DuPage County scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Friday's results

DeKalb Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament

West Chicago 77, IMSA 52

West Chicago -- Roldan 2 1-2 5; Wilkins 8 0-0 23; Ricci 7 1-2 16; Nelson 6 0-0 17; Lim 3 0-0 9; Brotnow 1 0-0 2; Haroon 1 0-0 3; Krahenbuhl 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 2-4 77.

IMSA -- Shaikh 5 4-5 17; Halliman 2 3-3 7; Harper 3 0-0 6; Bluhm 5 0-0 12; Curtis 1 0-0 2; Calhoun 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 7-85 52.

West Chicago 22 18 16 21 --77

IMSA 16 12 14 10 --52

3-point baskets: WC: Wilkins 7, Ricci, Nelson 5, Lim 3, Haroon. IMSA: Shaikh 3, Bluhm 2, Calhoun 2. Fouled out: None.

East Aurora Holiday Tournament

Neuqua Valley 78, Marmion 57

Neuqua Valley -- Roche 0 2-2 2; Rivera 1 1-2 3; Clemens 1 1-2 4; Pelter 1 3-4 6; Hoffman 0 2-2 2; Nalls 3 2-2 9; Navarro 3 0-3 7; Obguefi 1 0-0 2; Schamberger 1 0-0 2; Poulakidas 8 2-5 23; Davis 2 0-0 4; Blazek 3 1-3 7; Gronowski 2 3-4 7. Totals 26 17-29 78.

Marmion -- Bohr 2 0-0 5; Surges 2 3-5 8; Rollins 1 0-0 2; Reid 10 1-1 26; Reid 1 0-0 2; Liz 0 2-2 2; Kavanaugh 5 0-0 12. Totals 21 6-8 57.

Neuqua Valley 17 17 26 18 --78

Marmion 18 8 13 18 --57

3-point baskets: NV: Clemens, Pelter, Nalls, Navarro, Poulakides 5. M: Bohr, Reid 5, Kavanaugh 2. Fouled out: M: Surges, Reid.

Plainfield central 62, Downers Grove North

Downers North -- Henderson 6 4-4 17; Boston 4 6-6 16; Reed 2 2-3 6; Featherstone 3 0-0 6; Ilyavi 4 1-2 13. Totals 19 13-15 58.

Plainfield Central -- J.Johnson 6 2-2 14; T. Johnson 2 1-1 5; Shoemaker 5 0-0 13; McCullum 6 1-2 14; Asmault 1 0-0 2 Maguminacas 2 0-0 6; Wykoff 4 0-2 8. Totals 26 4-7 62.

Downers North 3 20 11 24 --58

Plainfield Cent. 10 17 14 21 --62

3-point baskets: DGN: Henderson, Boston 2, Ilyavi 4. PC: Shoemaker 3, McCullum, Magumincas 2. Fouled out: None.

Wheaton Academy 58, East Aurora 49

Wheaton Academy -- Blackmon 3 0-0 6; Dykema 4 0-0 11; Sonuga 4 0-0 10; Bult 7 3-4 10; Pares 1 0-0 2. Totals .23 5-10 58

East Aurora -- Cooper-Shaw 1 0-0 2; Hurston 4 0-0 8; Savage 3 2-5 8; Acosta 6 0-2 13; Pryor 5 0-0 10; Williamson 1 1-2 3; Presley 1 0-0 3; Betts 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-9 49.

Wheaton Acad. 16 14 5 23 --58

East Aurora 10 9 13 17 --49

3-point baskets: WA: Dykema 3, Sonuga 2, Bult 2. EA: Acosta, Presley. Fouled out: None.

Glenbard West Holiday Classic

Addison Trail 55, Hoffman Estates 52

Glenbard South 54, DeLaSalle 47

Leyden 57, Glenbard North 52

Lake Park 43, Glenbard West 39

Lake Park -- Perry 2 2-2 7, Zakic 2 1-2 5, Myers 0 0-0 0, Sgarbosa 5 0-0 13, Ellenbecker 2 5-7 9, Montiel 3 2-4 9. Totals 14 10-15 43.

