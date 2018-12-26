 
Prep Sports

Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 26

 
Updated 12/26/2018 11:21 PM
Boys basketball

Wednesday's results

Glenbard West touurnament

lake park 40, hoffman estates 35

Lake Park -- Perry 3 1-5 8, Zakic 1 2-2 4, Meyers 0 0-0 0 Czala 1 2-2 5, #21 3 2-5 9, Ellenbecker 2 1-2 5, Martal 3 3-4 9. Totals 13 11-20 40.

Hoffman Estates -- Woodland 0 0-0 0, #3 3 2-2 9, Blocker 0 0-0 0, Fisher 2 1-6 5, Seitom 2 0-0 6, Zecina 1 0-0 2, Roboson 2 0-0 5, Patel 2 0-0 6, Sandlo 1 1-1 3. Totals 13 4-9 35.

Lake Park 6 10 17 7 --40

Hoffman Estates 10 4 10 11 --35

3-point baskets: LP: Perry, Czala, #21; HE: #3, Seitom 2, Roboson, Patel 2.

Jacobs tournament

barrington 64, dixon 60

Barrington -- 9 7-9 28, Raider 2 0-0 4, Sarkar 1 0-0 2, Albertson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 4-6 9, D.Keenan 0 0-0 0, Zivak 3 1-2 9, C.Keenan 5 2-3 12. Totals 22 14-20 64.

Dixon -- Bailey 9 6-9 27, Chima 0 0-0 0, Duncan 7 1-2 16, Gaither 2 1-2 6, Lawrence 1 0-0 3, Duncan 2 0-0 4, Sohn 2 0-0 4, Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-4 60.

Barrington 20 16 17 11 --64

Dixon 10 16 19 15 --60

3-point baskets: Bar: Boock 3, Johnson, Zivak; Dixon: Bailey 3, Duncan, Gaither, Lawrence.

Fouled out: Dixon: Sohn.

Wheeling tournament

WAUKEGAN 71, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 37

Grayslake Central -- Guckenberger 2 0-0 5, Boelens 2 0-0 5, Hardy 2 0-0 4, Moe 1 1-2 3, Crews 3 0-0 7, Dumanlang 1 0-0 2, Tiffany 2 0-0 4, Rogers 2 1-1 5, O'Brien 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-3 37.

Waukegan -- Cunningham 2 0-0 4, White Jr. 3 6-6 13, B. Brown 6 0-0 13, J. Brown 2 0-0 5, Taylor 3 4-4 10, Bone 4 0-0 9, Brantley 0 0-2 0, M. Brown 0 0-0 0, Stricklin 1 1-2 4, Travis 2 0-0 4, Evans 1 1-1 3. Totals 27 12-15 71.

Grayslake Central 4 8 18 7 --37

Waukegan 17 23 20 11 --71

3-point baskets: GLC: Guckenberger, Boelens, Crews; Wkgn: White Jr, B.Brown, J.Brown, Bone, Stricklin.

Fremd 52, Libertyville 49

Libertyville -- Steinhaus 6 0-0 15, Wilterdink 5 0-0 10, Graham 3 2-3 9, Watson 2 1-2 7, Clark 3 0-0 6, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-5 49. .

Fremd -- Schoffstall 11 0-2 23, Ganas 4 0-0 8, Smyros 3 2-3 8, B. Hopkins 3 1-4 7, K. Hopkins 3 0-1 6, Carlisle 0 0-0 0, Towns 0 0-0 0. Wexley 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-10 52.

Libertyville 5 16 14 14 --49

Fremd 16 17 9 10 --52

3-point baskets: Lib: Steinhaus 3, Watson 2, Clark 2, Graham. Fremd: Schoffstall 7.

Prospect 51, Nortre Dame 49 OT

Notre Dame -- D'Amico 6 1-4 17, Sayles 5 1-1 12, Bergstrom 5 0-0 11, Murphy 2 1-15, Tianen 1 0-0 2, Mundt 1 0-0 2, Henderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-6 49.

Prospect -- Kreidler 8 1-1 18, Miller 3 3-4 11, Zellmer 3 3-4 9, Schneider 2 0-1 5, Murray 1 1-2 4, Johannesen 1 0-0 2, Slupski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-12 51.

Notre Dame 13 9 13 5 9--49

Prospect 9 9 8 14 11--51

3-point baskets: Notre Dame: D'Amico 4, Sayles, Bergstrom. Prospect: Miller 2, Kreidler, Schneider, Murray.

