Cook County scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Thursday's results
Glenbard West touurnament
addison trail 55, hoffman estates 52
Hoffman Estates -- Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Pandya 4 2-2 10, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Sertesen 0 0-0 0, Ziecina 3 2-2 10, Niznik 0 0-0 0, Robson 1 2-2 4, Patel 8 4-4 22, Dennis 0 0-0 0, Sandhu 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 10-10 52.
Addison Trail -- Allgood 2 2-2 6, Carlson 7 0-0 17, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Werderitch 0 0-0 0, Pounds 4 0-0 10, Mehmeti 4 3-4 22, Daniels 5 1-2 11, Decker 0 0-0 0, Roszkiewiz 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-8 55.
Hoffman Estates 13 16 19 4 --52
Addison Trail 19 9 14 13 --55
3-point baskets: HE: Ziecina 2, Patel 2; AT: Carlson 3, Pounds 2.
Leyden 57, glenbard North 52
Glenbard North -- Hills 3 1-4 9, Jamison 2 1-2 5, Cusamano 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Edmond 3 0-0 6, McQuarter 4 2-3 10, Chepyator 3 0-0 7, Van Poucke 2 1-2 5, Zay 0 0-0 0, Laherty 2 2-2 7, Abushanab 1 0-0 3, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-13 52.
Leyden -- Britten 7 2-2 17, Harris 1 0-1 2, Johnson 6 3-4 18, Hardimon 3 1-2 7, Ferrantelli 1 0-0 2, Guadalupe 0 0- 0, Duwal 2 2-3 6, Timmerhaus 1 3-4 5. Totals 21 11-16 57.
Glenbard North 12 7 15 18 --52
Leyden 15 16 12 14 --57
3-point baskets: GbdN: Hills 2, Chepyator, Laherty, Abushanab; Ley: Britten.Johnson 3.
Jacobs tournament
barrington 74, johnsburg 60
Johnsburg -- Comstock 3 0-0 6, Notriano 1 0-0 3, Guiterrez 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, Toussaint 8 6-7 24, Groves 0 3-4 3, Straulin 0 0-0 0, Muehlfelder 0 0-0 0, Preston 6 5-9 19. Totals 20 14-20 60.
Barrington -- Boock 6 5-6 18, Raider 2 0-0 5, Sarkar 4 5-7 13, Albertson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 7 9-13 23, D.Keenan 0 0-0 0, Zivak 3 2-2 9, C.Keenan 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 23-30 74.
Johnsburg 18 16 10 16 --60
Barrington 18 17 17 22 --74
3-point baskets: Jnsb: Notriano, Smith, Preston 2; Bar: Boock, Raider, Zivak.
Fouled out: Jnsb: Guiterrez, Groves.
Pekin tournament
Lake Zurich 65, Pekin 55
Lake Zurich -- Cison 10 2-2 24, Joe Lococo 2 0-0 6, Lepage 3 3 4-7 12, Larson 0 0-0 0, McGraw 4 2-5 10, Donte Lococo 0 0-0 0, Deluga 0 0-0 0, Tucker 3 4-4 13, Hagen 0 0-0 0, Marchinkiwkz 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-18 65.
Pekin -- Collier 0 0-0 0, Cash 1 2-2 5, Grashoff 4 4-5 13, Durr 3 0-0 8, Taphorn 2 4-5 8, Jones 3 1-1 9, Torrey 4 4-5 12. Totals 17 15-18 55.
Lake Zurich 15 18 13 19 --65
Pekin 12 14 13 16 --55
3-point baskets: LZ: Tucker 3, Cison 2, Joe Lococo 2, Lepage 2; Pek: Durr 2, Jones 2, Cash, Grashoff.
Other score:
Rockford Boylan 64, Hersey 45
Wheeling tournament
buffalo grove 75, ridgewood 37
Ridgewood -- Kamysz 0 0-0 0, Bloecker 0 0-0 0, Clance 0-1 10, Prijic 5 0-0 11, Sciackitano 0 0- 0, Velaj 0 0-2 0, Duszynski 2 0-0 6, Jocic 0 0-2 0, Czyzewski 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 2-8 37.