Glenbard West -- Williams 1 0-0 2, Foster 2 0-0 6, Taylor 6 2-2 16, Lindstrom 2 0-0 6, Phillips 3 3-4 9, Huff 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-6 39.

Lake Park 15 8 8 12 --43

Glenbard West 12 2 12 13 --39

3-point baskets: LP: Sgarbosa 3, Montiel, Perry. GW: Foster 2, Taylor 2, Lindstrom 2. Fouled out: GW: Phillips.

Hinsdale Central Holiday Tournament

Richards 45, Glenbrook North 42

Stevenson 60, Urban Prep Englewood 30

Rockford Auburn 68, Westinghouse 65

DePaul Prep 56, St. Charles East 44

Oswego East 66, St. Rita 55

Homewood-Flossmoor 34, Lincoln Park 33

Hinsdale Central 53, Maine South 46

Maine South -- Houch 1 0-0 2; Bulatovic 6 3-3 15; Hamwi 6 0-1 16; Crane 1 1-2 4; Gardiner 2 0-0 4; Tymoshchuk 1 0-0 3; Wattanyuth 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-6 46.

Hinsdale Central -- Lyne 1 2-5 4; Nicholson 2 0-0 5; Quast 3 1-2 7; Parse 2 0-0 4; Rush 6 1-1 14; Bitautas 1 0-0 3; Hoiberg 2 2-2 7; Lo 1 6-9 9. Totals 18 12-19 53.

3-point baskets: HS: Hamwi 4, Crane, Tymoshchuk. HC: Nicholson, Rush, Bitautas, Hoiberg, Lo. Fouled out: None.

Marian Catholic 58, Willowbrook 54

Marian Catholic -- 3 2-3 8; Ulis 4 10-10 19; Jones 2 1-2 5; White 5 3-6 13; Hill 3 0-0 6; Crutcher 1 0-0 2; Eitulo 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 16-21 58.

Willowbrook -- Stubblefield 6 5-5 17; Masys 5 2-3 13; Flak 1 0-0 3; Sc.Tumilty 2 2-2 8; Sa.Tumilty 2 2-4 6; Hines 3 1-3 7. Totals 19 12-17 54.

Marian Catholic 22 14 8 14 --58

Willowbrook 13 7 17 17 --54

3-point baskets: MC: Ulis, Eitulo. W: Masys, Flak, Sc.Tumilty 2. Fouled out: MC: Hill. W: Sc.Tumilty.

ICCP/Westmont Christmas Classic

Tinley Park 73, Legal Prep 69

Montini 68, Perspectives Leadership 46

Perspectives MSA 49, IC Catholic Prep 48

Phoenix Military 67, Holy Trinity 38

Latin 71, Christ the King 50

Eisenhower 60, Fenton 58

Elmwood park 58, Evergreen park 56

Perspectives 49, IC Catholic Prep 48

IC Catholic Prep -- Jordan 4 1-2 10, Lee 5 5-8 15, Falduto 0, Asmussen 0, Hall 0, Carpanzano 4 2-2 12, Hilgart 0, Wojtalewicz 1 3-5 5, Gaudio 2 0-0 6

Perspectives -- Lash 1 0-0 2, Graham 4 3-5 12, Daniel 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Thomas 0, Norwood 1 0-0 2, Wood 2 0-0 4, Harris 5 6-8 16

IC Catholic Prep 15 8 18 7 --48

Perspectives 14 6 16 13 --49

3-point baskets: IC: Jordan, Gaudio 2, Carpanzano 2. P: Johnson 3, Harris.

Westmont 48, St. Edward 45

St. Edward -- Hill 5 0-1 11; Gonnella 6 3-5 15; Godfrey 1 4-5 6; McGuire 1 0-1 2; Parks 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 7-12 45.