St. Viator 59, Ridgewood 25

St. Viator -- Calvin 7 0-0 16; Murohy 2 0-0 5; Kochera 5 0-0 11; Hernandez 3 0-0 6; Huene 0 0-0 0; Campagna 3 0-0 7; Maloney 3 0-0 7; Hammarlund 0 0-0 0; Hickey 1 0-0 2; Schumacher 0 1-2 1; Anderson 0 2-2 2; Schafer 0 0-0 0; Sullivan 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-4 59 .

Ridgewood -- Clancy 2 0-0 4; Jovic 1 1-3 4; Duszynski 2 0-0 6; Prijic 1 0-0 2; Czyzewski 2 2-4 7; Bloecker 0 0-0 0; Scicakitano 0 2-2 2; Liakouras 0 0-0 0; Diaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-9 25.

St. Viator 18 15 15 11 --59

Ridgewood 5 4 10 6 --25

3-point baskets: StV: Calvin 2, Murphy, Kochera, Campagna, Maloney; Rdgwd: Duszynski 2, Jovic, Czyzewski.

deerfield 56, buffalo grove 47

Deerfield -- Emerzian 2 2-2 7, Golub 3 4-6 10. Gar;amd 1 3-4 6, Matingly 4 3-4 11, Kenyon 4 0-0 8, Simon 0 2-2 2, Lieb 5 2-4 12, Friedland 0 0-0 0, Shapiro 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-22 56.

Buffalo Grove -- Nowakowski 1 0-0 2, Cole 8 1-1 21, Craft 6 0-0 13, Trieb 0 -2 2, T.Kipley 1 1-2 3, Soifer 2 0-0 4, Brunelli 1 0-0 2, S.Kipley 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-5 47.

Deerfield 11 11 16 18 --56

Buffalo Grove 12 11 11 13 --47

3-point baskets: Dfld: Emerzian, Garland; BG: Cole 4, Craft.

Other scores:

Geneva 64, Wheeling 20

Niles North 62, Maine West 44

York tournament

Conant 61, Minooka 39

Minooka -- Hudak 3 0-0 8, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Hernandez 3 0-0 7, Horde 2 1-2 5 , Zito 1 0-0 2, Hofmann 1 0-0 2, Stonitsch 1 0-0 2, Bailey 0 0-1 0, Thomas 3 1-1 9, Paige 0 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 2 1 3 2 5 1 0 0 4, Brown 0 0-1 0, Mays 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 39.

Conant -- Benigni 2 0-0 5, Kolev 5 0-0 15, Wachal 4 0-0 10, Mittal 5 4-5 14, Ellis 1 1-2 4, Copher 0 0-0 0, Blakely 0 0-0 0, Aygar 2 0-0 4, Roque 2 2-2 7, Chenualt 0 0-0 0, Karafili 1 0-0 2, Yoo 0 0-0 0, Block 0-0 0, McColaugh 0 0-0 0, Patel 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-9 61.

Minooka 11 7 8 13 --39

Conant 16 13 15 17 --61

3-point baskets: Mnka: Hudak 3, Hernandez, Thomas 2; Con: Roque, Ellis, Wacha 2, Kolev 5, Benigni.

Schaumburg 80, Thornton fractional South 61

Thornton Fractional South -- Drummond 3 1-1 8, Stewart 3 0-0 8, E.Stewart 3 0-0 8, A.Stewart 7 0-0 17, Turner 3 0-2 6, Denman 2 0-0 4, Watson 7 1-2 16, Fields 1 0-0 2, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Lambert 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Olaleye 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-5 61.

Schaumburg -- C.Hodges 15 7-9 38, M.Hodges 9 7-10 26, Schoo 1 1-2 2, Hodges 15 7-9 38, Trotter 4 0-0 9, Orozco 0 0-0 0, Karnik 1 0-0 3, Patterson 0 0-2 0, Brown 1 0-0 0, Torosian 0 0-0 0, LaBud 0 0-0 0, Sturino 0 0-0 0, Golliher. Totals 31 14-22 61 .

TF South 17 14 8 22 --61

Schaumburg 13 22 28 17 --80

3-point baskets: TFSo: Drummond E.Esterart 2 A.Stewert 3, Watson; Sch: C Hodges, Trotter, Karnick, M.Hodges.

stagg 56, rolling meadows 49

Stagg -- THuddleston 6 5-6 18, Abu-Rezeq 0 0-0 0, Harper 2 0-0 4, Macenis 11 1-2 23, Ahluwailia 2 0-2 4, Winkelmann 3 1-2 7, R.Huddleston 0 0-0 0, Djikas 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-13 56.

