Cook County scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 27

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Cook County office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Boys basketball

Thursday's results

Glenbard West touurnament

addison trail 55, hoffman estates 52

Hoffman Estates -- Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Pandya 4 2-2 10, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Sertesen 0 0-0 0, Ziecina 3 2-2 10, Niznik 0 0-0 0, Robson 1 2-2 4, Patel 8 4-4 22, Dennis 0 0-0 0, Sandhu 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 10-10 52.

Addison Trail -- Allgood 2 2-2 6, Carlson 7 0-0 17, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Werderitch 0 0-0 0, Pounds 4 0-0 10, Mehmeti 4 3-4 22, Daniels 5 1-2 11, Decker 0 0-0 0, Roszkiewiz 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-8 55.

Hoffman Estates 13 16 19 4 --52

Addison Trail 19 9 14 13 --55

3-point baskets: HE: Ziecina 2, Patel 2; AT: Carlson 3, Pounds 2.

Leyden 57, glenbard North 52

Glenbard North -- Hills 3 1-4 9, Jamison 2 1-2 5, Cusamano 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Edmond 3 0-0 6, McQuarter 4 2-3 10, Chepyator 3 0-0 7, Van Poucke 2 1-2 5, Zay 0 0-0 0, Laherty 2 2-2 7, Abushanab 1 0-0 3, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-13 52.

Leyden -- Britten 7 2-2 17, Harris 1 0-1 2, Johnson 6 3-4 18, Hardimon 3 1-2 7, Ferrantelli 1 0-0 2, Guadalupe 0 0- 0, Duwal 2 2-3 6, Timmerhaus 1 3-4 5. Totals 21 11-16 57.

Glenbard North 12 7 15 18 --52

Leyden 15 16 12 14 --57

3-point baskets: GbdN: Hills 2, Chepyator, Laherty, Abushanab; Ley: Britten.Johnson 3.

Jacobs tournament

barrington 74, johnsburg 60

Johnsburg -- Comstock 3 0-0 6, Notriano 1 0-0 3, Guiterrez 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, Toussaint 8 6-7 24, Groves 0 3-4 3, Straulin 0 0-0 0, Muehlfelder 0 0-0 0, Preston 6 5-9 19. Totals 20 14-20 60.

Barrington -- Boock 6 5-6 18, Raider 2 0-0 5, Sarkar 4 5-7 13, Albertson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 7 9-13 23, D.Keenan 0 0-0 0, Zivak 3 2-2 9, C.Keenan 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 23-30 74.

Johnsburg 18 16 10 16 --60

Barrington 18 17 17 22 --74

3-point baskets: Jnsb: Notriano, Smith, Preston 2; Bar: Boock, Raider, Zivak.

Fouled out: Jnsb: Guiterrez, Groves.

Pekin tournament

Lake Zurich 65, Pekin 55

Lake Zurich -- Cison 10 2-2 24, Joe Lococo 2 0-0 6, Lepage 3 3 4-7 12, Larson 0 0-0 0, McGraw 4 2-5 10, Donte Lococo 0 0-0 0, Deluga 0 0-0 0, Tucker 3 4-4 13, Hagen 0 0-0 0, Marchinkiwkz 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-18 65.

Pekin -- Collier 0 0-0 0, Cash 1 2-2 5, Grashoff 4 4-5 13, Durr 3 0-0 8, Taphorn 2 4-5 8, Jones 3 1-1 9, Torrey 4 4-5 12. Totals 17 15-18 55.

Lake Zurich 15 18 13 19 --65

Pekin 12 14 13 16 --55

3-point baskets: LZ: Tucker 3, Cison 2, Joe Lococo 2, Lepage 2; Pek: Durr 2, Jones 2, Cash, Grashoff.

Other score:

Rockford Boylan 64, Hersey 45

Wheeling tournament

buffalo grove 75, ridgewood 37

Ridgewood -- Kamysz 0 0-0 0, Bloecker 0 0-0 0, Clance 0-1 10, Prijic 5 0-0 11, Sciackitano 0 0- 0, Velaj 0 0-2 0, Duszynski 2 0-0 6, Jocic 0 0-2 0, Czyzewski 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 2-8 37.