Westmont -- O'Leary 8 2-2 19; West 1 1-3 3; Schlicher 3 0-0 8; Thompson 1 3-6 5; Anderson 2 1-2 5; Pietrzak 2 2-4 8. Totals 17 9-17 48.

St. Edward 6 14 9 16 --45

Westmont 14 13 6 15 --48

3-point baskets: SE: Hill, Parks 3. W: O'Leary, Schlicher 2, Pietrzak 2. Fouled out: None.

Jacobs Hinkle Holiday Classic

Waubonsie Valley 51, Payton 38

Waubonsie Valley -- Cannon 2 0-0 5; Skeete 6 4-4 17; Schwieger 0 1-2 1; Porter 4 3-4 13; Khanna 3 2-3 8; Woods 3 0-0 6; Gregorio 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 11-15 51.

Payton -- Trotter 5 1-2 12; Prugh 1 0-0 3; Chiphe 7 4-6 19; Phillsbury 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 7-10 38.

Waubonsie Vall. 13 14 11 13 --51

Payton 7 14 2 10 --38

3-point baskets: WV: Cannon, Skeete, Porter 2. P: Trotter, Prugh, Chiphe. Fouled out: None.

Plano Holiday Tournament

Peoria Notre Dame 62, Lisle 31

Lisle -- Basnight 3 0-0 8; McGrath 6 3-3 19; Rainieri 1 0-0 2; Kowal 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-3 31.

Notre Dame -- Kouri 1 1-2 3; D.Dillon 4 0-0 8; C.Dillon 7 0-0 18; Pudik 1 2-2 4; Ho 1 0-0 3; Czirjak 1 0-0 2; Gustafson 6 2-2 18; M.Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-6 62.

Lisle 6 11 10 4 --31

Notre Dame 18 24 14 6 --62

3-point baskets: L:: Basnight 2, McGrath 4. ND: C.Dillon 4, Ho, Gustafson 4. Fouled out: None.

Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Benet 57, Peoria Manual 46

York Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

St. Patrick 49, Minooka 43

Lemont 68, Nazareth 57

Rolling Meadows 67, Andrew 29

Lake Forest 42, Palatine 31

Sandburg 56, McHenry 45

Elk Grove 48, Highland Park 38

Conant 54, Providence Catholic 39

St. Laurence 59, Hinsdale South 45

Wheaton North 44, Brother Rice 37

St. Ignatius 51, Schaumburg 47

York 60, Stagg 44

TF South 56, Glenbard east 44

TF South -- E..Stewart 6 5-7 22; A.Steward 3 1-2 7; Watson 1 4-7 6; Denman 6 2-4 14; Turner 1 5-6 7. Totals 17 17-26 56.

Glenbard East -- Hall 8 3-3 19; Nelson 1 0-0 3; Cook 3 2-3 8; Huisman 4 0-0 12; Dudek 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 7-9 44.

TF South 15 9 11 11 --56

Glenbard East 8 18 9 9 --44

3-point baskets: TFS: E.Stewart 5. GE: Nelson, Huisman 4.

Timothy Christian 55, St. Francis 53

Timothy Christian -- Vos 2 6-8 10; Orange 1 0-0 2; Jones 3 1-1 7; Harris 10 1-3 24; Owens 2 2-2 7; Baldridge 0 1-2 1; Moody 1 1-2 3; Bottsman 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 13-20 55.

St. Francis -- Cascella 1 2-2 5; Miller 1 3-4 5; Blank 6 0-2 14; Nocek 5 1-1 11; Ingold 3 2-4 9; Welch 2 4-6 9. Totals 18 12-19 53.

Timothy Christ. 20 13 12 10 --55

St. Francis 13 12 16 12 --53

3-point baskets: TC: Harris 3, Owens. SF: Cascella, Blank 2, Ingold.

Lyons 73, Metea Valley 38

Metea Valley -- Tan 1 0-0 3; Neal 2 0-1 5; Helwig 4 3-4 12; McBride 1 0-0 2; Leavy 1 0-0 3; Petersen 4 0-1 9; Szczesny 0 2-2 2; Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-8 38.

