'Free agent' Maddon says he'll coach more next season

Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he'll coach more and be more hands-on next season. Associated Press

It seems like only yesterday Cubs President Theo Epstein and General Manager Jed Hoyer were scrounging through the wine shelves at a Publix store because they hadn't brought a gift for Joe Maddon, whom they were about to interview for the team's managerial job.

Epstein and Hoyer were so hot for Maddon that they hastily fired incumbent manager Rick Renteria after one year on the job after Maddon opted out with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Whether the wine selection helped in the wooing process, Epstein and Hoyer got their man, and everything was just dandy.

All Maddon did was lead the Cubs -- with no small help from the rosters Epstein and Hoyer provided him -- to four straight playoff appearances and that little thing known as the 2016 World Series title.

Now it seems Maddon is on the hot seat, or perhaps the very warm seat.

Epstein was visibly angry after the Cubs dropped Game 163 to Milwaukee and then the wild-card game to Colorado this year.

So everyone was put on notice, especially the offense, and hitting coach Chili Davis was fired after one year and replaced by Anthony Iapoce. Epstein also made it clear there would be no talk of a contract extension for Maddon until sometime in 2019, Maddon's final season of his five-year deal with the Cubs.

And you know what? That's not necessarily a bad thing, including for Maddon, who will go down as one of the best -- if not the best -- manager in Cubs history. A kick in the pants every now and then can be good for anyone in any line of work.

During his annual "Thanksmas" event in the Tampa area recently, Maddon seemed to be embracing the challenge.

Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times he will change his style a bit, becoming more hands-on.

"That will be the part that will be different," Maddon told veteran writer Marc Topkin. "I've always kind of stayed free of coaching because I really want to stay out of coaches' way so they can do their job. I've always felt that is the right way to do it. But this year I'm going to get a little more hands-on involved in actually coaching.

"I actually want to do less before the game talking to the media and whatever and try to get on the field more often."

On that last part, say it ain't so, Joe. The media covering Maddon on a daily basis love the pregame sessions. He will, as the expression goes among writers, "fill your notebook."

Maddon also seems to be OK with his "lame-duck" status. In typical Maddon fashion, he turned it into a positive, possibly knowing full well that if the Cubs don't give him a new deal, other teams will be waiting to sign him.

"Lame duck or free agent, are they synonymous terms?" Maddon was quoted as saying. "Players go into that year annually. Good players go into a season without a contract for the next year. Why would I feel any different as a manager than a good player does, a (Manny) Machado or a (Bryce) Harper, whatever. You could say 'lame duck' or you could use 'free agent.' I think they are both the same term."

In addition to losing his hand-picked hitting coach, Maddon will be without another friend as pitching coach Jim Hickey resigned last week for what the Cubs termed "personal reasons." Epstein did not address Hickey's resignation with reporters, instead opting for a statement.

Maddon weighed in with the Tampa Bay Times.

"He's fine," Maddon said of Hickey. "He's not ill. His health is fine."

Chavez back to Rangers

Jesse Chavez was one of the Cubs' most valuable relievers in the second half of this past season after coming over in a July 19 trade from Texas.

News came Tuesday that the 35-year-old Chavez went back to the Rangers, signing a two-year free-agent deal worth a reported $8 million.

In 32 games with the Cubs, Chavez was 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA, 4 saves and a WHIP of 0.80.