Buffalo Grove -- Nowakowaki 2 2-2 7, Soifer 2 0-0 6, Cole 3 0-0 8, Berk 0 0-0 0, Brunelli 0 0-0 0, Craft 7 3-3 21, Smith 1 0-0 2, Fricke 1 0-0 3, Adams 1 2-2 4, Trieb 4 0-0 8, Y.Kipley 1 0-0 2, Mandell 1 0-0 3, S.Kipley 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 7-7 75.

Ridgewood 12 6 15 4 --37

Buffalo Grove 24 18 15 18 --75

3-point baskets: Rdgwd: Prijic, Duszynski 2; BG: Nowakowski, Soifer 2, Cole 2, Craft 4, Fricke , Mandell, S.Kipley.

maine west 57, wheeling 50

Wheeling -- McLaughlin 2 0-0 4, Jordan 1 1-2 3, Kim 7 0-0 18,Hudson 0 0-0 0, Reid 0 0-0 0, Best 9 0-0 23, Zettek 0 0-0 0, Muro 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 1-3 50.

Maine West -- Scholler 2 3-4 8, Collins 0 1-2 1, Pearson 6 2-2 19,Agyarko 0 0-0 0, Daood 2 0-0 4, Kentgen 1 0-0 3, Riedl 1 1-2 3, Ross 1 0-0 3, Rice 8 0-1 16. Totals 21 7-11 57.

Wheeling 17 10 15 8 --50

Maine West 11 15 19 12 --57

3-point baskets: Whl: Kim 4, Best 5; MW: Scholler, Pearsn 5, Kentgen, Ross.

fremd 66, waukean 60 (2OT)

Waukegan -- White 7 4-5 20, B.Brown 5 5-7 15, J.Brown 5 2-2 13, Cunningham 4 2-6 10, Colder 1 0-0 2, Bone 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-21 60.

Fremd -- K.Hopkins 6 3-4 16, Carlisle 5 2-2 15, Smyros 2 6-8 10, B.Hopkins 3 3-6 10, Ganas 1 4-5 6, Wexley 2 3-6 6, Schoffstall 1 0-0 3, Towns 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 21-31 66.

Waukegan 11 9 16 14 4 6--60

Fremd 16 7 13 14 4 12--66

3-point baskets: Wauk: White 2, J.Brown; Frm: Carlisle 3, K.Hopkins, B.Hopkins, Wexley, Schoffstall.

glenbrook south 68, prospect 39

Prospect -- Hiskes 0 0-1 0, Woloch 1 0-0 2, Johannesen 0 0-0 0, Mack 0 0-0 0, Lombardo 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-0 4, Murray 3 0-0 7, Slupski 1 0-0 3, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Zellmer 4 0-0 9, Kreidler 6 1-2 14. Totals 17 1-6 39.

Glenbrook South -- McMahon 0 1-2 1, Carr 3 2-3 8, Pauletto 3 0-0 7, Fink 0 2-2 2, Hubbad 0 0-0 0, King 2 2-2 8, J.Shapiro 1 0-0 2, Morse 3 0-0 6, Martinelli 12 7-8 32, Demirlika 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 16-19 68.

Prospect 12 4 17 6 --39

Glenbrook South 16 18 13 21 --68

3-point baskets: Pros: Murray, Slupski, Zellmer, Kreidler; GbkS: Pauletto, King 2, Morse 2, Martinelli.

st. viator 71, deerfield 50

St. Viator -- Calvin 13 2-4 36, Hernandez 3 4-6 10, Kochera 3 2-3 8, Hammarlund 1 2-4 4, Campagna 1 0-0 3, Hickey 1 0-0 2, Mahoney 1 0-0 2, Murphy 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-19 71.