Buffalo Grove -- Nowakowaki 2 2-2 7, Soifer 2 0-0 6, Cole 3 0-0 8, Berk 0 0-0 0, Brunelli 0 0-0 0, Craft 7 3-3 21, Smith 1 0-0 2, Fricke 1 0-0 3, Adams 1 2-2 4, Trieb 4 0-0 8, Y.Kipley 1 0-0 2, Mandell 1 0-0 3, S.Kipley 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 7-7 75.
Ridgewood 12 6 15 4 --37
Buffalo Grove 24 18 15 18 --75
3-point baskets: Rdgwd: Prijic, Duszynski 2; BG: Nowakowski, Soifer 2, Cole 2, Craft 4, Fricke , Mandell, S.Kipley.
maine west 57, wheeling 50
Wheeling -- McLaughlin 2 0-0 4, Jordan 1 1-2 3, Kim 7 0-0 18,Hudson 0 0-0 0, Reid 0 0-0 0, Best 9 0-0 23, Zettek 0 0-0 0, Muro 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 1-3 50.
Maine West -- Scholler 2 3-4 8, Collins 0 1-2 1, Pearson 6 2-2 19,Agyarko 0 0-0 0, Daood 2 0-0 4, Kentgen 1 0-0 3, Riedl 1 1-2 3, Ross 1 0-0 3, Rice 8 0-1 16. Totals 21 7-11 57.
Wheeling 17 10 15 8 --50
Maine West 11 15 19 12 --57
3-point baskets: Whl: Kim 4, Best 5; MW: Scholler, Pearsn 5, Kentgen, Ross.
fremd 66, waukean 60 (2OT)
Waukegan -- White 7 4-5 20, B.Brown 5 5-7 15, J.Brown 5 2-2 13, Cunningham 4 2-6 10, Colder 1 0-0 2, Bone 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-21 60.
Fremd -- K.Hopkins 6 3-4 16, Carlisle 5 2-2 15, Smyros 2 6-8 10, B.Hopkins 3 3-6 10, Ganas 1 4-5 6, Wexley 2 3-6 6, Schoffstall 1 0-0 3, Towns 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 21-31 66.
Waukegan 11 9 16 14 4 6--60
Fremd 16 7 13 14 4 12--66
3-point baskets: Wauk: White 2, J.Brown; Frm: Carlisle 3, K.Hopkins, B.Hopkins, Wexley, Schoffstall.
glenbrook south 68, prospect 39
Prospect -- Hiskes 0 0-1 0, Woloch 1 0-0 2, Johannesen 0 0-0 0, Mack 0 0-0 0, Lombardo 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-0 4, Murray 3 0-0 7, Slupski 1 0-0 3, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Zellmer 4 0-0 9, Kreidler 6 1-2 14. Totals 17 1-6 39.
Glenbrook South -- McMahon 0 1-2 1, Carr 3 2-3 8, Pauletto 3 0-0 7, Fink 0 2-2 2, Hubbad 0 0-0 0, King 2 2-2 8, J.Shapiro 1 0-0 2, Morse 3 0-0 6, Martinelli 12 7-8 32, Demirlika 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 16-19 68.
Prospect 12 4 17 6 --39
Glenbrook South 16 18 13 21 --68
3-point baskets: Pros: Murray, Slupski, Zellmer, Kreidler; GbkS: Pauletto, King 2, Morse 2, Martinelli.
st. viator 71, deerfield 50
St. Viator -- Calvin 13 2-4 36, Hernandez 3 4-6 10, Kochera 3 2-3 8, Hammarlund 1 2-4 4, Campagna 1 0-0 3, Hickey 1 0-0 2, Mahoney 1 0-0 2, Murphy 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-19 71.
Deerfield -- Lieb 8 2-3 18, Golub 4 0-0 10, Emerzian 2 0-1 6, Ward 1 2-2 5, Mattingly 2 0-0 4, Kenyon 1 2-6 4, Garland 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 6-12 50.
