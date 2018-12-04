Kunitz on major penalty vs. Flames: It was just a weird collision

hello

In the lineup for just the second time in eight games, Chris Kunitz wanted to do everything in his power to help the Blackhawks defeat Calgary Sunday to get the team back on the right track.

Instead, the 39-year-old veteran forward was whistled for elbowing Travis Hamonic in the head, and the Flames took advantage by scoring a pair of power-play goals on the ensuing five-minute major penalty to build a 3-1 lead.

The Hawks ended up losing 3-2 to drop to 9-14-5.

"I feel awful that we're in a game where we're competing and you take a penalty that puts your team down for five minutes," Kunitz said after the Hawks practiced Tuesday at MB Ice Arena. "They score 2 power-play goals and we can never recover. That's the worst thing you can do."

Hamonic called it a "dumb play" and a "dumb hit." Kunitz watched the replay "a bunch of times" and said there was "no intent to do anything other than trying to win a puck battle.

"When your stick gets close (to the body), your head goes down to watch the puck," said Kunitz, who was ejected after playing just four minutes. "It was just a weird collision.

"I was going hard on the puck -- didn't know (I was) going to make contact with somebody. Our feet hit first and then he comes forward. … I don't want to see anybody get hurt, but he came back and played (the rest) of the game."

It's been a tough season for Kunitz.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Hawks after scoring 13 goals for Tampa Bay last season. He's also just five years removed from a 35-goal campaign with the Penguins in 2013-14.

In Chicago, though, he has no goals and 2 assists -- the exact same stat line as goalie Corey Crawford.

"It's tough," Kunitz said. "Doesn't matter where you are in your career. You want to be part of a team and feel like you're contributing."

Kunitz actually has a no-movement clause in his contract, which means the Hawks can't even put him on waivers without his permission. He's not thrilled about the mentor role, but is also professional enough take it on if asked.

"You obviously want to play and you want to be part of the solution or help things change," he said. "It's a new avenue for myself to try to work through the waters.

"(I) might not be playing every game, but you want to go out there and be a good teammate and help some of the guys that are new to situations. I'm trying to focus on that side of the game. Be a good leader.

"Then when you're number's called to get back out there and give that work ethic that we need from everybody every single night."

Murphy update:

Connor Murphy participated in practice Monday, but the defenseman will not play at Anaheim or Vegas on the Hawks' upcoming two-game road trip. Murphy said he's kept his mind sharp by watching a lot of video, as well as "closely (watching) our team and other teams."

He still can't predict when he'll return to game action.

"I feel good on the ice and I've been out there on my own," said Murphy, who has been out with a back injury. "But it's different when you've got guys flying around forechecking you and having to make moves under pressure."

He said it:

"We can't sit around and sulk and expect things to turn around that way. All you do is you keep working and you stick with it. It's all we can do."

Jonathan Toews after Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.