Deerfield -- Lieb 8 2-3 18, Golub 4 0-0 10, Emerzian 2 0-1 6, Ward 1 2-2 5, Mattingly 2 0-0 4, Kenyon 1 2-6 4, Garland 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 6-12 50.

St. Viator 21 21 19 10 --71

Deerfield 11 12 18 9 --50

3-point baskets: StV: Calvn 8, Campagna; Dfld: Emerzian 2, Golub 2, Ward, Garland.

Other scores:

Notre Dame 70, Taft 49

Libertyville 55, Grayslake Central 51

Geneva 61, Niles North 48

York tournament

Lake forest 42, palatine 31

Palatine -- Rayford 2 1-4 3, Seiffert 1 0-0 2, Storm 2 0-0 5, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Balanganahi 1 4-4 6, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Swanson 2 0-0 6, Garnmeister 1 1-2 3, Plourde 0 0-0 0, Hernandea 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 31.

Lake Forest -- Bolton 7 2-2 16, Kaus 1 0-0 2, Pasquella 5 1-1 14, Fisher 3 0-0 7, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Malloy 0 0-0 0, Bender 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-3 42.

Palatine 12 5 7 7 --31

Lake Forest 10 9 11 12 --42

3-point baskets: Pal: Storm, Swanson 2; LF: Pasquella 3, Fisher, Hanson.

elk grove 48, highland park 38

Elk Grove -- Rathman 5 2-2 17, Achanzar 0 0-0 0, Matos 1 0-0 3, Singsank 7 2-3 16, Varga 5 2-4 12, Burns 0 0-0 0, Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-9 48.

Highland Park -- Beermann 3 0-0 9, Fagenholz 4 0-0 10, Natinsky 5 1-2 11, Rudman 1 0-0 2, Oplchenski 1 0-0 2, Fleiher 1 0-0 2,Lichtman 0 0-0 0, Richards 0 0-0 0, Griswold 0 0-0 0, Ephraim 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 38.

Elk Grove 13 11 5 19 --48

Highland Park 11 14 5 8 --38

3-point baskets: EG: Rathman 5, Matos; HP: Beermann 3, Fagenholz.

rolling meadows 67, andrew 29

Rolling Meadows -- O'Hara 0 0-0 0, Sobkowicz 2 0-0 5, Warrener 4 0-0 11, Christie 9 3-5 23, Nolan 1 0-0 2, Schoessling 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 3, Fallon 3 1-2 10, Oseni 1 0-0 2, Ogunsanya 2 -2 6, Zuniga 0 0-0 0, Luedloff 1 0-0 3, Murray 0 0-0 0, Brigham 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-9 67.

Andrews -- Amoranto 2 2-2 6, Taylor 1 2-2 4, Wilson 2 0-1 4, Strunka 0 0-0 0, Mattis 1 0-0 2, Daniel 0 0-0 0, O'Connor 0 0-0 0, Rohrer 1 0-0 2, Alexander 5 0-4 10, Fitzgerald 0 1-2 1, Lasisi 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-11 29.

Rolling Meadows 22 15 19 11 --67

Andrew 4 17 2 6 --29

3-point baskets: RM: Sobkowicz, Warrener 3, Christie 2, Williams, Fallon 3, Ogunsanya, Luedloff.

conant 54, providence catholic 39

Providence -- DiNardi 1 0-0 3, Alfirevich 0 0-1 0, Taylor 6 2-2 17, Mazrimas 4 0-0 9, Pell 1 0-0 2, Porto 1 0-1 2, Rddy 1 0-0 2, Vassal 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 3-6 39.

Conant -- .Benigni 0 0-1 0, Kolev 3 0-0 9, Wachal 4 0-0 11, Mittal 6 5-6 17, Ellis 8 0-0 17, Copher 0 0-0 0, Aygar 0 0-0 0, Chenualt 0 0-0 0, Karafili 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 54.

Providence 13 10 8 8 --39

Conant 8 17 13 16 --54

3-point baskets: Prov: DiNardi, Taylor 3, Mazrimas, Vassal; Con: Kolev 3, Wachal 3, Ellis.