St. Viator 21 21 19 10 --71
Deerfield 11 12 18 9 --50
3-point baskets: StV: Calvn 8, Campagna; Dfld: Emerzian 2, Golub 2, Ward, Garland.
Other scores:
Notre Dame 70, Taft 49
Libertyville 55, Grayslake Central 51
Geneva 61, Niles North 48
York tournament
Lake forest 42, palatine 31
Palatine -- Rayford 2 1-4 3, Seiffert 1 0-0 2, Storm 2 0-0 5, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Balanganahi 1 4-4 6, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Swanson 2 0-0 6, Garnmeister 1 1-2 3, Plourde 0 0-0 0, Hernandea 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 31.
Lake Forest -- Bolton 7 2-2 16, Kaus 1 0-0 2, Pasquella 5 1-1 14, Fisher 3 0-0 7, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Malloy 0 0-0 0, Bender 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-3 42.
Palatine 12 5 7 7 --31
Lake Forest 10 9 11 12 --42
3-point baskets: Pal: Storm, Swanson 2; LF: Pasquella 3, Fisher, Hanson.
elk grove 48, highland park 38
Elk Grove -- Rathman 5 2-2 17, Achanzar 0 0-0 0, Matos 1 0-0 3, Singsank 7 2-3 16, Varga 5 2-4 12, Burns 0 0-0 0, Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-9 48.
Highland Park -- Beermann 3 0-0 9, Fagenholz 4 0-0 10, Natinsky 5 1-2 11, Rudman 1 0-0 2, Oplchenski 1 0-0 2, Fleiher 1 0-0 2,Lichtman 0 0-0 0, Richards 0 0-0 0, Griswold 0 0-0 0, Ephraim 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 38.
Elk Grove 13 11 5 19 --48
Highland Park 11 14 5 8 --38
3-point baskets: EG: Rathman 5, Matos; HP: Beermann 3, Fagenholz.
rolling meadows 67, andrew 29
Rolling Meadows -- O'Hara 0 0-0 0, Sobkowicz 2 0-0 5, Warrener 4 0-0 11, Christie 9 3-5 23, Nolan 1 0-0 2, Schoessling 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 3, Fallon 3 1-2 10, Oseni 1 0-0 2, Ogunsanya 2 -2 6, Zuniga 0 0-0 0, Luedloff 1 0-0 3, Murray 0 0-0 0, Brigham 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-9 67.
Andrews -- Amoranto 2 2-2 6, Taylor 1 2-2 4, Wilson 2 0-1 4, Strunka 0 0-0 0, Mattis 1 0-0 2, Daniel 0 0-0 0, O'Connor 0 0-0 0, Rohrer 1 0-0 2, Alexander 5 0-4 10, Fitzgerald 0 1-2 1, Lasisi 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-11 29.
Rolling Meadows 22 15 19 11 --67
Andrew 4 17 2 6 --29
3-point baskets: RM: Sobkowicz, Warrener 3, Christie 2, Williams, Fallon 3, Ogunsanya, Luedloff.
conant 54, providence catholic 39
Providence -- DiNardi 1 0-0 3, Alfirevich 0 0-1 0, Taylor 6 2-2 17, Mazrimas 4 0-0 9, Pell 1 0-0 2, Porto 1 0-1 2, Rddy 1 0-0 2, Vassal 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 3-6 39.
Conant -- .Benigni 0 0-1 0, Kolev 3 0-0 9, Wachal 4 0-0 11, Mittal 6 5-6 17, Ellis 8 0-0 17, Copher 0 0-0 0, Aygar 0 0-0 0, Chenualt 0 0-0 0, Karafili 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 54.
Providence 13 10 8 8 --39
Conant 8 17 13 16 --54
3-point baskets: Prov: DiNardi, Taylor 3, Mazrimas, Vassal; Con: Kolev 3, Wachal 3, Ellis.
