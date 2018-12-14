Looks like Bulls' Parker experiment is about to end

hello

Bulls coach Jim Boylen delivered another surprise on Thursday in Mexico City, playing Jabari Parker just 4 minutes in the loss to Orlando. Parker may be a poor fit in the Bulls' lineup, but he is the team's second-leading scorer.

Jim Boylen's trend of unconventional decisions continued when the Bulls played in Mexico City on Thursday night.

Jabari Parker, the team's highest-paid player, played just four minutes in the loss to Orlando after an ESPN report suggested he was about to leave the regular playing rotation. It appears Parker's tenure with the Bulls may come to an end, with both sides seeking a trade.

Sitting at a podium in Arena Ciudad de Mexico after the game, Boylen chose his words carefully when asked about Parker.

"I think it's a matchup thing. I also think it's hard to play three fours (power forwards)," Boylen said. "It's very difficult to do that. So we played him some minutes at the 3 (small forward) and didn't think that was the way to go the rest of the game.

"This team is not about one person, one matchup, one situation. It's about the team. You play the minutes when you're in there and when you're not, we hope you support the guys that are."

The two power forwards playing ahead of Parker are obviously Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis, who both returned recently from injuries. The Bulls knew this issue was going to happen, which is why they originally planned to use Parker at small forward, but that idea was pretty much scrapped after two preseason games.

Parker has been brief with reporters after some tough losses, but he gave expansive answers after the game in Mexico City.

"It is a surprise because I did everything I could in the time I was given," Parker said, according to bulls.com. "But it is what it is. You can't pout. You've just got to keep moving. I know who I am at the end of the day. I've proved myself.

"I'm not expecting it to be (permanent). Whatever the outcome, I just have to stay ready. I'm a basketball player."

Boylen never really explained why he chose this route. The move was unusual, not only because the Bulls are paying Parker $20 million this season, he's also been one of their better offensive players. He's the team's second-leading scorer at 15.2 points, shooting a reasonable 46 percent from the field, and has been one the Bulls' top rebounders.

There has always been reason to doubt Parker's long-term future with the Bull, but you can't really say he's been a bust or a disappointment. He's been a useful player, just not a great fit in this lineup. Fortunately for the Bulls, Parker's statistics should create some trade interest.

It's possible something happened behind the scenes to prompt this action. The guess here is it has more to do with Boylen's attempts to set a standard for all players. If he demands better effort defensively, he can't exclude Parker from that requirement.

Both sides appear ready to move on. Parker's positive postgame comments may have been designed to keep him marketable for a trade. His best fit in the NBA right now would be as an overqualified role player -- see Golden State's Shaun Livingston -- and it's easier to do that on a good team.

Parker is essentially on an expiring contract, since the second year is a team option. That makes him movable, but the Bulls would have to take back at least $15 million salary in return. John Paxson admitted this week the Bulls don't expect to be players in free agency next summer, so they may be willing to take on a longer contract to add a potential rotation player.

In the meantime, Parker practiced his positive spin in Mexico.

"Personally, I know I've done my job to embrace Jim as the head coach," Parker said. "I've been nothing but (welcoming) towards him. And that's what I'm going to continue to do. Everybody is telling me the truth -- to stay ready."

LaVine injures ankle: Bulls leading scorer Zach LaVine sprained his left ankle late in Thursday's loss to Orlando and could miss a few games.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls