UEC championship not trivial to Glenbard South

The boys golf team became the answer to a Glenbard South trivia question Wednesday.

What sport won the Raiders' first Upstate Eight Conference championship?

After going undefeated through the UEC regular season in their first year in the league, the Raiders squeaked out the tournament title also, shooting a 332 to second-place Bartlett's 333 at St. Andrews in West Chicago.

"That was really huge actually, to win that," said the Raiders' Michael Nathe. "To come into a better conference than we were and to win, that really meant a lot to us, and our hard work just really paid off for the season."

Nathe won medalist honors with a 79, going 44-35.

"I couldn't be prouder," Raiders coach Phil Yudys said. "He had a rough front nine and he came up to me on the first hole and said, 'I'm going to have the best back nine of the season.' He went out and shot even par to win medalist by 1, so it was great."

Jacob Cyrus was next among the Raiders with a fourth-place 83. Tommy Brennan added a seventh-place 84 and Jack Michelon had an 86.

"We knew everyone was going for us after going 9-0 in the season, and so we knew we had to play up to what we were, and we did that," Nathe said.

The high scores were an indication of how tough the course played.

Max Lewis led second-place Bartlett with a third-place 82. Mike Niewinski and Justin Everson each carded an 83 to take fifth and sixth place, and Milan Patel's ninth-place 85 was the fourth counting score.

"Did I expect a little lower? Yeah, I expected a little lower, but from 1-8, 1-10, anybody can shoot low 80s," said Bartlett coach Jim Dinkheller, still very happy with the result. "But the course was hard today."

West Aurora placed third at 345, West Chicago was fourth with a 349 and Glenbard East fifth at 375.

Ryan Vanderway of West Aurora earned second place, shooting an 80. The Blackhawks' Zac Uhm took eighth with an 84.

An 85 was good for West Chicago's Max Russo to take 10th place.