Other scores:
St. Patrick 49, Minooka 43
Lemont 68, Nazareth 57
Sandburg 56, McHenry 45
St. Laurence 59, Hinsdale South 45
St. Ignatius 51, Schaumburg 47 (OT)
Wrestling
Thursday's results
Palatine invitational
team results
Minooka 226, Maine South 182, Zion-Benton 143, Oak Forest 135, Leyden 116.5, Lake Park 102.5, Mundelein 100, Richmond-Burton 98, Fremd 83.5, Palatine 73.5, Cary-Grove, Rolling Meadows 56 each, Niles West 39, Eisenhower 38, Rockford Jefferson 29, Oswego East 24.5, Hinsdale South 24.
individual results
106: Berta (Min) p. Domingo (RM) 1:51; 113: Trahey (OF) major d. Cecala (Min) 15-3; 120: Mallinder (LP) d. Guerra (RM) 6-3; 126: McClimon (Min) d. Villabos (ZB) 10-4; 132: Uribe (Ley) d. Bess (MS) 13-6; 138: Mensik (Min) d. Beals (ZB) 3-0; 145: T.Pacetti (Eshr) d. Smith (ZB) inj.dflt.; 152: Massari (Ley) p. Alaniz (ZB) 5:07; 160: Wood (RBrtn) p. Sami (NiW) 5:47; 170: Dufour (Min) d. Chisum (ZB) 3-2; 182: Halvorsen (MS) d. Kluk (OF) 13-7; 195: Preston (Mun) major d. Colbert (Min) 13-0; 220: Kelly (MS) p. Ramirez (OF) 1:38; 285: Gulknecht (Min) p. Corona (Ley) 2:08.
Girls basketball
Thursday's results
Dundee-Crown tournament
Barrington 44, St. Charles North 43
St. Charles North -- Ludwig 2 0-0 4, Jakaitis 4 2-2 10, Collins 2 0-0 4, Klug 0 0-0 0, Nawara 3 2-2 8, Pellegrini 0 0-0 0, Tate 6 4-5 16. Totals 17 8-9 43.
Barrington -- Goetze 1 0-0 2, King 6 2-3 17, Tomczyk 2 0-0 5, Turczynski 0 0-1 0, Mahlum 1 0-0 3, Granby 0 2-2 2, Thompson 5 3-4 15. Totals 15 7-10 44.
St. Charles North 14 10 5 14 --43
Barrington 7 12 11 14 --44
3-point baskets: SCN -- Collins; B -- King 3, Thompson 2, Tomczyk, Mahlum.
prospect 71, resurrection 11
Prospect -- Neuhalfen 0 0-0 0, Siavelis 1 0-1 2, Behles 0 0- 0, Skaggs 2 0-0 5, Sherwood 2 0-0 4, Prospect 3 0-0 8, Gusloff 0 1-2 1, Sadlon 0 0-0 0, Dojutrek 4 0-0 9, Adams 7 1-3 15, Burns 3 2-2 11, Prisby 0 0-0 0, Danciu 5 2-3 12. Totals 29 6-11 71.
Resurrection -- Dias 0 0-0 0, McCarty 1 0-0 2, DeGuzman 2 0-0 5, Pronek 1 0-1 3, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Jettner 0 0-0 0, Dorgan 0 0-0 0, Kovac 0 0-0 0, Dorband 2 4-6 8, Forrestal 0 0-0 0, Thornton 0 0-0 0, O'Hehir 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-7 22.
Prospect 20 21 24 6 --71
Resurrection 5 9 3 5 --22
3-point baskets: Pros: Skaggs, Kowalcz 2, Dojutrek, Burns 3; Res: DeGuzman, Pronek.
maine west 73, trinity 37
Maine West -- VanFleet 5 3-3 13; Albo 2 0-0 6; Kent 11 3-3 28; Centella 0 0-0 0; Dugalic 5 0-0 10; Jacob 2 0-0 6; Magnoni 1 1-1 3; Rothweiler 0 0-0 0; Gorcyca 1 0-0 2; Gomez 1 0-0 2; Hernandez 0 0-0 0; Vilchis 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 7-7 73.