Rolling Meadows -- O'Hara 2 1-4 5, Sobkowicz 0 0-0 0, Warrener 1 2-4 5, Christie 8 3-6 22, Nolan 1 0-0 3, Schoessling 0 0-0 0, Zuniga 0 0-2 0, Ogunsanya 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Fallon 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 6-18 49.

Stagg 13 15 10 18 --56

Rolling Meadows 14 9 9 17 --49

3-point baskets: Stg: T.Huddleston; RM: Warrener, Cristie 3, Nolan, Ogunsanya, Fallon 3.

Metea Valley 67, Palatine 63

Palatine -- Rayford 2 1-2 6, Storm 3 0-0 9, Seiffert 3 0-0 7, Balanganayi 1 2-2 4, Campbell 11 0-0 25, Swanson 3 0-0 Rivera 0 0-0 0, Garnmeister 1 0-0 3, Elter 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24 3-4 63.

Metea Valley -- Seiffert 3 0-0 7, Morgan 4 0-0 8, McBride 1 0-0 2, Szczesny 1 0-0 4, Leavy 3 5-6 12, Tan 1 0-0 2, Hess 3 2-2 8, Neal 3 2-2 9, Petersen 0 0-0 0, Helwig 7 3-4 22. Totals 26 12-14 67.

Palatine 7 17 27 12 --63

Metea Valley 12 17 20 18 --67

3-point baskets: Meta Valley: Leavy, Neal, Helwig 5, Palatine: Rayford, Storm 3, Seiffert, Campbell 3, Swanson 3, Garnmeister.

batavia 69, elk grove 43

Elk Grove -- Singsank 6 3-5 15, Varga 0 0-0 0, Rathman 1 1-2 3, Achanzar 1 0-1 2, Matos 2 0-0 5, McKinney 1 0-0 2. Cherry 1 0-0 3, Fowler 1 0-0 2, Crimmins 0 1-4 1, Burns 1 1-2 4, Clausen 1 0-0 2, Kalish 0 0-0 0, Garay 1 0-0 2, Duranni 1 0-0 2, Spragg 0 0-0 0, Elsait 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-14 43.

Batavia -- Yager 3 0-0 6, Johnson 10, 5-5 32, Weber 5 0-0 12, J.Carlson 0 2-2 2, Neibch 0 0-0 0, Cheaney 1 0-0 2, A.Carlson 1 2-2 5, Meyers 1 0-0 3, Oroni 0 0-0 0, Urwiler 0 0-0 0, Grimm 1 0-0 3, R.Carlson 0 0-0 0, Costello 2 0-0 4, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Konsbruck 0 0-0 0, Vines 0 0-0 0, Alwin 0 0-0 0, Farbisz 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-9 69.

Elk Grove 7 10 16 10 --43

Batavia 22 12 19 16 --69

3-point baskets: EG: Matos, Cherry, Burns; Batv: Johnson 7, Weber 2, A.Carlson, Meyers, Grimm.

Girls basketball

Wednesday's results

Dundee-Crown tournament

maine south 47, prospect 43

Prospect -- Siavelis 2 1-2 5, Skaggs 1 0-0 3, Sherwood 0 0-0 0, J. Kowalczyk 5 0-0 13, S. Kowalczyk 2 0-2 4, Gusloff 0 0-0 0, Dojutrek 3 3-4 10, Adams 2 1-1 5, Byrne 0 0-0 0, Danciu 1 1-1 3. Totals 16 6-10 43.

Maine South -- Manolis 0 0-0 0, Schilling 4 0-1 9, May 0 0-0 0, Scales 6 4-6 19, Nia.Gardiner 2 2-2 6, Miller 2 1-2 5, Clark 0 0-0 0, Nic.Gardiner 2 2-2 6, Schoneman 0 0-0 0, Strotman 0 0-0 0, Kons 0 0-0 0, Bowler 1 0-0 2. Totals .

Prospect 8 18 9 8 --43

Maine South 23 9 10 5 --47

3-point baskets: .