Lyons -- Niego 8 1-2 20; Niedermeyer 2 0-0 6; Shines 5 2-2 14; Vedok 1 0-0 2; Sloyan 1 0-0 2; Niego 6 0-0 13; Bryan 3 0-0 8; Sands 1 0-0 3; Vasic 0 2-2 2; Heath 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 5-6 73.

Metea Valley 9 16 9 4 --38

Lyons 22 18 27 6 --73

3-point baskets: MV: Tan, neal, Helwig, Leavy, Petersen. L: Niego 3, Niedermeyer 2, Shines 2, Niego, Bryant 2, Sands, Heath.

Riverside-Brookfield 62, Naperville North 57

Naperville North -- Welch 5 1-2 11; Thompson 2 0-0 6; Barry 6 5-7 17; Johnson 6 1-1 16; Williams 0 4-4 4; Kim 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 11-14 57.

Naperville North -- Terry 0 4-4 4; Hanley 7 0-0 20; Vaia 5 2-2 14; Veon 8 0-1 21; Grivetti 0 3-3 3. Totals 20 9-12 61.

Naperville North 12 8 12 25 --57

Riverside-Brook. 15 8 14 25 --62

3-point baskets: NN: Thompson 2, Johnson 3, Kim. RB: Hanley 6, Vaia 2, Veon 5.

Girls basketball

Friday's results

Dundee-Crown Tournament

Dundee-Crown 57, Naperville Central 42

Naperville Central -- Melby 5 2-2 14; Opalka 1 0-0 2; Ditto 0 1-2 1; Umbright 3 0-0 6; Spisak 2 2-3 7; Gilfillan 1 1-1 3; Maida 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 6-8 42.

Dundee Crown -- Schmidt 2 5-6 10; Walker 1 0-0 2; Skibinski 5 5-5 16; Gotter 2 0-0 4; Crenshaw 5 3-3 13; Boado 4 0-1 12. Totals 19 13-15 57.

Naperville Centr. 12 2 16 12 --47

Dundee Crown 5 15 17 20 --57

3-point baskets: NC: Melby 2, Spisak, Maida 3/ DC: Schmidt, Skibinksi, Boado. Fouled out: NC: Gilfillan.

Lincoln-Way East Classic

Glenbard West 62, Bloom 36

Glenbard West -- Seaney 3 1-2 8; Heller 3 0-0 6; Stutelberg 5 0-0 14; Adamski 2 0-0 4; O'Shea 5 0-0 12; Yaeger 1 0-0 2; Wallace 2 0-2 6; Huff 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 1-4 62.

Bloom -- Wilson 5 0-4 10; Valentine 1 0-0 2; Carbajal 3 0-0 9; Iverson 0 0-4 0; Clark 4 1-2 9; Brown 1 4-6 6. Totals 14 5-16 36.

Glenbard West 23 16 11 12 --62

Bloom 7 5 18 6 --36

3-point baskets: GW: Seaney, Stutelberg 4, O'Shea 2, Wallace 2. B: Carbajal 3. Fouled out: None.

Lisle Holiday Cage Classic

Jefferson 47, Coal City 33

St. Edward 39, Illiana Christian 23

Lisle 51, Wheaton Academy 40

Walther Christian 55, Latin 44

Antioch 43, Rosary 33

Reed-Custer 42, Addison Trail 38

Riverdale 29, St. Francis 18

Timothy Christian 49, Chicago Christian 35

Timothy Christian -- Strube 6 0-2 14; Carstensen 1 4-4 7; Schuringa 7 0-0 14; Gehrke 2 0-0 5; Alex 2 2-2 8Griffin 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-10 49.

3-point baskets: TC: Struve 2, Carstensen, Gehrke, Alex 2.