Trinity -- Strafford 2 0-0 6; Hanley 0 0-0 0; Miller 5 0-0 14; Williams 3 1-2 7; Saleh 3 0-0 6; Childress 1 0-0 0; Marshall 0 0-0 0; Montgomery 0 0-2 0; Raimonde 0 0-0 0; Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-8 37.
Maine West 36 7 19 11 --73
Trinity 4 7 16 10 --37
3-point baskets: MW: Jacob 2, Kent 2, Albo, Vilchis; Trin: Strafford 2, Miller 4.
new trier 34, buffalo grove 29
New Trier -- Zaslavsky 0 0-0 0; Becker 1 0-0 3;Hong 2 1-2 6; Ryan 4 0-1 8; Condon 2 0-0 4; Fix 4 1-1 9; Kalis 1 2-2 4; Sawdey 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-6 34.
Buffalo Grove -- Floro 4 0-1 9; Bickhaus 1 0-0 2; Ramos 3 1-1 7; Fortman 2 1-1 5; Lee 1 1-4 4; Fontenetta 0 0-0 0; Angelova 1 0-0 2; Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-7 29.
New Trier 9 6 4 15 --34
Buffalo Grove 7 5 12 5 --29
3-point baskets: NT: Becker, Hong; BG: Floro; Lee.
Libertyville tournament
Conant 53, Streamwood 48
Conant -- Chernick 0 0-0 0, Licari 1 0-0 2, Mazurek 7 3-5 17, Kutella 1 0-2 3, DiSalvo 4 3-4 11, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shulman 6 0-3 15, Wiseman 0 0-0 0, Flaishaker 1 0-0 3, Oduocha 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-4 53.
Streamwood -- Ocampo 2 0-0 6, Sewell 0 0-0 0, Bugarewicz 0 0-0 0, Sumoski 3 0-0 6, Mien 6 4-7 16, Veguilla 0 0-0 0, Kopko 1 0-0 2, Patel 1 0-0 3, Angle 0 0-0 0, Rojas 2 2-2 6, Hedger 2 4-4 9. Totals 17 10-12 48.
Conant 14 4 18 17 --53
Streamwood 20 6 8 14 --48
3-point baskets: Con: Shulman 3, Kutella, Flaishaker; Strm: Patel, Hedger.
Fouled out: Strm: Sumoski.
libertyville 61, rolling meadows 50
Rolling Meadows -- Davis 2 1-2 5, Greifenstein 8 4-6 24, Holifield 3 1-2 8, Hickey 0 0-0 0, Brand 3 0-0 6, Sellergren 2 0-0 4, Kowalski 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-10 50.
Libertyville -- Spauldng 4 0-2 8, Buchert 4-5-6 15, Huber 3 3-4 11, Frea 0 1-2 1, Crow 5 2-3 16, Morrissey 3 0-0 6, Bair 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 13-19 61.
Rolling Meadows 8 16 11 15 --50
Libertyville 18 14 17 12 --61
3-point baskets: RM: Griefenstein 4, Holifeld; Lib: Buchert 2, Huber 2, Crow 4.
Other scores:
Cary-Grove 44, Mundelein 32
Niles West 49, Vernon Hills 42
Montini tournament
hersey 53, batavia 50
Hersey -- Luciano 1 0-0 2, McGrath 2 2-2 7, Collins 5 4-5 5 15, Jacobson 3 1-2 7, Hemenway 0 0-0 0, Manoj 0 0-0 0, Fahey 7 0-0 16, El-Fiky 1 3-12 5, Boyan 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 11-25 53.
Batavia -- Houston-Rile 0 0-0 0, Golden 2 0-0 4, Nazos 4 2-4 13, Polick 1 0-0 2, Newberry 1 2-4 4, Sergio 7 11-13 25, Sarik 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 15-21 50.
Hersey 11 14 12 16 --53
Batavia 11 10 16 13 --50
3-point baskets: Hers: Fahey 2, Collins, McGrath; Bat: Nazos 3.
Fouled out: Bat: Polick.
