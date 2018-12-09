 
MLB

Lee Smith, Baines elected to baseball Hall

 
By BEN WALKER
AP Baseball Writer
Updated 12/9/2018 7:52 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago White Sox first base coach Harold Baines poses with his life-sized sculpture during a ceremony before a game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday.

    Chicago White Sox first base coach Harold Baines poses with his life-sized sculpture during a ceremony before a game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday. Assocaited Press File Photo/July 2008

  • Chicago Cubs' Lee Smith is greeted by his teammates as he walks to the dugout during the October 1984 National League championship series against the San Diego Padres.

    Chicago Cubs' Lee Smith is greeted by his teammates as he walks to the dugout during the October 1984 National League championship series against the San Diego Padres. Daily Herald File Photo/Oct. 1984

LAS VEGAS -- Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.

The results by the 16-member Today's Game Era Committee were announced Sunday at the winter meetings.

Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season -- Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 career hits.

George Steinbrenner, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel also were on the ballot.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 