible to play physically, and credit to them."

• Bob LeGere is a senior writer at Pro Football Weekly. Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter at @BobLeGere or @PFWeekly.