Other score:
Fremd 59, Benet Acad. 54 (3OT)
St. Viator tournament
Cahill Gym
wheeling 47, leyden 33
Leyden -- Colmenares 0 0-0 0, Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Abundes 3 0-0 8, Tate 3 6-7 12, MoIlini 1 0-2 2, Perez 0 0-0 0, Hurtado 2 5-6 9, Harris 0 0-0 0, Villacaran 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-13 33.
Wheeling -- Collar 4 3-5 11, Niznik 0 0-0 0, Drozdz 0 2-4 2, Stanke 4 0-0 12, Igiehon 2 1-2 5, Janulis 2 0-0 5, Webb 0 2-2 2, Metellus 1 0-0 3, Helms 1 2-2 5, Moser 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-15 47.
Leyden 5 7 12 9 --33
Wheeling 14 13 15 4 --47
3-point baskets: Ley: Abundes 2; Whl: Stanke 4, Janulis Metellus, Helms.
st. viator 57, glenbrook north 38
Glenbrook North -- Kempner 1 1-2 3, Kim 1 0-0 1, Kosla 5 0-0 11, Pyke 1 0-0 2, Stephenson 2 0-0 4, Joseph 2 4-6 8, Christos 1 0-0 3, Blumenfeld 2 1-3 5, Stoneburner 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-11 38.
St. Viator -- Ahram 2 0-2 6, A.Horbach 4 1-1 9, Krause 2 0-0 4, Denten 1 0-0 2, E.Horbach 2 2-4 7, Morrisey 3 0-0 7, McLellan 1 0-0 2, McDonnell 1 0-0 2, DeJulio 0 1-2 1, Bergstrom 5 1-4 14, DeZeller 0 2-2 2, Bollard 0 0-0 0, Maslowski 0 0-0 0, Longstreet 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-15 57.
Glenbrook North 11 10 4 13 --38
St. Viator 14 20 16 7 --57
3-point baskets: GbkN: Kosla, Christos; StV: Bergstrom 3, Ahram 3, E.Horbach, Krause, Morrisey.
Wheaton North tournament
elk grove 60, hinsdale central 35
Elk Grove -- Murray 6 1-5 16, Tierney 2 3-4 7, Duckman 5 2-5 12, Kandefer 3 0-0 6, Trausch 2 6-8 10, Ingebrigtsen 1 0-0 2, Masnica 1 0-0 2, Preister 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 12-22 60.
Hinsdale Central -- Cernugel 1 3-4 6, Bokich 2 0-1 5, Butler 3 2-4 9, T. Rivera 1 2-2 4, M. Rivera 1 3-4 5, Amegadjie 2 0-0 4, Howell 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-15 35.
Elk Grove 13 10 16 21 --60
Hinsdale Central 8 9 6 12 --35
3-point baskets: EG: Murray 3, Priester; HC: Cerngel, Bokich, Butler.
Other scores:
Palatine 51, Jacobs 31
Wheaton North 55, Schaumburg 31
Upcoming events
today
Boys basketball
Christian Liberty Shootout
Christian Liberty vs. Northtown Acad., 1:30 p.m.
Glenbard West touurnament
7th Place: Glenbard North vs. Hoffman Estates, 3 p.m.
5th Place: Leydey vs. Addison Trail, 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place: De La Salle vs. Glenbard West, 6:15 p.m.
Championship: Glenbard South vs. Lake Park, 7:45 p.m. Jacobs tournament (Barrington), TBD
Pekin tournament (Hersey), TBD
Wheeling tournament
Game 17: Taft vs. Grayslake Central, 9 a.m.
Game 18: Ridgewood vs. Wheeling, 10:30 a.m.
Game 19: Libertyville vs. Notre Dame, 12:15 p.m.
Game 20: Buffalo Grove vs. Maine West, 2 p.m.
Game 21: Waukegan vs. Prospect, 3:45 p.m.
Game 22: Deerfield vs. Niles North, 5:30 p.m.
Game 23: Fremd vs. Glenbrook South, 7:15 p.m.
Game 24: St. Viator vs. Geneva, 8:45 p.m.
