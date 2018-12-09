Lee Smith, Baines elected to baseball Hall
Updated 12/9/2018 7:52 PM
hello
LAS VEGAS -- Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.
The results by the 16-member Today's Game Era Committee were announced Sunday at the winter meetings.
Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season -- Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 career hits.
George Steinbrenner, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel also were on the ballot.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.