Other scores:

St. Patrick 49, Minooka 43

Lemont 68, Nazareth 57

Sandburg 56, McHenry 45

St. Laurence 59, Hinsdale South 45

St. Ignatius 51, Schaumburg 47 (OT)

Wrestling

Thursday's results

Palatine invitational

team results

Minooka 226, Maine South 182, Zion-Benton 143, Oak Forest 135, Leyden 116.5, Lake Park 102.5, Mundelein 100, Richmond-Burton 98, Fremd 83.5, Palatine 73.5, Cary-Grove, Rolling Meadows 56 each, Niles West 39, Eisenhower 38, Rockford Jefferson 29, Oswego East 24.5, Hinsdale South 24.

individual results

106: Berta (Min) p. Domingo (RM) 1:51; 113: Trahey (OF) major d. Cecala (Min) 15-3; 120: Mallinder (LP) d. Guerra (RM) 6-3; 126: McClimon (Min) d. Villabos (ZB) 10-4; 132: Uribe (Ley) d. Bess (MS) 13-6; 138: Mensik (Min) d. Beals (ZB) 3-0; 145: T.Pacetti (Eshr) d. Smith (ZB) inj.dflt.; 152: Massari (Ley) p. Alaniz (ZB) 5:07; 160: Wood (RBrtn) p. Sami (NiW) 5:47; 170: Dufour (Min) d. Chisum (ZB) 3-2; 182: Halvorsen (MS) d. Kluk (OF) 13-7; 195: Preston (Mun) major d. Colbert (Min) 13-0; 220: Kelly (MS) p. Ramirez (OF) 1:38; 285: Gulknecht (Min) p. Corona (Ley) 2:08.

Girls basketball

Thursday's results

Dundee-Crown tournament

Barrington 44, St. Charles North 43

St. Charles North -- Ludwig 2 0-0 4, Jakaitis 4 2-2 10, Collins 2 0-0 4, Klug 0 0-0 0, Nawara 3 2-2 8, Pellegrini 0 0-0 0, Tate 6 4-5 16. Totals 17 8-9 43.

Barrington -- Goetze 1 0-0 2, King 6 2-3 17, Tomczyk 2 0-0 5, Turczynski 0 0-1 0, Mahlum 1 0-0 3, Granby 0 2-2 2, Thompson 5 3-4 15. Totals 15 7-10 44.

St. Charles North 14 10 5 14 --43

Barrington 7 12 11 14 --44

3-point baskets: SCN -- Collins; B -- King 3, Thompson 2, Tomczyk, Mahlum.

prospect 71, resurrection 11

Prospect -- Neuhalfen 0 0-0 0, Siavelis 1 0-1 2, Behles 0 0- 0, Skaggs 2 0-0 5, Sherwood 2 0-0 4, Prospect 3 0-0 8, Gusloff 0 1-2 1, Sadlon 0 0-0 0, Dojutrek 4 0-0 9, Adams 7 1-3 15, Burns 3 2-2 11, Prisby 0 0-0 0, Danciu 5 2-3 12. Totals 29 6-11 71.

Resurrection -- Dias 0 0-0 0, McCarty 1 0-0 2, DeGuzman 2 0-0 5, Pronek 1 0-1 3, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Jettner 0 0-0 0, Dorgan 0 0-0 0, Kovac 0 0-0 0, Dorband 2 4-6 8, Forrestal 0 0-0 0, Thornton 0 0-0 0, O'Hehir 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-7 22.

Prospect 20 21 24 6 --71

Resurrection 5 9 3 5 --22

3-point baskets: Pros: Skaggs, Kowalcz 2, Dojutrek, Burns 3; Res: DeGuzman, Pronek.

maine west 73, trinity 37

Maine West -- VanFleet 5 3-3 13; Albo 2 0-0 6; Kent 11 3-3 28; Centella 0 0-0 0; Dugalic 5 0-0 10; Jacob 2 0-0 6; Magnoni 1 1-1 3; Rothweiler 0 0-0 0; Gorcyca 1 0-0 2; Gomez 1 0-0 2; Hernandez 0 0-0 0; Vilchis 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 7-7 73.