Montini Christmas Tournament

Hersey 53, Batavia 50

Marian Catholic 49, Oak Park-River Forest 37

Lake Zurich 45, Lyons 23

Mother McAuley 48, Geneva 44

Nazareth 74, Evanston 66

Fremd 59, Benet 54

York 53, Huntley 28

York -- Fuglsang 1 0-0 2; Gorge 2 0-0 5; Molis 2 4-4 8; Schwartz 3 0-0 9; Rehmah 1 0-0 2; Los 3 0-0 7; Krissinger 3 1-4 7; Kjome 2 0-0 4; Juneman 2 0-0 4; Welz 1 3-4 5 . Totals 20 8-12 53.

Huntley -- Moffett 1 5-7 8; Guazzo 0 2-2 2; Koop 1 0-0 3; nuogo 5 5-8 15. Totals 7 12-18 28.

York 12 12 11 18 --53

Huntley 3 7 6 12 --28

3-point baskets: Y: Gorge, Schwartz 3, Los. H: Moffett. Fouled out: None.

Montini 61 Marist 39

Marist -- Affolter 8 1-2 19; Callahan 4 0-2 8; Ryan 3 0-0 6; Cozen 1 1-2 4; Kallianis 0 2-2 2; Chivers 0 0-0 0; Flynn 0 0-0 0; Brusek 0 0-0 0; Butler 0 0-0 0; Harris 0 0-0 0 Totals 16 4-8 39

Montini -- Kokkines 5 3-4 13; Thomas 4 3-4 11; Zacker 3 0-0 9; Prochaska 3 4-6 10; Thornton 4 0-0 8; Charles 2 0-1 5; Sullivan 1 2-2 5; Giordano 0 0-0 0; Anderson 0 0-0 0 Totals 22 12-17 61

Marist 6 10 8 15 --39

Montini 19 11 10 21 --61

3-point baskets: Mar: Affolter 2, Cozen. Mon: Zacker 3, Charles, Sullivan. Fouled out: Mar: Ryan.

Oswego East Holiday Tournament

Oswego 49, Naperville North 41

Naperville North -- Lockridge 1 1-2 3, Johnson 2 0-1 5, Rivard 1 2-2 5, Castillo 0 2-2 2, Kampschroeder 7 2-5 18, Drummond 1 0-0 2, Wilmington 2 0-2 4, Parks 1 0-0 2, Crossert 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-14 41.

Oswego -- Dorillo 1 0-0 3, Schlinger 2 2-2 7, Jennah Rodgers 1 0-1 2, Henrikson 3 0-0 8, Jennelle Rogers 4 2-5 10, Engler 4 1-2 12, Bosman 1 1-2 3, Tarver 1 0-0 2, Juozeviciute 0 0-0 0, Willimas 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 8-14 49.

Naperville North 7 12 5 17 --49

Oswego 9 13 19 8 --41

3-point baskets: NN: Kampschroeder 2, Rivard. O: Henrikson 2, Engler 2, Dorillo, Schlinger. Fouled out: None.

Riverside-Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Riverside-Brookfield 39, Glenbard East 34

Top scorers -- RB: Loftus (17 pts). GE: Ryan (13 pts). Totals .

State Farm Holiday Classic

Normal West 52, Wheaton Warrenville South 39

Normal West -- Newson 2 0-0 4; Jacobs 3 1-0 7; Hernandez 5 1-0 12; Webb 1 0-0 2; Demosthenes 4 4-0 9; Bozarth 3 0-0 9; Gibbs 4 1-0 9. Totals 20 7-0 52.

WW South -- Ruggles 4 2-0 11; Emma 3 2-0 10; Stebbins 6 0-0 14; Dohse 1 0-0 2; Struebing 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-0 39.

Normal West 14 12 10 16 --52

WW South 9 13 7 10 --39

3-point baskets: NW: Hernandez, Demosthenes, Bozarth. WWS: Ruggles, Emma 2, Stebbins 2.

