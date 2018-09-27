Boys soccer: Libertyville edges Mundelein to stay undefeated

Libertyville's boys soccer team learned Thursday that it was voted the top seed in the Class 3A Barrington sectional.

For now, the Wildcats remain focused on winning the North Suburban Conference championship. They took another step Thursday night, beating host Mundelein 1-0 to keep their undefeated record intact.

Brandon Murphy scored for Libertyville (12-0, 5-0) late in the first half. The Wildcats can clinch the NSC title next Tuesday when they host Lake Forest. Mundelein (8-4-1, 3-1-1) sits in second place with two conference matches remaining.

"We needed it," Libertyville coach Kevin Thunholm said. "We haven't hit our groove, believe it or not. I still think we have a lot of things to work on. We didn't finish in this one. We played a well-coached team. (Mundelein) came out ready to play.

"The conference is always such a crapshoot. I feel we have a huge target on us right now with the No. 1 seed."

Murphy scored in the 30th minute, taking a cross off the leg of Tanner Kelly near the back post. It was Murphy's first goal of the season.

"Mickey (Reilly) had a chance, but it came past him and I was there to clean up the shot," Murphy said. "It was a great job for our players to get the ball on the goal. This was a big game for us with Mundelein No. 2 in the conference and us knowing our level in the state."

Mundelein coach Ernie Billittier was proud of his team's effort, which included keeping 18-goal scorer Evan Rasmussen off the score sheet.

"It's a tough result, especially at home to a rival," Billittier said. "I'm particularly happy with the adjustment my guys made at halftime. I thought we were dangerous at times in some pretty good stretches. I thought we had some pretty good opportunities in the second half. We made a mistake on their goal. They obviously have some good players, and they're undefeated for a reason. I thought we played them well."

Libertyville keeper Zach El Ghatit earned the clean sheet and made 4 saves. Mundelein netminder Chris Villasenor stopped 6 shots.