Trinity -- Strafford 2 0-0 6; Hanley 0 0-0 0; Miller 5 0-0 14; Williams 3 1-2 7; Saleh 3 0-0 6; Childress 1 0-0 0; Marshall 0 0-0 0; Montgomery 0 0-2 0; Raimonde 0 0-0 0; Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-8 37.

Maine West 36 7 19 11 --73

Trinity 4 7 16 10 --37

3-point baskets: MW: Jacob 2, Kent 2, Albo, Vilchis; Trin: Strafford 2, Miller 4.

new trier 34, buffalo grove 29

New Trier -- Zaslavsky 0 0-0 0; Becker 1 0-0 3;Hong 2 1-2 6; Ryan 4 0-1 8; Condon 2 0-0 4; Fix 4 1-1 9; Kalis 1 2-2 4; Sawdey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-6 34.

Buffalo Grove -- Floro 4 0-1 9; Bickhaus 1 0-0 2; Ramos 3 1-1 7; Fortman 2 1-1 5; Lee 1 1-4 4; Fontenetta 0 0-0 0; Angelova 1 0-0 2; Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-7 29.

New Trier 9 6 4 15 --34

Buffalo Grove 7 5 12 5 --29

3-point baskets: NT: Becker, Hong; BG: Floro; Lee.

Libertyville tournament

Conant 53, Streamwood 48

Conant -- Chernick 0 0-0 0, Licari 1 0-0 2, Mazurek 7 3-5 17, Kutella 1 0-2 3, DiSalvo 4 3-4 11, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shulman 6 0-3 15, Wiseman 0 0-0 0, Flaishaker 1 0-0 3, Oduocha 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-4 53.

Streamwood -- Ocampo 2 0-0 6, Sewell 0 0-0 0, Bugarewicz 0 0-0 0, Sumoski 3 0-0 6, Mien 6 4-7 16, Veguilla 0 0-0 0, Kopko 1 0-0 2, Patel 1 0-0 3, Angle 0 0-0 0, Rojas 2 2-2 6, Hedger 2 4-4 9. Totals 17 10-12 48.

Conant 14 4 18 17 --53

Streamwood 20 6 8 14 --48

3-point baskets: Con: Shulman 3, Kutella, Flaishaker; Strm: Patel, Hedger.

Fouled out: Strm: Sumoski.

libertyville 61, rolling meadows 50

Rolling Meadows -- Davis 2 1-2 5, Greifenstein 8 4-6 24, Holifield 3 1-2 8, Hickey 0 0-0 0, Brand 3 0-0 6, Sellergren 2 0-0 4, Kowalski 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-10 50.

Libertyville -- Spauldng 4 0-2 8, Buchert 4-5-6 15, Huber 3 3-4 11, Frea 0 1-2 1, Crow 5 2-3 16, Morrissey 3 0-0 6, Bair 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 13-19 61.

Rolling Meadows 8 16 11 15 --50

Libertyville 18 14 17 12 --61

3-point baskets: RM: Griefenstein 4, Holifeld; Lib: Buchert 2, Huber 2, Crow 4.

Other scores:

Cary-Grove 44, Mundelein 32

Niles West 49, Vernon Hills 42

Montini tournament

hersey 53, batavia 50

Hersey -- Luciano 1 0-0 2, McGrath 2 2-2 7, Collins 5 4-5 5 15, Jacobson 3 1-2 7, Hemenway 0 0-0 0, Manoj 0 0-0 0, Fahey 7 0-0 16, El-Fiky 1 3-12 5, Boyan 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 11-25 53.

Batavia -- Houston-Rile 0 0-0 0, Golden 2 0-0 4, Nazos 4 2-4 13, Polick 1 0-0 2, Newberry 1 2-4 4, Sergio 7 11-13 25, Sarik 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 15-21 50.