Maine West 74, Barrington 44

Maine West -- Gomez 1 0-0 2, Magnoni 0 0-0 0, Albo 4 1-1 10, Jacob 1 1-1 3, Kent 6 1-1 16, Van Fleet 11 3-4 25, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Rothweiler 0 0-0 0, Centella 1 0-0 3, Vilchis 0 0-0 0, Reyes 1 0-0 3, Dugalic 5 0-0 10, Gorcyca 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 5-7 74.

Barrington -- Goetze 0 3-4 3, Funk 0 0-0 0, King 3 0-0 7, Gehrisch 0 0-0 0, Bergquist 0 0-0 0, Tomczyk 0 0-0 0, Thompson 6 0-0 15, Mahlum 2 0-4 6, Granby 2 4-6 8. Totals 14 9-16 44.

Maine West 28 15 15 16 --74

Barrington 17 11 10 6 --44

3-point baskets: Maine West: Hernandez, Centella, Jacob, Albo, Kent 3, Barrington: King, Thompson 3, Mahlum 2.

Buffalo Gorve 44, Dundee-Crown 42

Dundee-Crown -- Schmidt 4-4 12, Walker 0 0-0 0, Skibinski 5 1-1 11, M.Gotter 1 1-2 3, Kieltyka 1 0-0 2, Azar 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 4 4-7 12, Boado 1 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-14 42.

Buffalo Grove -- Fontanetta 0 0-0 0, Floro 7 1-3 18, Bickhaus 4 1-2 9, Young 0 2-2 2, Ramos 0 0-2 0, Angelova 1 0-2 3, Fortman 3 0-3 6, Lee 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 6-12 44.

Dundee-Crown 4 9 18 11 --42

Buffalo Grove 8 14 10 12 --44

3-point baskets: BG: Fioro 3, Angelova.

Fouled out: BG: Fortman.

Libertyville tournament

Main Gym

Cary-Grove 50, Conant 36

Cary-Grove -- Passaguid 3 0-0 6, Steinkamp 1 4-6 6, Jannesch 3 5-6 11, Kurth 1 0-0 3, Larry 5 1-3 16, Lukowsk 3 0-1 8. Totals 15 10-18.

Conant -- Mazurek 5 5-5 15, Kutella 1 0-0 2, DiSalvo 3 0-0 6, Shulman 1 5-6 7, Oduocha 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 10-13 36.

Cary-Grove 12 10 11 17 --50

Conant 6 11 14 3 --36

3-point baskets: CG: Larry 2, Lukoswk 2, Kurth.

West Gym

Rolling Meadows 67, Streamwood 33

Streamwood -- Sumoski 3 0-0 8, Mien 0 2-2 2, Angle 0 0-0 0, Patel 1 1-2 4, Rojas 3 2-2 8, Kopko 1 0-1 2, Hedger 3 2-3 9, Dixon 0 0-0 0, Ocampo 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-10 33.

Rolling Meadows -- Hickey 2 1-1 6, Brand 0 1-2 1, Greifenstein 6 0-0 15, Davis 6 4-4 19, Holifield 2 1-4 5, Elenz 1 0-0 2, Kowalski 1 2-4 5, Sellergren 2 0-0 5, Dillon 2 1-1 6, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Ingemunson 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 11-18 67.

Streamwood 8 15 8 2 --33

Rolling Meadows 14 22 18 13 --69

3-point baskets: Strm: Sumoski 2, Patel, Hedger; RM: Greifenstein 3, Davis 3, Hickey, Kowalski, Sellergren, Dillon.

Fouled out: Streamwood: Mien.

Other scores:

Vernon Hills 4, Mundelein 32

Libertyville 66, Niles West 53

Montini tournament

Montini 68, Hersey 41

Hersey -- McGrath 4 0-0 9, Collins 5 0-0 10, Jacobson 2 1-2 5, Fahey 2 0-0 4, Boyan 2 0-0 4, El-Fiky 3 0-0 6, Luciano 0 0-0 0, Hemenway 1 0-0 3, Manoj 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-2 41.

Montini -- Sullivan 4 0-0 11, Prochaska 4 0-0 11, Kokkines 1 0-0 2, Thomas 5 2-5 12, Zacker 4 0-0 12, Charles 4 0-1 8, Thornton 2 0-2 4, Giordano 0 0-0 0, Anderson 2 2-2 8. Totals 26 4-10 68.

Hersey 8 13 10 10 --41

Montini 19 8 28 13 --68

3-point baskets: Hers: Hemenway, McGrath. Mnt: Zacker 4, Sullivan 2, Prochaska 3, Anderson 2.

