Markkanen out 6-8 weeks as Bulls catch injury bug early

Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will be out at least two weeks with an injured ankle, the team said Friday. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss 6-8 weeks after an MRI showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain. Markkanen injured his right elbow during Thursday's practice. Associated Press

On media day, John Paxson and Fred Hoiberg talked about how great it was to be heading into training camp with everyone healthy.

It didn't take long for that to change. On the first day of practice, Denzel Valentine suffered a left ankle injury. After taking a couple days to see how the injury progressed, the Bulls announced Valentine will be sidelined and reevaluated most likely in two weeks.

On Thursday, Lauri Markkanen suffered a right elbow injury and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. took a hard fall on his left shoulder, so both of those players skipped Friday's practice session. Hoiberg was optimistic both injuries were minor, but the team announced Friday night that Markkanen would miss some time.

Markkanen underwent an MRI Friday that showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Valentine had a similar experience two years ago as a rookie, suffering a left ankle sprain early in training camp which set him back at the start of the regular season. Last year he appeared in a team-high 77 games.

"It's a moderate sprain, so I don't think there's too much concern and hopefully when we get him back in the next week or two, he won't have any more issues," Hoiberg said.

This injury shouldn't be a significant issue for the team. Valentine is heading into his third season, so he should be able to catch up quickly from the missed time. The Bulls are also deep at the wing positions, so this is a chance for younger guys like Antonio Blakeney and rookie Chandler Hutchison to play.

At the same time, the NBA has shortened training camp and preseason, preferring to spread out regular season games. The Bulls play the first of five preseason games Sunday against New Orleans at the United Center, and the Oct. 18 opener in Philadelphia is less than three weeks away.

"Denzel is a very important part of this team," Hoiberg said. "He's a guy we used a lot in the second unit as a facilitator. He's just a guy that makes the right play and he can make a shot and he's got good skill level and he knows where to be. So he's a big part of what we do.

"With that said, it's a good opportunity for Chandler to get out there and get an opportunity. I thought he was terrific in the scrimmage yesterday. It gives Antonio and opportunity to get out there and show what he can do. So we miss him, but it gives other guys opportunity."

And the injury news is relative. A year ago, Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker were both recovering from ACL injuries, Parker in Milwaukee; and Cameron Payne was sidelined by foot surgery. An sprained ankle is minor in comparison, but Paxson might have spoken too soon on media day.

"What's exciting is we're healthy," Paxson said Monday. "We start the year (Tuesday) and we're healthy. We feel we're deep. We've got at least two-deep at every position, so we expect training camp to be ultracompetitive, where guys will earn the minutes they get on the floor, and that is very important for us."