Hersey 11 14 12 16 --53

Batavia 11 10 16 13 --50

3-point baskets: Hers: Fahey 2, Collins, McGrath; Bat: Nazos 3.

Fouled out: Bat: Polick.

Other score:

Fremd 59, Benet Acad. 54 (3OT)

St. Viator tournament

Cahill Gym

wheeling 47, leyden 33

Leyden -- Colmenares 0 0-0 0, Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Abundes 3 0-0 8, Tate 3 6-7 12, MoIlini 1 0-2 2, Perez 0 0-0 0, Hurtado 2 5-6 9, Harris 0 0-0 0, Villacaran 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-13 33.

Wheeling -- Collar 4 3-5 11, Niznik 0 0-0 0, Drozdz 0 2-4 2, Stanke 4 0-0 12, Igiehon 2 1-2 5, Janulis 2 0-0 5, Webb 0 2-2 2, Metellus 1 0-0 3, Helms 1 2-2 5, Moser 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-15 47.

Leyden 5 7 12 9 --33

Wheeling 14 13 15 4 --47

3-point baskets: Ley: Abundes 2; Whl: Stanke 4, Janulis Metellus, Helms.

st. viator 57, glenbrook north 38

Glenbrook North -- Kempner 1 1-2 3, Kim 1 0-0 1, Kosla 5 0-0 11, Pyke 1 0-0 2, Stephenson 2 0-0 4, Joseph 2 4-6 8, Christos 1 0-0 3, Blumenfeld 2 1-3 5, Stoneburner 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-11 38.

St. Viator -- Ahram 2 0-2 6, A.Horbach 4 1-1 9, Krause 2 0-0 4, Denten 1 0-0 2, E.Horbach 2 2-4 7, Morrisey 3 0-0 7, McLellan 1 0-0 2, McDonnell 1 0-0 2, DeJulio 0 1-2 1, Bergstrom 5 1-4 14, DeZeller 0 2-2 2, Bollard 0 0-0 0, Maslowski 0 0-0 0, Longstreet 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-15 57.

Glenbrook North 11 10 4 13 --38

St. Viator 14 20 16 7 --57

3-point baskets: GbkN: Kosla, Christos; StV: Bergstrom 3, Ahram 3, E.Horbach, Krause, Morrisey.

Wheaton North tournament

elk grove 60, hinsdale central 35

Elk Grove -- Murray 6 1-5 16, Tierney 2 3-4 7, Duckman 5 2-5 12, Kandefer 3 0-0 6, Trausch 2 6-8 10, Ingebrigtsen 1 0-0 2, Masnica 1 0-0 2, Preister 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 12-22 60.

Hinsdale Central -- Cernugel 1 3-4 6, Bokich 2 0-1 5, Butler 3 2-4 9, T. Rivera 1 2-2 4, M. Rivera 1 3-4 5, Amegadjie 2 0-0 4, Howell 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-15 35.

Elk Grove 13 10 16 21 --60

Hinsdale Central 8 9 6 12 --35

3-point baskets: EG: Murray 3, Priester; HC: Cerngel, Bokich, Butler.

Other scores:

Palatine 51, Jacobs 31

Wheaton North 55, Schaumburg 31

Upcoming events

today

Boys basketball

Christian Liberty Shootout

Christian Liberty vs. Northtown Acad., 1:30 p.m.

Glenbard West touurnament

7th Place: Glenbard North vs. Hoffman Estates, 3 p.m.

5th Place: Leydey vs. Addison Trail, 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place: De La Salle vs. Glenbard West, 6:15 p.m.

Championship: Glenbard South vs. Lake Park, 7:45 p.m. Jacobs tournament (Barrington), TBD

Pekin tournament (Hersey), TBD

Wheeling tournament

Game 17: Taft vs. Grayslake Central, 9 a.m.

Game 18: Ridgewood vs. Wheeling, 10:30 a.m.

Game 19: Libertyville vs. Notre Dame, 12:15 p.m.

Game 20: Buffalo Grove vs. Maine West, 2 p.m.

Game 21: Waukegan vs. Prospect, 3:45 p.m.