IC Catholic Prep 36, Sherrad 33

IC Catholic Prep -- Guinan 0 2-2 2; Smith 1 2-2 4; Johnson 2 2-4 6; Wagner 5 0-1 12; Zanoni 0 1-2 1; Radoha 2 0-0 5; Johnson 0 1-2 1; Gaudio 1 2-2 5. Totals 11 10-15 36.

Sherrad -- Hofmann 2 1-2 5; Adamson 4 2-2 10; McMillin 2 1-2 5; Whitesell 6 1-2 13. Totals 14 5-8 33.

IC Catholic Prep 10 6 10 10 --36

Sherrad 11 6 2 14 --33

3-point baskets: IC: Wagner 2, Radoha, Gaudio.

St. Viator Blenner Holiday Classic

Lake Park 65, Maine East 28

Lake Park -- Litt 2 0-0 6; Thorne 1 0-0 2; Sklaski 1 1-2 4; Kirkham 1 0-0 2; Rogers 16 4-4 40; Darre 2 0-0 6; Walker 1 0-0 2; Moy 1 1-2 4 Totals 25 6-8 65.

Maine East -- Valle 0 1-2 1; Apostolon 2 0-0 4; Cribello 1 2-2 4; Chokshi 3 2-2 9; Saadeh 1 0-0 2; Hanic 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 5-6 28.

Lake Park 18 15 20 12 --65

Maine East 3 11 6 8 --28

3-point baskets: LP: Litt 2, Skalski, Rogers 4, Darre 2, Moy. ME: Chokshi. Fouled out: None .

Wheaton North Neibch Holiday Classic

St. Charles East 54, Elgin 46

Palatine 51, Jacobs 31

Bartlett 63, Waubonsie Valley 37

Waubonsie Valley -- Melton 4 0-0 9; Setter 2 2-2 6; Harrison 0 2-2 2; Osaghae 1 0-0 2; Williams 1 5-6 7; Bellows 1 0-0 2; McKnight 3 2-2 9. Totals 12 11-12 37.

Bartlett -- Standefer 4 0-1 9; Sinclair 7 1-2 18; Hare 5 3-7 12; Noesen 3 3-3 9; Hernandez 2 4-4 8; Banks 2 0-0 4; Halterman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-25 63.

Waubonsie Vall. 13 7 6 11 --37

Bartlett 12 11 18 22 --63

3-point baskets: WV: Melton, McKnight. B: Standefer, Sinclair 3, Hare 3, Noesen 3.

Wheaton North 56, Schaumburg 31

Wheaton North -- Simon 1 3-4 5; Gaither 1 0-0 2; Hubbard 2 2-2 6; brady 2 1-1 5; Hyde 5 0-2 12; Zander 1 0-0 2; Baird 6 3-7 15; Topps 3 1-3 7; Garner 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 7-12 56.

Schaumbirg-- Smith 1 0-0 2; Torosian 2 1-3 5; Raupp - 2-2 2; Doroskin 1 3-5 5; Luecht 1 3-5 5; Lyke 0 1-2 1; Orozco 1 1-1 3; Drs 1 0-2 2 Totals 10 9-16 31.

Wheaton North 14 18 20 4 --56

Schaumburg 7 10 6 8 --31

3-point baskets: WN: Brady, Hyde 2, Baird 3, Topps. S: Torosian, Orozco. Fouled out: None.

Elk Grove 60, Hinsdale Central 35

Elk Grove -- Murray 6 1-5 16, Tierney 2 3-4 7, Duckman 5 2-5 12, Kandefer 3 0-0 6, Trausch 2 6-8 10, Ingebrigtsen 1 0-0 2, Masnica 1 0-0 2, Preister 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 12-22 60.

Hinsdale Central -- Cernugel 1 3-4 6, Bokich 2 0-1 5, Butler 3 2-4 9, T. Rivera 1 2-2 4, M. Rivera 1 3-4 5, Amegadjie 2 0-0 4, Howell 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-15 35.

Elk Grove 13 10 16 21 --60

Hinsdale Cent. 8 9 6 12 --35

3-point baskets: EG: Murray 3, Preister. HC: Cernugel, Bokich, Butler. Fouled out: None.