Fremd 56, Marian Catholic 24

Fremd -- Klaczek 6 2-2 18, Wooldridge 2 4-6 8, Zara 2 1-2 6, Hill 2 1-2 5, Burns 2 0-0 5, LaBarge 2 0-0 4, Montella 2-0/0 4, Hansen 2 0-0 4, L.Prigge 0 2-2 2. Totals 20-9/13-56.

Marian Cathloic -- Cutrara 3 0-0 7, Smith 2 0-0 6, Yarbrough 1 2-2 4, Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1 0-0 3, Alexander 0 0-1 1. Totals 8 2-3-24.

Fremd 13 12 11 20 --50

Marian Cathloic 7 5 10 2 --24

3-point baskets: Frm: Klaczek 4, Zara, Burns, Hill;

MrCth: Smith 2, Cutrara, Wilcox, Okonkwo.

St. Viator tournament

Cahill Gym

zion-benton 71, leyden 37

Zion-Benton -- Jamison 2 2-2 6, Villacruz 0 0-0 0, Callahan 11 7-10 29, Hill 1 3-4 5, Mills 3 0-0 6, Walker 4 2-2 10, Munoz 2 0-0 4, Brewer 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 3-4 9, Porter 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 17-24 71.

Leyden -- Cplmenares 2 0-0 5, Carabello 1 0-0 2, Abundez 4 0-0 10, Tate 2 4-4 8, Molini 0 0-0 0, Perez 2 0-2 4, Hurtado 3 0-0 6, Harris 0 0-0 0, Villagran 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-6 37.

Zion-Benton 22 20 24 8 --71

Leyden 8 8 14 7 --37

3-point baskets: Ley: Colmenares, Abundes.

st. Viator 58, Maine East 20

St. Viator -- Ahram 4 1-2 8 , Horbach 0 0-0 0, Krause 4 0-0 11, E.Horbach 3 0-0 8, Morrisey 1 0-0 2, McClellan 3 1-3 8, Maslowski 2 0-0 4, Dejulio 0 0-2 0, Bergstrom 5 0-0 13, Longstreet 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-5 58.

Maine East -- Valle 0 0-0 0, Apostoulou 5 0-0 12, Garner 1 0-2 2, Oribello 0 0-0 0, Barbera 1 0-0 2, Hank 2 0-1 4. Totals 9 0-3 20.

St. Viator 23 12 16 7 --58

Maine East 2 7 7 4 --20

3-point baskets: StV: Krause,McClellan, Bergstrom 3; ME: Apostoulou 2.

Mahoney Court

Plainfield north 36, wheeling 27

Wheeling -- Collar 5 0-1 11, Niznik 0 0-0 0, Drozdz 1 0-3 3, Stanke 0 0-0 0, Igiehon 5 3-4 13, Janulis 0 0-0 0, Mettelis 0 0-0 0, Helms 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-8 27.

Plainfield North -- Atienza 2 0-0 5, Sparlin 3 3-4 12, Hernandez 3 4-6 13, Mussatto 2 0-0 5, Bearbower 0 0-0 0, Bishop 0 1-2 1, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Cantu 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-12 36.

Wheeling 11 2 6 8 --27

Plainfield North 14 12 4 8 --36

3-point baskets: Whl: Collar, Drozdz; PfldN: Atienza, Sparlin 3, Mussatto.

Other score:

Lake Park 66, Glenbrook North 44.

Wheaton North tournament

Schaumburg 56, hinsdale Central 31

Hinsdale Central -- Cernugel 2 2-3 8, Bokich 3 0-0 9, Butler 0 3-4 3, T.Rivera 1 1-2 3, M.Rivera 2 0-0 4, Amegadjie 2 0-0 4, Howell 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 6-9 31.

Schaumburg -- Smith 0 0-0 0, Torosian 2 0-0 6, Doroskin 6 0-0 15, Luecht 2 0-0 4, Aguirre 2 1-2 5, Orozco 5 0-0 13, Drs 3 0-0 6, Vodicka 1 0-0 3, Lyke 0 0-0 0, Raupp 1 2-2 4, Kohli 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-4 56.

Hinsdale Central 7 7 4 13 --31

Schaumburg 18 19 8 11 --56

3-point baskets: HC: Bokich 3, Cernugel 2; Sch: Doroskin 3, Orozco 3, Torosian 2, Vodicka.