York tournament
Consolation Bracket
Palatine vs. Lake Forest, 8:30 a.m.
Elk Grove vs. Highland Park, 1 p.m.
Rolling Meadows vs. Andrew, 1:30 p.m.
Championship Bracket
Providence Catholic vs. Conant, 3:30 p.m.
Schaumburg vs. St. Ignatius, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Conant quad (Hersey, Stevenson), 9 a.m.
DeKalb invitational (Prospect), TBD
Glenbard South meet (Elk Grove), 9 a.m.
Girls basketball
Dundee-Crown tournament (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine West, Prospect), TBD
Montini tournament (Fremd, Herset), TBD
St. Viator tournament
Cahill Gym
Leyden vs. Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.
St. Viator vs. Lake Park, 7 p.m.
Mahoney Court
Zion-Benton vs. Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Wheaton North tournament (Elk Grove, Palatine, Schaumburg), TBD
Girls bowling
Grayslake North invitational (Hersey, Hoffman Estates), 9 a.m. (Lakes Bowl)
Girls gymnastics
Maine West invitational (Wheeling), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 29
Boys basketball
Glenbard West touurnament (Hoffman Estates, Leyden), TBD
Jacobs tournament (Barrington), TBD
Pekin tournament (Hersey), TBD
Wheeling tournament (Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Maine West, Prospect, Schaumburg, St. Viator), 7:30 a.m.
York tournament (Conant, Elk Grove, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), TBD
Wrestling
DeKalb invitational (Prospect), TBD
Libertyville quad (Schaumburg), 10 a.m.
Metea Valley quad (St. Viator), 9 a.m.
Wheaton Warrenville South (Hoffman Estates, Maine West), 9 a.m.
Girls basketball
Dundee-Crown tournament (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine West, Prospect), TBD
Montini tournament (Fremd, Hersey), TBD
St. Viator tournament (Leyden, Wheeling), TBD
Wheaton North tournament (Elk Grove, Palatine, Schaumburg), TBD
Monday, December 31
Boys basketball
York tournament (Conant, Elk Grove, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), TBD
Thursday, january 3
Boys swimming
Wheeling quad (St. Viator), 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Carmel, Elmwood Park at St. Viator, 5 p.m.
FRIday, january 4
Boys basketball
Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming
Morton at Leyden, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Leyden at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, january 5
Boys basketball
Geneva at Elk Grove, 7 p.m.
Grayslake Central at Barrington, 6 p.m.
Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove, 4:30 p.m.
St. Viator at Taft, 1 p.m.
Boys swimming
Hinsdale South invitational (Barrington, Palatine), 8 a.m.
Maine South relays (Conant, Schaumburg), D-9:30 a.m.S-1 p.m.
Wrestling
Batavia quad (Maine West, Schaumburg), 10 a.m.
Glenbard West invitational (Elk Grove), 8:30 a.m.
Leyden invitational (Conant), 9 a.m.
Lincoln-Way Central invitational (Buffalo Grove, Fremd), 9 a.m.
Lincoln-Way West invitational (Rolling Meadows), 9 a.m.
Niles North quad (Hoffman Estates, Prospect), 9 a.m.
Oswego mega duals (Barrington), 9 a.m.
Round Lake quad (St. Viator), 9 a.m.
Wheeling quad, 9 a.m.
Girls basketball
Chicagoland Showcase at Benet Academy
Barrington vs. St. Ignatius, 12:45 p.m.
Fremd vs. TBD, TBD
Maine West vs. Montini, 7 p.m.
Others
Grayslake Central at Palatine, 3:30 p.m.
Morton at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.
Girls bowling
Prospect invitational (Buffalo Grove, Conant, Elk Grove, Fremd, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Leyden, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg) 8:30 a.m. (Brunswick Zone, Mount Prospect)
Sycamore invitational (Barrington), 9 a.m. (Mardi Gras Lanes)
Girls gymnastics
Lake Forest invitational (Conant), 6 p.m.
Naperville North invitational (Barrington,Hersey, Palatine, Prospect), 1 p.m.