Glenbrook South 47, Willowbrook 41

Glenbrook South -- Vanderveen 3 6-8 13; Stadler 3 2-3 8; DiSano 2 1-3 5; Streb 1 0-0 2; Ralston 5 3-4 14; Flaws 2 0-0 5 . Totals 16 10-15 47.

Willowbrook -- Barrington 1 0-0 2; Tumilty 2 0-0 6; Heneghan 2 0-0 6; Herron 2 2-6 6; McCann 4 2-2 12; Dasbach 1 0-0 2; Schmid 3 0-0 7; Lizasuain 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-12 41.

Glenbrook South 13 20 5 9 --47

Willowbrook 7 8 13 13 --41

3-point baskets: GS: Vanderveen, Stadler 2, Ralston, Flaws. W: Heneghan 2, McCann 2, Schmid. Fouled out: None.

Downeres Grove North 46, West Aurora 44

West Aurora -- Carrasco 1 0-0 2; Stewart 0 3-4 3; Miles 4 3-6 12; Lamber 1 0-0 2; Tomas 3 1-2 10; Vanderwoude 1 0-0 2; Monty 4 1-2 13. Totals 14 8-15 44.

Downers Grove North -- Gross 5 4-4 16; Sebek 0 4-4 4; Kramper 4 0-2 10; Harris 3 1-2 7; Parker 3 0-4 6; Wendt 1 0-1 3. Totals 16 9-17 46.

West Aurora 8 13 6 17 --44

Downers North 7 20 13 6 --46

3-point baskets: WA: Miles, Tomas 3, Monty 4. DGN: Gross 3, Kramper 2, Harris 3, Parker 3. Fouled out: None.

Glenbard South 42, Glenbard North 22

Glenbard South -- Lucas 3 1-2 8; Cohen 1 0-0 2; Jones 0 2-2 2; LaPonte 3 0-0 8; Sellars 0 8-8 8; Selvaggi 1 0-0 3; Avila 1 0-0 2; Blair 3 3-3 9. Totals 12 14-15 42.

Glenbard North -- McClimans 1 1-2 3; King 1 1-2 3; Corona 0 2-2 2; Harvard 4 0-1 8; Kulig 1 0-0 2; Cooney 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 3-5 22.

Glenbard South 9 12 2 19 --42

Glenbard North 3 7 4 8 --22

3-point baskets: GS: Lucas, LaPonte 2, Sevaggi. GN: McClimans. Fouled out: None.

Wrestling

Thursday's results

Berman Holiday Classic

Team results

Minooka 226, Maine South 182, Zion-Benton 143, Oak Forest 135, Leyden 116.5, Lake Park 102.5, Mundelein 100, Richmond-Burton 98, Fremd 83.5, Palatine 73.5, Cary-Grove, Rolling Meadows 56 each, Niles West 39, Eisenhower 38, Rockford Jefferson 29, Oswego East 24.5, Hinsdale South 24

Individual results

106- Berta (MIN) p. Domingo (RM) 1:51; 113- Trahey (OF) major d. Cecala (MIN) 15-3; 120- Mallinder (LP) d. Guerra (RM) 6-3; 126- McClimon (MIN) d. Villabos (ZB) 10-4; 132- Uribe (LEY) d. Bess (MS) 13-6; 138- Mensik (MIN) d. Beals (ZB) 3-0; 145- T. Pacetti (ESHR) d. Smith (ZB) I.D.; 152- Massari (LEY) p. Alaniz (ZB) 5:07; 160- Wood (R-B) p. Sami (NW) 5:47; 170- Dufour (MIN) d. Chisum (ZB) 3-2; 182- Halvorsen (MS) d. Kluk (OF) 13-7; 195- Preston (MUN) major d. Colbert (MIN) 13-0; 220- Kelly (MS) p. Ramirez (OF) 1:38; 285- Gulknecht (MIN) p. Corona (LEY) 2:08.

Upcoming events