Other scores:

Downers Grove North 55, Palatine 21

Wheaton North 71, Elk Grove 48

Upcoming events

today

Boys basketball

Christian Liberty Shootout

Walther Christian vs. Christian Liberty, 12:30 p.m.

Christian Liberty vs. Morgan Park Acad., 6:30 p.m.

Glenbard West touurnament

Addison Trail vs. Hoffman Estates, 3 p.m.

Leyden vs. Glenbard North, 6:15 p.m.

Jacobs tournament

Barrington vs. Johnsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Pekin tournament

Game 4: Hersey vs. Rockford Boylan, 2:15 p.m.

Game 6: Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling tournament

Ridgewood vs. BG, 12:15 p.m.

Waukegan vs. Fremd, 3:45 p.m.

Prospect vs. Glenbrook South, 5:30 p.m.

St. Viator vs. Deerfield, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling vs. Maine West, 2 p.m.

York tournament

Palatine vs. Lake Forest, 8:30 a.m.

Elk Grove vs. Highland Park, 1 p.m.

Rolling Meadows vs. Andrew, 1:30 p.m.

Conant vs. Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Schaumburg vs. St. Ignatius, 6:30 p.m.

Boys swimming

Highland Park invitational (Maine West), 10 a.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor invitational (Palatine), 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Grant quad (Prospect), 8 a.m.

Palatine invitational (Fremd, Leyden, Rolling Meadows), 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Dundee-Crown tournament

Barrington vs. St. Charles North, 9:30 a.m.

Prospect vs. Resurrection, 11 a.m.

Maine West vs. Trinity, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Grove vs. New Trier, 6:30 p.m.

Libertyville tournament

Streamwood vs Conant, 9 a.m.

Mundelein vs. Cary-Grove, 10:30 a.m.

Vernon Hills vs. Niles West, 1 p.m.

Rolling Meadows vs. Libertyville, 2:30 p.m.

Momence tournament (Christian Liberty), TBA

Montini tournament

Batavia vs. Hersey, 8 a.m.

Fremd vs. Benet, 8:15 p.m.

St. Viator tournament

Cahill Gym

Leyden vs. Wheeling, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbrook North vs. St. Viator, 7 p.m.

Wheaton North tournament

Palatine vs. Jacobs, 10:30 a.m.

Elk Grove vs. Hinsdale Central, 1:30 p.m.

Schaumburg vs. Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m.

Girls bowling

Reavis tournament (Leyden) 9 a.m. (El-Mar Bowl)

FRIday, December 28

Boys basketball

Christian Liberty Shootout

Christian Liberty vs. Northtown Acad., 1:30 p.m.

Glenbard West touurnament (Hoffman Estates, Leyden), TBD

Jacobs tournament (Barrington), TBD

Pekin tournament (Hersey), TBD

Wheeling tournament (Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Maine West, Prospect, Schaumburg, St. Viator), 7:30 a.m.

York tournament (Conant, Elk Grove, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), TBD

Wrestling

Conant quad (Hersey, Stevenson), 9 a.m.

DeKalb invitational (Prospect), TBD

Glenbard South meet (Elk Grove), 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Dundee-Crown tournament (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine West, Prospect), TBD

Montini tournament (Fremd, Herset), TBD

St. Viator tournament

Cahill Gym

Leyden vs. Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.

St. Viator vs. Lake Park, 7 p.m.

Mahoney Court

Zion-Benton vs. Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Wheaton North tournament (Elk Grove, Palatine, Schaumburg), TBD

Girls bowling

Grayslake North invitational (Hersey, Hoffman Estates), 9 a.m. (Lakes Bowl)

Girls gymnastics

Maine West invitational (Wheeling), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 29

Boys basketball

Glenbard West touurnament (Hoffman Estates, Leyden), TBD

Jacobs tournament (Barrington), TBD

Pekin tournament (Hersey), TBD

Wheeling tournament (Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Maine West, Prospect, Schaumburg, St. Viator), 7:30 a.m.

York tournament (Conant, Elk Grove, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), TBD

Wrestling

DeKalb invitational (Prospect), TBD

Libertyville quad (Schaumburg), 10 a.m.

Metea Valley quad (St. Viator), 9 a.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South (Hoffman Estates, Maine West), 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Dundee-Crown tournament (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine West, Prospect), TBD

Montini tournament (Fremd, Hersey), TBD

St. Viator tournament (Leyden, Wheeling), TBD

Wheaton North tournament (Elk Grove, Palatine, Schaumburg), TBD