Game 22: Deerfield vs. Niles North, 5:30 p.m.

Game 23: Fremd vs. Glenbrook South, 7:15 p.m.

Game 24: St. Viator vs. Geneva, 8:45 p.m.

York tournament

Consolation Bracket

Palatine vs. Lake Forest, 8:30 a.m.

Elk Grove vs. Highland Park, 1 p.m.

Rolling Meadows vs. Andrew, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Bracket

Providence Catholic vs. Conant, 3:30 p.m.

Schaumburg vs. St. Ignatius, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Conant quad (Hersey, Stevenson), 9 a.m.

DeKalb invitational (Prospect), TBD

Glenbard South meet (Elk Grove), 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Dundee-Crown tournament (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine West, Prospect), TBD

Montini tournament (Fremd, Herset), TBD

St. Viator tournament

Cahill Gym

Leyden vs. Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.

St. Viator vs. Lake Park, 7 p.m.

Mahoney Court

Zion-Benton vs. Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Wheaton North tournament (Elk Grove, Palatine, Schaumburg), TBD

Girls bowling

Grayslake North invitational (Hersey, Hoffman Estates), 9 a.m. (Lakes Bowl)

Girls gymnastics

Maine West invitational (Wheeling), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 29

Boys basketball

Glenbard West touurnament (Hoffman Estates, Leyden), TBD

Jacobs tournament (Barrington), TBD

Pekin tournament (Hersey), TBD

Wheeling tournament (Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Maine West, Prospect, Schaumburg, St. Viator), 7:30 a.m.

York tournament (Conant, Elk Grove, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), TBD

Wrestling

DeKalb invitational (Prospect), TBD

Libertyville quad (Schaumburg), 10 a.m.

Metea Valley quad (St. Viator), 9 a.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South (Hoffman Estates, Maine West), 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Dundee-Crown tournament (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine West, Prospect), TBD

Montini tournament (Fremd, Hersey), TBD

St. Viator tournament (Leyden, Wheeling), TBD

Wheaton North tournament (Elk Grove, Palatine, Schaumburg), TBD

Monday, December 31

Boys basketball

York tournament (Conant, Elk Grove, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), TBD

Thursday, january 3

Boys swimming

Wheeling quad (St. Viator), 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Carmel, Elmwood Park at St. Viator, 5 p.m.

FRIday, january 4

Boys basketball

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming

Morton at Leyden, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, january 5

Boys basketball

Geneva at Elk Grove, 7 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove, 4:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Taft, 1 p.m.

Boys swimming

Hinsdale South invitational (Barrington, Palatine), 8 a.m.

Maine South relays (Conant, Schaumburg), D-9:30 a.m.S-1 p.m.

Wrestling

Batavia quad (Maine West, Schaumburg), 10 a.m.

Glenbard West invitational (Elk Grove), 8:30 a.m.

Leyden invitational (Conant), 9 a.m.

Lincoln-Way Central invitational (Buffalo Grove, Fremd), 9 a.m.

Lincoln-Way West invitational (Rolling Meadows), 9 a.m.

Niles North quad (Hoffman Estates, Prospect), 9 a.m.

Oswego mega duals (Barrington), 9 a.m.

Round Lake quad (St. Viator), 9 a.m.

Wheeling quad, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Chicagoland Showcase at Benet Academy

Barrington vs. St. Ignatius, 12:45 p.m.

Fremd vs. TBD, TBD

Maine West vs. Montini, 7 p.m.

Others

Grayslake Central at Palatine, 3:30 p.m.

Morton at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

Girls bowling

Prospect invitational (Buffalo Grove, Conant, Elk Grove, Fremd, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Leyden, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg) 8:30 a.m. (Brunswick Zone, Mount Prospect)

Sycamore invitational (Barrington), 9 a.m. (Mardi Gras Lanes)

Girls gymnastics

Lake Forest invitational (Conant), 6 p.m.

Naperville North invitational (Barrington,Hersey, Palatine, Prospect), 1 p.m.